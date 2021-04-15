Temple seniors Shri Ramanathan and Dominic Gamino carried their season-long momentum into this week’s two-day District 12-6A tennis tournament at Wildcat Courts and cashed it in for league championships and regional qualification.
Ramanathan rallied from a set down to defeat Harker Heights’ Ona Eneli 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 for the 12-6A girls singles title Thursday and Gamino rolled past Copperas Cove’s Ben Fernandez 6-1, 6-0 to claim the boys singles crown.
Ramanathan, who won six of seven tournaments heading into the district competition, and Gamino, who extended his tournament-winning streak to four, each advanced to the 6A Region II tournament at the Waco Regional Tennis and Fitness Center, starting April 26.
“They were in great shape last spring when everything got shut down,” Temple coach Robert Girard said. “So, we’re extremely excited.”
Belton had five of six doubles teams advance out of district.
Jason Blattner and Daniel Holcomb defeated Tigers teammates Andon Sanders and Mitchell Bonner 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in the boys doubles finals before Sanders and Bonner won their playback match to clinch the second and final regional berth.
In girls doubles, Macie Echols and Trinity McEowen rebounded from a loss in the final by winning their playback match over another Belton duo — Rithika Rajesh and Maheshwari Rajesh — for a spot in Waco.
Despite Paxton Lyons and Karianne Hosch beating teammates Axel Hernandez and Disha Sharma 6-1, 6-2 in the mixed doubles championship, both tandems advanced after Hernandez and Sharma won their playback for second.
Earlier in the week at the 19-4A tournament hosted by Lake Belton, Broncos boys doubles pair of Caden Marshall and Cole Wieters won a district title and boys singles player Brodie Reed finished runner up.
They will represent Lake Belton at the 4A Region III tournament in Bryan.