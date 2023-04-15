District 23-4A Meet
Top four in each event advance to
District 23/24-4A area meet:
BOYS
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Turner, Waco Connally 51-3¼; 2. Drake, Robinson 46-2¼; 3. Minton, Gatesville 45-1; 4. Lang, Waco La Vega 44-7¾.
Discus — 1. Lang, La Vega 141-6; 2. Minton, Gatesville 135-6; 3. Thompson, La Vega 118-4; 4. Crisp, Salado 117-10.
Long jump — 1. McDonald, Connally 22-1; 2. Smith, Gatesville 22-¼; 3. Wiggins, Connally 21-3; 4. Watkins, China Spring 21-1½.
Triple jump — 1. McDonald, Connally 45-8½; 2. Riley, Connally 43-10½; 3. Chamblee, Robinson 43-1¾; 4. Borland, China Spring 42-9.
High jump — 1. McDonald, Connally 6-4; 2. Johnston, Connally 6-4; 3. Culley, Gatesville 6-4; 4. Stanford, Robinson 6-0.
Pole vault — 1. Kuehn, China Spring 13-6; 2. Bowers, China Spring 13-6; 3. Hayes, Salado 13-0; 4. Elting, China Spring 12-0.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Martinez, Gatesville 9:20.36; 2. Anderson, Salado 10:04.13; 3. Boyd, Salado 10:12.10; 4. Muegge, Gatesville 10:20.98.
4x100 relay — 1. La Vega 42.61; 2. Connally 42.99; 3. Robinson 43.81; 4. China Spring 43.94.
800 — 1. Anderson, Salado 1:58.03; 2. Martinez, Gatesville 1:58.32; 3. Molina, China Spring 2:02.54; 4. Muegge, Gatesville 2:02.68.
110 hurdles — 1. Childress, Connally 15.03; 2. Johnston, Connally 15.42; 3. Daniel, China Spring 16.12; 4. Harley, Gatesville 16.18.
100 — 1. Rhodes, Connally 11.07; 2. Els, Connally 11.38; 3. Rogers, China Spring 11.39; 4. Roland, La Vega 11.49.
4x200 relay — 1. La Vega 1:28.80; 2. Connally 1:30.24; 3. Gatesville 1:31.14; 4. China Spring 1:31.63.
400 — 1. Nickerson, La Vega 50.17; 2. Renteria, Connally 50.25; 3. Borland, China Spring 51.37; 4. Herbelin, Gatesville 51.93.
300 hurdles — 1. Johnston, Connally 40.74; 2. Barnes, Connally 40.86; 3. Daniel, China Spring 41.83; 4. Harley, Gatesville 42.82.
200 — 1. Rhodes, Connally 21.75; 2. Rice, La Vega 22.44; 3. Mooney, Gatesville 22.88; 4. Burns, Gatesville 23.05.
1,600 — 1. Martinez, Gatesville 4:21.46; 2. Anderson, Salado 4:28.76; 3. Boyd, Salado 4:44.10; 4. Molina, China Spring 4:47.02.
4x400 relay — 1. La Vega 3:22.86; 2. Connally 3:23.85; 3. China Spring 3:33.37; 4. Gatesville 3:35.17.
GIRLS
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Greer, Waco Connally 36-2½; 2. Maughan, China Spring 35-7; 3. Haferkamp, China Spring 34-1½; 4. Amos, Connally 33-4½.
Discus — 1. Richards, Robinson 121-10; 2. Haferkamp, China Spring 106-1; 3. Archie, Gatesville 98-10; 4. Smith, China Spring 96-11.
Long jump — 1. Johnson, Waco La Vega 18-1½; 2. Greer, Connally 17-9½; 3. Parr, La Vega 17-4¾; 4. Wilson, Salado 17-3.
Triple jump — 1. Parr, La Vega 35-11½; 2. Johnson, La Vega 35-10; 3. Greer, Connally 35-8; 4. Cleveland, China Spring 35-8.
High jump — 1. Printy, Robinson 5-3; 2. Greer, Connally 5-2; 3. Baker, China Spring 5-2; 4. Carroll, La Vega 5-0.
Pole vault — 1. Boyd, Gatesville 11-0; 2. Fischer, Salado 10-0; 3. Lingard, Robinson 8-0; 4. Casper, Salado 8-0.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Williams, Salado 11:49.04; 2. Martinez, Gatesville 11:49.98; 3. Adcox, Salado 11:54.91; 4. Harris, Salado 11:57.38.
4x100 relay — 1. La Vega 48.62; 2. Connally 49.02; 3. China Spring 50.41; 4. Gatesville 52.20.
800 — 1. Anderson, Salado 2:22.75; 2. Martinez, Gatesville 2:24.19; 3. Mescher, Salado 2:25.21; 4. Schwartz, Robinson 2:26.65.
100 hurdles — 1. Baker, China Spring 15.41; 2. Boyd, Gatesville 15.80; 3. Fite, La Vega 16.78; 4. Carroll, La Vega 16.88.
100 — 1. Iglehart, La Vega 13.08; 2. Johnson, La Vega 13.10; 3. Broils, Connally 13.11; 4. Crouch, China Spring 13.21.
4x200 relay — 1. Connally 1:43.82; 2. La Vega 1:44.05; 3. China Spring 1:48.75; 4. Gatesville 1:49.11.
400 — 1. Brown, La Vega 58.39; 2. Cleveland, China Spring 59.99; 3. Anderson, Salado 1:01.19; 4. Loadholt, La Vega 1:02.15.
300 hurdles — 1. Baker, China Spring 45.71; 2. Boyd, Gatesville 47.66; 3. Fite, La Vega 48.90; 4. Morris, Salado 49.20.
200 — 1. Parr, La Vega 26.69; 2. Abdallah, China Spring 26.98; 3. Henry, Connally 26.99; 4. Lowe, China Spring 27.11.
1,600 — 1. Williams, Salado 5:21.68; 2. Martinez, Gatesville 5:22.01; 3. Harris, Salado 5:29.16; 4. Adcox, Salado 5:29.19.
4x400 relay — 1. La Vega 4:05.21; 2. China Spring 4:06.78; 3. Connally 4:08.04; 4. Salado 4:16.83.
District 19-3A Meet
Top four in each event advance to
District 19/20-3A area meet:
BOYS
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Cruz, McGregor 46-8½; 2. Ortiz, Lexington 44-9; 3. David, Rockdale 44-3¼; 4. Berry, Academy 44-1.
Discus — 1. Balcar, Lexington 144-5; 2. Milton, Troy 133-4; 3. Caddell, Academy 127-3; 4. Turner, Academy 125-1.
Long jump — 1. Biehle, Lexington 21-6½; 2. Valle, Troy 20-3; 3. Sheppard, Rockdale 19-11; 4. Jay.White, Academy 19-5.
Triple jump — 1. Dixon, McGregor 44-11¼; 2. Hardman, Cameron Yoe 43-0; 3. Biehle, Lexington 42-4¾; 4. Valle, Troy 42-3.
High jump — 1. Stephens, Rockdale 6-2; 2. Dixon, McGregor 6-2; 3. Washington, Lexington 5-10; 4. Wolridge, Lexington 5-10.
Pole vault — 1. Hicks, Rockdale 12-0; 2. McKissick, Troy 11-0; 3. Brackett, Academy 11-0; 4. Westbrook, Troy 10-0.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Cortez, Troy 10:00.39; 2. Williams, Troy 10:0.89; 3. Delgadillo, Rockdale 10:16.59; 4. Martinez, McGregor 10:44.10.
4x100 relay — 1. McGregor 43.45; 2. Lorena 43.53; 3. Rockdale 44.20; 4. Yoe 44.32.
800 — 1. Cortez, Troy 2:0.11; 2. Castro, McGregor 2:00.33; 3. Flemings, Yoe 2:03.95; 4. Solis, Troy 2:04.87.
110 hurdles — 1. Wachington, Lexington 15.09; 2. Smith, McGregor 16.69; 3. Torres, McGregor 16.77; 4. Zacharias, McGregor 16.97.
100 — 1. Taylor, Lorena 11.23; 2. Owens, Rockdale 11.28; 3. Bradley, Yoe 11.36; 4. Hoelscher, Academy 11.41.
4x200 relay — 1. Academy 1:32.04; 2. Rockdale 1:32.44; 3. McGregor 1:33.49; 4. Troy 1:33.72.
400 — 1. Dixon, McGregor 49.58; 2. Bartnick, Academy 50.36; 3. Bradley, Yoe 50.75; 4. Reyes, Yoe 52.61.
300 hurdles — 1. Washington, Lexington 38.74; 2. Taylor, Lorena 40.85; 3. Wolridge, Lexington 42.56; 4. Barabas, Academy 43.87.
200 — 1. Jay.White, Academy 22.57; 2. Grice, Rockdale 22.77; 3. Jar.White 22.80; 4. Bradley, Yoe 22.81.
1,600 — 1. Cortez, Troy 4:36.21; 2. Castro, McGregor 4:36.87; 3. Williams, Troy 4:37.49; 4. Delgadillo, Rockdale 4:42.08.
4x400 relay — 1. McGregor 3:26.96; 2. Rockdale 3:32.11; 3. Academy 3:33.66; 4. Yoe 3:36.87.
GIRLS
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Miles, Rockdale 35-10; 2. Curry, McGregor 34-4½; 3. Fields, Cameron Yoe 33-4; 4. Williams, Lorena 32-½.
Discus — 1. Muhl, Lexington 103-9; 2. Moses, Rogers 99-10; 3. Seale, Lorena 91-1; 4. Curry, McGregor 90-2.
Long jump — 1. Flemings, Yoe 18-9½; 2. Porter, Lorena 16-11; 3. Ives, Lorena 16-2; 4. Barrett, McGregor 16-1½.
Triple jump — 1. Flemings, Yoe 37-7; 2. Porter, Lorena 35-10½; 3. Lee, Troy 35-4¾; 4. Drake, Yoe 33-10.
High jump — 1. Wolridge, Lexington 5-0; 2. Bankhead, Academy 4-10; 3. Taylor, Lorena 4-10; 4. Hering, McGregor 4-10.
Pole vault — 1. Hebert, Academy 9-0; 2. Boehme, Lorena 8-0; 3. Davis, Academy 7-6; 4. Walker, Rogers 7-6.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Sykora, Lorena 12:40.75; 2. Pevehouse, Yoe 12:53.82; 3. Mireles, Troy 12:59.18; 4. Houchin, McGregor 13:03.63.
4x100 relay — 1. Yoe 48.92; 2. Academy 50.32; 3. Troy 50.43; 4. Rogers 52.77.
800 — 1. Wolridge, Lexington 2:20.17; 2. Sykora, Lorena 2:22.86; 3. Heard, Lorena 2:30.49; 4. Gutierrez, Rogers 2:31.94.
100 hurdles — 1. Flemings, Yoe 14.56; 2. Goad, Troy 15.33; 3. Heiner, McGregor 16.19; 4. Lee, Troy 16.25.
100 — 1. Porter, Lorena 12.90; 2. Woodberry, Troy 13.00; 3. Lambert, Academy 13.07; 4. Bradley, Yoe 13.41.
4x200 relay — 1. Yoe 1:44.95; 2. Lorena 1:48.30; 3. Academy 1:48.42; 4. Rogers 1:50.93.
400 — 1. Flemings, Yoe 56.46; 2. Wolridge, Lexington 58.92; 3. Lemke, Rogers 59.59; 4. Barrett, McGregor 1:02.81.
300 hurdles — 1. Goad, Troy 46.14; 2. Lee, Troy 48.52; 3. Ives, Lorena 48.57; 4. Davis, Academy 50.46.
200 — 1. Porter, Lorena 26.21; 2. Daniels, Yoe 26.88; 3. Brooks, Academy 27.13; 4. Martin, Troy 27.17.
1,600 — 1. Sykora, Lorena 5:31.68; 2. Peters, Troy 5:48.29; 3. Avilla, Rogers 5:49.36; 4. Pevehouse, Yoe 5:49.71.
4x400 relay — 1. Yoe 4:03.08; 2. Lexington 4:07.69; 3. Lorena 4:18.11; 4. Rogers 4:18.22.