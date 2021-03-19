BASEBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 12-6A
Harker Heights 1, Temple 0
Temple 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Heights 100 000 1 — 1 2 0
Williams and Padilla. Haws, Bermea (7) and Wells. W—Haws. L—Williams.
Records — Temple 11-6, 1-1; Heights 7-8-1, 2-0.
DISTRICT 17-3A
Troy 10, Clifton 0 (6)
Clifton 000 000 — 0 2 2
Troy 006 103 — 10 10 2
Byrd and Newton. Creel and Washburn. W—Creel. L—Byrd. 3B—T: Rose.
Records — Clifton 3-12, 1-2; Troy 16-1, 3-0.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 21, Florence 5 (5)
Rogers 222 2(13) — 21 17 3
Florence 002 21 — 5 2 1
Dolgener, Williams (5) and Hoelscher, Lisenbe (5). Hensselder, Herring (4), Shepard (5) and Whitson. W—Dolgener. L—Hensselder. 3B—R: Guzman, Dolgener; F: Shepard. 2B—R: Sebek, Hare, Cook, Guzman.
Records — Rogers 9-6, 2-0; Florence NA, 0-2.
Academy 11, Rockdale 0 (5)
Rockdale 000 00 — 0 1 8
Academy 036 2x — 11 7 2
W—Hoffman. L—Castaneda. 2B—A: Hoffma, Lane.
Records — Rockdale 4-11, 1-1; Academy 6-9, 1-0.
DISTRICT 27-2A
Holland 12, Rosebud-Lott 2 (5)
R-Lott 000 11 — 2 5 5
Holland 154 02 — 12 13 3
Bravo and Ellison. Tomasek and Pursche. W—Tomasek (4-0). L—Bravo. 2B—H: Arzola 2.
Records — Rosebud-Lott NA, 1-2; Holland 12-5, 3-0.
SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
Mary Hardin-Baylor 9, Ozarks 5
UMHB 132 100 2 — 9 12 0
Ozarks 100 111 1 — 5 9 5
Grogan, Rucker (5) and Johnson. Martin, Fultz (3) and Jasna. W—Grogan (5-6). L—Martin (1-3). HR—M: Elliott; O: Fultz. 3B—O: Haase. 2B—M: Paul, Stover, Gutierrez, Johnson; O: Haase, Madden.
Records — UMHB 9-9, 2-5; Ozarks 1-7, 1-5.
Mary Hardin-Baylor 14,
Ozarks 0 (5)
UMHB 430 43 — 14 15 0
Ozarks 000 00 — 0 3 4
Flores and Johnson. Pelts, Kitk (2), Fultz (4) and Jansa. W—Flores (1-0). L—Pelts (0-2). 3B—M: Harris. 2B—M: Castillo, Miller, Wagner; O: Fultz.
Records — UMHB 10-9, 3-5; Ozarks 1-8, 1-6.
HIGH SCHOOL
NON-DISTRICT
Klein 14, Temple 1 (5)
Klein 306 32 — 14 14 0
Temple 010 00 — 1 5 1
W—Monteleone. L—Frausto.
Records — Temple 7-12-1.
Cypress Woods 13,
Lake Belton 0 (4)
Lake Belton 000 0 — 0 4 1
Cy-Woods 226 3 — 13 17 0
W—Tucker. L—Fredrick. HR—C: Budisalovich. 2B—LB: DeLeon; C: Ferguson, Krause.
Records — Lake Belton 13-3.
Cy-Fair 4, Lake Belton 3
L-Belton 000 201 0 — 3 10 0
Cy-Fair 010 102 x — 4 6 3
L—Schultz. 2B—LB: Lux, Schultz.
Records — Lake Belton 13-4.