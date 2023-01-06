Mikal Harrison-Pilot watched the highlights and glanced at the recruiting profiles of some of the best high school football players in the country this season.
This week, the Temple senior is surrounded by those same athletes, and he’s not only fitting in. He’s also standing out and showing off his skills as he prepares for the 2023 All-American Bowl.
“Man, it’s the best talent in the country,” Harrison-Pilot said in a phone interview Thursday. “They are the best in their state, and the country, and here for a reason. Everybody here is going to get you better at your craft.”
Harrison-Pilot’s craft has been lauded a number of times since he arrived in San Antonio, where the game will be played at noon today in the Alamodome and televised by NBC. There are dozens of videos circulating on Twitter showing the four-star receiver’s prowess as he hauls in passes from highly ranked quarterbacks while facing coverage from collegiately coveted defensive backs.
“His name has come up about making some of the more spectacular catches,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said. “There was one video with somebody trying to flat-foot him, and (Harrison-Pilot) just stuck it and ran right by him for a touchdown.”
Plenty of former foes had similar experiences against Harrison-Pilot, who will become just the second Temple player to play in the bowl game, which made its debut in 2000. Lache Seastrunk was the other.
“It’s crazy. It means so much. It’s been a dream of mine since day one, being an All-American,” Harrison-Pilot said. “It’s been my dream and now I’m living it.”
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder was named the District 12-6A offensive MVP for the 2022 season after racking up 46 catches for 981 yards and nine touchdowns. He also ran for five touchdowns and passed for two.
For his career, Harrison-Pilot totaled 112 receptions for 1,941 yards and 22 touchdowns. He began his four varsity years at Temple as a safety and was a second-team all-district selection at that position as a freshman. He followed that up with first-team all-district nods as a sophomore and junior at wide receiver.
“MHP is going to do MHP things. I’ve seen clips of him going against guys committed to Ohio State and absolutely having his way with them,” said longtime friend and teammate Taurean York, who last month signed to play for Texas A&M. “I’ll be there on Saturday cheering for him, and there’s no doubt in my mind that he’s going to ball out and show the entire country what I’ve already known since we were in fourth grade.”
It’s been a busy week by the Alamo for Harrison-Pilot, who arrived in San Antonio on Tuesday. Practices, team-activities and plenty of interviews have led to today’s game, during which he’ll announce his college choice — a pick between Houston and TCU narrowed down from a final five that also included Texas, California and Oklahoma from a pool of 48 offers.
He’s expected to be the game’s first player to announce a commitment today and said he feels confident about his decision.
“It’s a dream — getting to play Division I and get a degree, and if I play well enough, maybe get to the next level,” said Harrison-Pilot, who can officially sign a National Letter of Intent on Feb. 1. “It’s been a long two years of recruiting. I never thought I’d have 48 offers. It was fun but now it’s that time, and I’m ready to make that choice.”