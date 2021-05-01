HEWITT — The Holy Trinity Catholic girls 4x200-meter relay took home the area contingent’s only medal Saturday at the TAPPS Class 3A track and field state meet.
The Lady Celtics foursome of Demtria Sewell, Natali Torres, Katie Jolly and Jolisa Ogunmuyhiwa got the baton around in 1 minute, 55.99 seconds to finish third and earn the bronze medal.
That brought the area’s total to six medals after four Central Texas Christian athletes — Alec Gonzales (second, boys high jump), Andrew Lange (third, boys high jump; third, pole vault), Tim Marwitz (second, boys shot put) and Abby Burt (third, girls pole vault) — reached the podium in Friday’s field events. The Lions finished third in the boys team standings.