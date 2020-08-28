ROGERS — Jerry Cephus, Darion Franklin and Jaylin McWilliams all dazzled on offense, but it was the Academy defense that really won the game, according to first-year Bumblebees coach Chris Lancaster.
Academy built a double-digit lead on its first possession of the second half, and the Bees shut out longtime rival Rogers over the final 20 minutes to secure a 20-15 season-opening win at Merk Field on Friday night and snap a two-game losing streak to the Eagles.
“The kids, especially on defense, have really started to buy into what we’re trying to do here,” Lancaster said. “Our defense won this game for us. Our skill guys made some great plays, but our defense really played well.”
The Bees held the Eagles to 163 yards rushing and just 68 yards through the air, along with allowing just 10 first downs.
After competing for the quarterback position last season and through fall camp, Cephus stepped into Friday night’s contest as Academy’s starter and showcased his repertoire, finishing with 238 yards on 17-for-26 passing and a pair of touchdowns. He also led the Bees in yards rushing with 51.
“He didn’t see things real well to start, and he plays full-time defense for us, too,” Lancaster said. “But once he settled in, he really did well. He started to find his playmakers and played well.”
Those playmakers — Franklin and McWilliams — came up big at crucial times. After the Eagles secured a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 2-yard quarterback keeper by Riley Dolgener, Franklin answered with an 8-yard trot into the end zone with 9:39 remaining in the second that left Academy behind after a failed extra point attempt.
McWilliams kept the second-quarter festivities going for Academy with a 15-yard touchdown reception from Cephus with less than a minute left in the first half to put the Bees on top 13-7 at the break.
Franklin finished with five catches for 96 yards to go with 38 yards rushing, and McWilliams had seven receptions for 87 yards.
“We gave up big plays at times. But overall, I thought we played pretty good defense,” fourth-year Rogers head coach Charlie Roten said. “But I’m the offensive play-caller, so I have to be better. I didn’t coach very well, so that’s on me. The kids played great.”
One of those big plays came on Academy’s first drive following halftime. After McWilliams hauled in a 26-yard pass from Cephus to move the Bees to their 40-yard line, Franklin was left uncovered in Rogers’ secondary. The junior running back took a pass from Cephus and went untouched for a 60-yard score and a 20-7 lead for the Bees with 9:43 left in the third.
Rogers didn’t roll over, though, and immediately answered to keep the game close. The Eagles went 69 yards in seven plays and finished the drive with a 46-yard breakaway run by CJ Cook that made it a single-digit deficit. Dolgener ran the ball in for the 2-point conversion, leaving Rogers down by five points with plenty of time left.
“We never gave up, despite my play calling,” Roten said. “We found ways to stay in the game. It’s tough because every time we’d get some momentum, something would happen.”
After making it 20-15, Rogers forced Academy to turn the ball over on downs on the Bees’ next series before the Eagles were intercepted to start its next drive.
Later in the fourth, Rogers failed to convert on fourth down but forced Academy to punt with 4:46 remaining in the game. Dolgener’s fourth-down pass was intercepted by Franklin, though, setting up the Bees’ victory formation.
ACADEMY 20, ROGERS 15
Academy 0 13 7 0 — 20
Rogers 7 0 8 0 — 15
Rog — Riley Dolgener 2 run (Lashbrook kick)
Aca — Darion Franklin 8 run (kick failed)
Aca — Jaylin McWilliams 15 pass from Jerry Cephus (Blake Bundy kick)
Aca — Franklin 60 pass from Cephus (Bundy kick)
Rog — RJ Cook 46 run (Dolgener run)
TEAM STATISTICS
Aca Rog
First downs 15 10
Rushes-yards 28-118 37-163
Passing yards 238 68
Comp.-Att.-Int. 17-26-1 5-11-2
Punts-average 4-30.75 3-40
Fumbles-lost 3-0 3-1
Penalties-yards 9-80 1-5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Academy: Cephus 11-51, Franklin 10-38, Xavier LeBlanc 3-22, Trenton Flanagan 4-7; Rogers: Cook 9-82, Christian Riley 12-30, John Hill 4-24, Dolgener 9-16, Logan Hare 3-11.
PASSING — Academy: Cephus 17-26-1-238; Rogers: Dolgener 5-10-1-68, Hare 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING — Academy: Franklin 5-96, McWilliams 7-87, Jayden Simmons 3-35, LeBlanc 1-13, Kollin Mraz 1-7; Rogers: Riley 1-36, Jacob Glasgow 2-16, Ben Hutka 1-10, Hare 1-6.