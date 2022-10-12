BELTON — Theoretically, Belton should cruise to victory Friday at winless Pflugerville Connally, which is averaging just 14.7 points while allowing at least 30 points on four occasions.
Furthermore, the Cougars have produced just nine total victories during the previous five seasons.
Tigers head coach Brett Sniffin does not view the statistics with relief, though. Instead, he finds them worrisome.
“If you ever talk with people who have worked with me during my coaching career, they will tell you that I am probably more tense for these types of games than any other,” Sniffin said. “You just never want to slip up against a team you should have success against. So, I’m going to be keyed up for this game.”
With a victory, Belton (5-2, 3-0 District 11-5A-II) will collect four consecutive wins for the first time since 2018, and more importantly, take another step toward securing a second straight playoff berth.
But winning will not be easy. Connally, which was idle last week, is coming off its best offensive showing of the season in a 48-28 loss to Leander Rouse two weeks ago. Additionally, the Cougars limited Raiders senior quarterback Mason Shorb, a UTSA commit, to just 206 yards passing and forced a pair of interceptions.
Connally (0-6, 0-2) could not contain Rouse’s running backs, though, allowing 299 yards and five touchdowns rushing on the heels of Elgin posting 253 yards on the ground the week prior.
The Tigers could aim to take advantage of the that facet after tying their season high for yards rushing last week behind sophomore Shaun Snapp’s 16-carry, 107-yard showing — his third consecutive 100-yard game.
While everything appears to be in Belton’s favor on paper, Sniffin is more concerned with intangibles.
“They have a lot to prove and they have nothing to lose, so they are going to come out and give us everything they’ve got,” Sniffin said. “On top of that, we had a big game last week, so we need to prevent a letdown and get to our bye week, where we can get healed up and healthy for our stretch run.
“But before any of that can happen, we have to take care of business Friday night.”
Functioning flawlessly
Last week’s win marked the first time in more than a year the Tigers did not turn over the ball in a game.
After three of its first six games ended with multiple turnovers, Belton completed 21 of 32 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns while rushing 38 times for 194 yards and two scores, avoiding interceptions and fumbles along the way.
The last time the Tigers accomplished the feat was in last season’s 35-31 win at Georgetown to open the schedule. While Belton maintained possession, it did commit a fumble in the contest.
The most recent game without a fumble — lost or recovered — or interception was Nov. 20, 2020, when the Tigers defeated Killeen Ellison 56-33 behind 523 total yards of offense, a number they have not eclipsed since.
Scoreboard watching
Still undefeated in district, Belton can earn its first championship since 2006 by winning its final three games, and while the Tigers will take a title any way they can get one, they would not mind receiving a little help.
Waco University (3-3, 2-0) is the only other unbeaten squad in the district, and should the Trojans continue to avoid defeat or lose just once, it could potentially set up a regular-season finale versus Belton for the championship.
To avoid such an encounter, University, which has experienced five winless seasons in the previous eight years, including 2021, needs to lose two of its next three games, while Belton goes 2-0. Such a scenario would guarantee the Tigers emerge with the title regardless of the finale’s outcome.
The Trojans travel to Elgin (5-2, 2-1) on Friday before hosting Rouse (2-4, 1-1) and playing at Connally.
After Friday, Belton faces winless Killeen Chaparral (0-6, 0-3) in advance of playing at University on Nov. 4.