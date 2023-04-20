Bolstered by first-place finishes in six events, Lake Belton won the boys team title Thursday at the District 21/22-5A area meet on its home track.
Meanwhile, one week after claiming the league crown, the Lady Broncos finished third overall behind College Station and Killeen.
The kicker, though, is that both squads will be well-represented next week at the 5A Region III meet in Humble, where berths to the state championships will be up for grabs.
The top-four finishers in each event Thursday moved on to Humble, and the Broncos qualified in 10 events while the Lady Broncos advanced in eight.
Kendrick Jones tripled-up in individual gold for the second straight week, leaping to victory in the long jump with a mark of 23 feet, 3¾ inches, and gliding to wins in the 100-meter dash (10.39 seconds) and 200 (21.30).
He also ran a leg on the winning 4x200 relay.
Easton Hammond advanced in three field events, winning the discus with a toss of 153-9, taking second in the high jump and placing third in the pole vault.
Javeon Wilcox, who was runner-up last week in the triple jump, made a move up the podium with a winning leap of 44-8½.
Also advancing for the Broncos were their 4x100 relay, Hunter Myers (fourth, pole vault), Adam Walden (second, shot put; and fourth, discus), Bruce Onchweri (fourth, triple jump), Giovanni Walker (third, high jump) and Julian Walker (second, long jump).
Abigail Rydberg, the 22-5A champ, added an area title with gold in the girls pole vault (11-0), and Layloni Watson booked regional spots in three events with golds in the triple jump (37-10½) and long jump (18-1) and a bronze in the 100 hurdles.
Rydberg and Watson will be joined next week by Allie Uzzell (third, shot put), Sydni Cartwright (third, high jump), Emily Bachicha (fourth, 200) and the 4x400 relay (third).
Belton High’s Olivia Brillhart qualified with a second-place finish in the 3,200 and a third in the 1,600 and will be joined by Breia Finnell (fourth, 300 hurdles).