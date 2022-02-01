With every game left crucial to the Temple Tem-Cats’ playoff hopes, there was no room for error Tuesday against Bryan.
Nyteria Colbert and her cohorts were up to the challenge.
Colbert poured in 19 points as the Tem-Cats pulled away from the Lady Vikings, 48-27, for a much-needed District 12-6A victory at Wildcat Gym.
Temple moved to 7-5 in district play and 16-10 overall with two regular-season games remaining to potentially capture the league’s fourth and final playoff spot. Bryan dipped to 2-10 and 6-21.
“I was just staying in a zone,” said Colbert, a 5-foot-4 senior. “I had made a couple of errors, some turnovers, and I didn’t want that to interfere with my game.”
Only nine points were scored in the second quarter, and Colbert was responsible for all of them. She had four buckets on driving layups, including a three-point play to give the Tem-Cats a 28-12 cushion by halftime.
“Nyteria can give us a spark when she has to,” Temple coach RaShonta LeBlanc said. “It gets her riled up. We played well transitioning from defense to offense.”
The Lady Vikings appeared to be up for the challenge early on, with Christionna Ellis and Taler Thornton combining for their 12 first-quarter points. But the Tem-Cats allowed only four more field goals the rest of the game.
Aniah Hall worked the Tem-Cats’ inside game for nine points in the opening frame. Aaliyah Thomas canned a pair of 3-pointers in the quarter, including one at the buzzer to give Temple a 19-12 advantage through the first 8 minutes.
The Tem-Cats made sure the Lady Vikings never made a serious second-half run.
Colbert carried her hot second quarter into the third with three buckets and had offensive help from others. Hall, Khia Kirkwood, Rene’Jah Jackson and Thomas combined for 16 points. Thomas again beat the buzzer for her third 3-pointer as the Tem-Cats took a 44-18 advantage into the final 8 eight minutes.
Bryan scored most of its nine fourth-quarter points in the waning minutes as Temple remained in control.
Hall contributed 14 points for the Tem-Cats and Thomas added nine, all on 3-pointers. Thornton and Ellis paced the Vikings with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Temple’s victory was a necessary response to a narrow loss to Belton last Friday. The Tem-Cats will close out the regular season by hosting Killeen Shoemaker on Friday before going to Harker Heights next Tuesday.
“I give them the 24-hour rule,” LeBlanc said. “We enjoy this one for 24 hours and then we focus on the task of who we play next.”