Temple already knew its first-round playoff opponent before it played its regular-season finale last week. The Wildcats also knew that the Class 6A Division II bi-district tilt will be at Wildcat Stadium — the program’s second home postseason contest in the last three seasons and third since 1991.
The two items not yet ironed out, day and time, were finalized over the weekend.
“It gives you that target date,” Wildcats head coach Scott Stewart said Tuesday.
Yes, on the radar now after posting its 9-1 regular-season record and collecting the outright District 12-6A championship and the league’s top DII seed is 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, when Waxahachie (5-4) travels south to challenge Temple after each team endures two weeks’ worth of practice in preparation for the bi-district clash.
“We met (Monday) and broke down what we thought we had on Waxahachie, and we are basing some preliminary game plans off that,” Stewart said of early preparations for the Indians, the DII second seed out of 11-6A who had their regular-season finale against Duncanville scheduled for this Friday canceled. “But a huge part of (Tuesday) and this week is getting back to fundamentals, the stuff that we call everyday drills.”
When game night finally does arrive, it will be Temple’s eighth straight playoff appearance — three consecutive as a 6A program — though the Wildcats are searching for their first playoff win since 2017 after back-to-back, one-and-done exits, including a 45-38 defeat to Mesquite Horn in 2018 in the last home postseason game.
Stewart said those losses, specifically the one two seasons ago, are buried well in the past and hold zero meaning to what lies ahead for the current crop of Wildcats.
“These guys probably know some of those guys on that (2018) team but we are looking at what’s important now,” Stewart said. “I know our kids would rather play (at home) than anywhere else, minus maybe AT&T Stadium. And again, these seniors get one more day at Wildcat.”
Meanwhile, Waxahachie is in the postseason for the first time as a 6A club after navigating 11-6A’s zone format and overcoming a 1-4 start with four straight victories. Second-year head coach Todd Alexander’s Indians beat Copperas Cove (34-7) in their opener, which was followed by losses to Arlington Lamar (19-7), Ennis (38-0), DeSoto (42-6) and Cedar Hill (35-10).
However, November was much more prosperous for Waxahachie, which delivered wins over Mansfield Lake Ridge (31-21), Mansfield (21-7), Hewitt Midway (31-28) and Waco (19-15) — the latter two against a pair of former Temple league foes — to secure its playoff spot.
The Indians are 4-0 since moving Brandon Hawkins from wide receiver to quarterback. During that stretch, the senior rushed for 637 yards and seven touchdowns. Running back Shawn Cherry’s 877 yards on the ground supplement a Waxahachie offense that preferred rushing the ball 82 percent of the time during the regular season.
“They are hyper-athletic and remind me a lot of (Killeen) Shoemaker,” Stewart said. “They absolutely get after it. It’s high motors.”
Tickets
Fans can purchase playoff tickets starting Wednesday, Dec. 9. As has been the case throughout the season, ticket sales will be done online only. Capacity restrictions and health and safety protocols in place because of the coronavirus pandemic continue to be implemented at Wildcat Stadium. Temple assistant athletic director Steve Prentiss said there will be approximately 4,000 seats available for the game.
Get a kick out of it
Temple senior do-it-all kicker Aaron Wagaman missed last week’s 49-6 rout of Killeen out of caution after he was part of routine contact tracing because of possible exposure to the virus outside the program, Stewart said. In stepped junior Danis Bajric, who in his varsity debut made all seven point-after tries.
“He’s a good little kicker, one of the better JV kickers I’ve ever been around,” Stewart said of Bajric, Temple’s JV Blue kicker this season. “He can’t kick like Wagaman, but there’s not many that can.”
Balanced on offense
After posting 490 yards against the Kangaroos, the Wildcats closed their nine-game regular season — one win was granted after Belton couldn’t play Nov. 6, giving Temple 10 results overall on its record — averaging 409.2 yards per game. What that broke down to was a well-balanced attack with totals for rushing (1,854) and passing (1,829) separated by just 25 yards.
“I think that’s a goal of every offensive coordinator,” Stewart said, in this case referring to Wildcats OC Josh Sadler. “When you walk away from the season, you’d love to say you were a balanced attack.”
Senior quarterback Humberto Arizmendi is 123-of-192 (64 percent) passing for 1,729 yards and 24 touchdowns, with six interceptions. He’s added 461 yards rushing, with 229 of those coming in the previous two weeks, including 139 in the win over Shoemaker that clinched Temple’s league crown.
Junior running back Samari Howard did everything from hurdling a defender to catching a one-handed touchdown pass en route to 1,040 yards rushing, 20 receptions for 332 yards and 21 total TDs.
Sophomore Mikal Harrison-Pilot, who has at least one touchdown passing, receiving and rushing, finished the regular-season slate with a team-high 36 catches, and senior AJ McDuffy has a team-leading seven TD catches.
Stewart applauded the skill-position representatives for their consistent effort then credited the offensive line for paving the way.
“The fact that we are balanced, it’s the synergy of our offensive line — the whole being greater than the sum of its parts,” Stewart said. “It’s just a solid group that’s playing above their head.”
Stingy on defense
The 19.6 points Temple allowed during the regular season were the least since the 2016 team surrendered 18.8 during the first 10 games of what amounted to a 16-game schedule and an appearance in the 5A Division I title game. This year’s points-allowed total is six points less than last season when Temple also gave up 432.6 yards an outing, 158.3 more than this season’s 274.3.
“I think it’s a similar personality trait as the offense. They just play hard,” Stewart said.
Sophomore linebacker Taurean York has a team-high 70 tackles. Junior defensive end Eric Shorter is second with 54. Twelve of those are for losses, including five sacks. Senior lineman Jayven Taylor has 51 tackles, including 13 for losses.