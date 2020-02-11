Seven area players earned recognition on the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State Team, which was announced Tuesday.
Holland senior teammates Jae’Vone Brown and Brady Shelton were named to the second team. Brown, an offensive tackle, helped the Hornets (13-1) average 489.7 yards per game. Shelton, a defensive back, made 103 tackles and had two interceptions during the Hornets’ run to the state quarterfinals.
Senior running backs Nathan Quattlebaum of Bruceville-Eddy and Clay Cooper of Holland were third-team selections. Quattlebaum rushed for 2,447 yards and 31 touchdowns in only 11 games for the Eagles (9-2), and Cooper finished with 2,038 yards and 38 scores for the Hornets.
Granger junior offensive tackle Dwayne Gaida, Holland senior quarterback Zane Spinn and Granger senior running back Carlos Reyna received honorable mention.
Quarterback Austin Ochoa of Division I state champion Refugio was picked as the offensive player of the year after throwing for 3,004 yards and 30 TDs, and Refugio linebacker Zavien Willis earned the top defensive honor after making 215 tackles, including 39 for losses.