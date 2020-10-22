BELTON — Bryan Henry is the embodiment of the commonly known phrase, “Actions speak louder than words.”
To family and friends, Henry is considered energetic and even extroverted. To everyone else, however, he’s the furthest thing from a chatter box, and he said he feels uncomfortable when around unfamiliar crowds.
Given the choice, Belton’s junior tight end would much rather line up against an opposing defensive lineman than make small talk.
“He’s pretty quiet. He doesn’t say much but man, he’s a ridiculous athlete,” first-year Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said. “I think he’s just now starting to figure out what kind of athlete he can be.”
Through four games of his second season on varsity, Henry — who goes by the nickname Itty by nearly everyone in his life — has shown that while his spoken outbursts are few and far between, his production on the field is plenty loud.
Henry leads Belton (1-3, 1-0 District 12-6A) with 214 yards receiving and two touchdowns. After his breakout performance against Round Rock in Week 2 — seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown — Henry has continued to be a reliable option in the passing game, catching six passes for 92 yards, including a 40-yard TD reception in the Tigers’ district opener last week.
“I’m really confident in myself,” said Henry, who will try to help lead Belton over Copperas Cove (1-3, 0-1) tonight. “If my quarterback can hit me, then I’m good to try to make something happen. Usually, if the pass is in my area, I feel like I can make a play even if it’s not a perfect pass.”
That confidence was not always prevalent for Henry, especially in the years leading up to high school. Henry registered at 5-foot-10 and 245 pounds in middle school and was placed on the offensive line. Though typically not one to complain, it didn’t take long for him to realize that constantly battling in the trenches was not how he wanted to accomplish his goal of playing for the Tigers.
So, Henry spent more time in the weight room and on the pavement to try to shed the extra weight. It also helped that he hit a growth spurt around the same time.
“I was a big kid. Then I started to get taller and I just started lifting, running and trying to get into better shape,” said Henry, who now checks in with a lean 6-4, 225-pound frame and plays basketball and baseball for the Tigers. “Tight end is really similar to an O-lineman. You’re still blocking, but the biggest difference is you’re running routes and catching the ball. That’s what I’ve always wanted to do. I was happy when they moved me.”
The position change came during Henry’s freshman year, and his promotion to varsity wasn’t long after. He also spent time at defensive end last year before becoming the Tigers’ starting tight end this season. Sniffin said Henry’s combination of size and speed makes him a matchup problem for defenses.
“He’s got great hand-eye coordination, blocks tremendously well and I feel like once someone offers him (a chance to play in college), then the dominos are going to start to fall for him. He’s exactly the kind of tight end that people are looking for nowadays,” Sniffin said. “He’s tall and athletic. He can run and be physical. We wouldn’t be where we are offensively if it wasn’t for him.”
As for the nickname Itty — which seems ironic considering his looming stature over most of his teammates — its origin dates to his childhood. As a 6-year old, Henry said he was far from the biggest kid on the block. His size frequently was jested by football and baseball teammates, who finally settled on the name Itty-Bitty for Henry.
More than a decade later, the name stuck and hardly anyone calls Henry by his true first name — which is fine with him.
“I was so skinny and really small and people would call me Itty-Bitty. Then, I got older and people stopped the bitty part, so now they just call me Itty,” Henry said. “I like the nickname. It’s how I grew up.”
Another pillar in Henry’s upbringing is his commitment to hard work. When he’s not putting in the time to improve on the gridiron, he spends his free moments helping his mom around the house or lending a hand to his grandfather’s lawnmower service.
And with two younger brothers always watching him, Henry understands that he has to show what a little elbow grease can accomplish.
“My family showed me that there’s nothing wrong with hard work and that you should be proud of it. It also helps that I hate being still. I always have to be doing something,” Henry said. “It’s the same way on the football field. I’ll do whatever I need to help us win. If I don’t catch a single pass, but we win, then I’m fine with that.”
Henry said it was tough to go through Belton’s three-game losing streak to start the season but that it helped the Tigers grow as a team. If they can continue to let their play do the talking, Henry said that should help Belton get back into the playoffs.
Less talk, more action — classic Itty.
“This year, I feel like we’re a more solid team. The goal we all have is to make sure that we fight through every game,” Henry said. “If we do that the whole time, we’ll be fine.”