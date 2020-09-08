It’s a little later than normal, but Temple and Belton volleyball players have finally hit the court, officially beginning practice this week and preparing for their first matches.
Both teams are replacing some key players and say team unity is the key to success.
Tem-Cats have youth and experience
The word youth is typically paired with inexperience.
The Temple Tem-Cats, though, believe the experience of their young team is its most valuable asset entering the 2020 season, which begins next Tuesday when the Tem-Cats host China Spring.
“The kids know they don’t have the volleyball experience the seniors did last year,” Temple coach JoAnna Vaden said. “But they are really trying to make up for that by putting in the time and work.”
The Tem-Cats graduated five seniors from last season’s squad, which was 14-24 overall and 6-10 in district.
Temple starts this season with just two seniors to go with seven juniors. But among those nine players, five were on varsity last season, giving the team an experienced core.
“Those juniors that played at least got good experience at the varsity level,” Vaden said. “They are hungry and they know they don’t have anybody else to rely on that has more experience than them.”
Some of the returning players will be moved to new positions, such as junior Amaya Benekin’s switch from outside hitter to setter.
“I was nervous about moving there,” Benekin said. “But there wasn’t really a setter left. I’ve been a hitter, defense and now I guess it’s time for setter.”
Lyric Biggiers, a junior who played middle blocker last year, will likely spend time as an outside hitter — her natural position — as well as in the middle.
Faith Farbo, the lone senior with varsity experience, won’t have to adjust much while serving as the full-time libero after being a defensive specialist in 2019. And as a senior, Farbo feels a responsibility to serve as a leader as much as needed.
“That’s something I don’t feel I got with previous seniors,” she said. “I wanted to be guided and helped. I feel like I can guide people and help them make it places they want to go.”
Junior outside hitters Ali Mack and Khia Kirkwood also return for the Tem-Cats, who are tempering their expectations for the new season in District 12-6A with the four Killeen ISD schools, Copperas Cove, Belton and Bryan.
“There’s definitely a lot of work to do,” Benekin said. “I think we are in the middle. But it’s hard to tell when you don’t have competition. Our chemistry has been good in practice, but that’s against ourselves. You never know until you get in a match. I’m excited to see how we do.”
Mack put it another way.
“Our expectations are nothing too high, nothing too low,” she said. “Just make sure we are improving every week.”
Win or lose, the Tem-Cats are thankful to be playing after COVID-19 brought other sports to an end last spring and delayed the start of volleyball for Class 6A and 5A teams.
“I’m a senior and was not sure there would be a season,” Farbo said. “Even though I don’t plan to play at the collegiate level, volleyball is something that’s very important to me because it builds my character, and made me a better person.”
Lady Tigers look to reload
Belton was 20-23 overall last season but went 12-4 in district to enter the playoffs as the third seed. Like Temple, the Lady Tigers lost five seniors — including setter Emily Holder and middle Abbey Karcher — from that team but have some experienced players returning.
Junior McKenzie Mansell will likely be the main setter, junior MyKaela Johnston is back as a threat at the net along with senior outside hitter Isabel Holguin. As for many of the other roles, Belton coach Krystal Yerigan said those are up for grabs.
“We fortunately had a good group of returners coming back this year,” Yerigan said. “Obviously, it’s difficult when you lose a strong setter. Emily Holder moving on to college left a void at setter, and Karcher was a big blocker for us. We are still looking for younger players to step up to fill some roles.”
Belton, which lost to Rockwall-Heath in the first round of the playoffs last year, opens the 2020 campaign next Tuesday at home against Georgetown East View.
Yerigan said the Lady Tigers’ key to getting back to the postseason this year is simply to keep the focus on themselves.
“Our focus is going to be on what we can do as a team, not so much getting caught up in who is still in the district and who left,” she said. “I absolutely think our team unity will be at our core this year, and I’m excited to see what we will bring.”