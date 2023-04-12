District 12-6A Meet
Wednesday’s results at Wildcat Stadium:
(Top four in each event advance to
District 11/12-6A area meet)
BOYS
Team — (through seven events) 1. Harker Heights 63; 2. Temple 56; 3. Hewitt Midway 39; 4. Hutto 25; 5. Pflugerville Weiss 17; 6. Bryan 8; 7. Copperas Cove 6.
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Mungia, Temple 47-¾; 2. Brown, Temple 46-3¾; 3. Lanxon, Heights 44-7¼; 4. Pope, Midway 44-4½; 5. Sauls, Temple 43-¼; 6. Iwuala, Midway 42-5¾.
Discus — 1. Otutu, Weiss 147-4; 2. Mungia, Temple 146-2; 3. Sauls, Temple 141-7; 4. Cook, Heights 140-8; 5. Huneycutt, Hutto 139-7; 6. Lanxon, Heights 136-8.
Long jump — 1. Sanford, Heights 22-10¼; 2. Jackson, Hutto 22-6¾; 3. Tutson, Temple 21-9½; 4. Otis, Heights 21-9¼; 5. White, Heights 21-3½; 6. Perry, Hutto 20-8½.
Triple jump — 1. Choice, Hutto 47-6¼; 2. White, Heights 47-1; 3. Lennon, Temple 43-11¾; 4. Anderson, Cove 42-10¾; 5. Chappell, Cove 42-9¾; 6. People, Temple 42-4¼.
High jump — 1. Stanford, Heights 6-4; 2. Turner, Bryan 6-4; 3. Wilson, Weiss 6-4; 4. Osagie, Hutto 6-0; 5. Young, Heights 5-10; 6. Green, Temple 5-10.
Pole vault — 1. Smith, Midway 12-6; 2. Kime, Heights 12-0; 3. Johnson, Heights 9-6; 4. Gaines, Temple 9-0.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Tarter, Midway 10:03.58; 2. Sterrett, Midway 10:06.98; 3. McCarver, Midway 10:07.68; 4. Alexander, Temple 10:10.88; 5. Zimmerman, Heights 10:36.40; 6. Janovec, Weiss 10:41.41.
GIRLS
Team — (through seven events) 1. Temple 60; 2. Harker Heights 52½; 3. Bryan 49; 4. Hewitt Midway 30½; 5. Copperas Cove 23; 6. Hutto 1; 7. Pflugerville Weiss 0.
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Otis, Heights 41-8¾; 2. Fitzpatrick, Cove 34-8¾; 3. Paulhill, Bryan 34-1¾; 4. Reed, Bryan 33-10¾; 5. Toala, Cove 33-8¾; 6. Robinson, Bryan 33-5¼.
Discus — 1. Otis, Heights 144-10; 2. Reed, Bryan 110-8; 3. Little, Temple 105-7; 4. Dunning, Temple 99-10; 5. Jones, Midway 95-7; 6. Toala, Cove 89-4.
Long jump — 1. Johnson, Bryan 18-9½; 2. Holleman, Temple 18-¾; 3. Richardson, Temple 17-3¾; 4. Pearson, Temple 16-10; 5. Wilson, Bryan 16-5½; 6. Moss, Cove 16-3¼.
Triple jump — 1. Holleman, Temple 37-6¼; 2. Smith, Midway 36-3½; 3. Harper, Heights 35-11½; 4. Turner, Bryan 35-4¾; 5. Thomas, Temple 35-2½; 6. Green, Cove 34-8½.
High jump — 1. Smith, Midway 5-6; 2. Oliver, Heights 4-10; 3. Dow, Cove 4-10; 4. Berry, Cove 4-10; 5. Kinsey, Midway 4-10; 6. (tie) Eckert, Midway and Cveck, Heights 4-10.
Pole vault — 1. Vaden, Temple 9-0; 2. Hyde, Bryan 8-6; 3. Carpenter, Bryan 8-6; 4. Gloff, Midway 8-0; 5. Gomez, Midway 8-0.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Perry, Heights 11:07.18; 2. Denney, Heights 11:56.74; 3. Ramirez, Temple 12:34.06; 4. Garcia, Temple 12:39.50; 5. Long, Midway 12:56.13; 6. Delayo, Hutto 13:10.12.
District 22-5A Meet
Wednesday’s results at Tiger Field:
(Top four in each event advance to District 21/22 area meet)
BOYS
Team — (through seven events) 1. Lake Belton, 81; 2. Killeen Shoemaker, 57; 3. Belton, 31; 4. Killeen Ellison, 20; 5. Waco, 10; 6 (tie). Waco University; Killeen, 9.
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Edmon, Shoemaker, 49-5½; 2. Martin, Shoemaker, 48-9; 3. Walden, Lake Belton, 48-5; 4. Albert, Ellison, 46-0; 5. Amos, Waco, 45-10½; 6. Bernal, University, 43-11.
Discus — 1. Martin, Shoemaker, 144-2; 2. Walden, Lake Belton, 141-4; 3. Hammond, Lake Belton, 138-7; 4. Butler-Tanner, Shoemaker, 135-9; 5. Segura, Lake Belton, 134-8; 6. Devasure, Belton, 126-9.
Long jump — 1. Jones, Lake Belton, 22-½; 2. Davis, Waco, 22-0; 3. Hicks, Shoemaker, 21-9½; 4. Landours, Killeen, 21-5; 5. Sandolph, University, 21-2¾; 6. J. Walker, 21-¼.
Triple jump — 1. Dumas, Shoemker, 44-3; Wilcox, Lake Belton, 44-2; 3. Sandolph, University, 44-1; 4. Bru. Onchweri, Lake Belton, 43-10¾; 5. Bra. Onchweri, Lake Belton, 43-8¼; 6. Ford, Killeen, 41-2.
High jump — Hammond, Lake Belton, 6-2; 2. G. Walker, Lake Belton, 6-2; 3. Kapono-Wilson, Shoemaker, 6-0; 4. Wright, Killeen, 6-0; 5. Davis, Shoemaker, 5-8; 6. J. Walker, 5-8.
Pole vault — 1. B. Roberts, Belton, 12-6; 2. Hammond, Lake Belton, 12-6; 3. Myers, Lake Belton, 12-0; 4. Lamberte, Belton, 12-0; 5. J. Roberts, 11-6; 6. Robin, Lake Belton, 10-0.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Crittenden, Ellison, 9:39.37; 2. Ybanez, Belton, 9:49.16; 3. Carranza, Ellison, 10:08.58; 4. Oaks, Belton, 10:14.93; 5. Dyck, Belton, 10:19.92; 6. Roberts, Shoemaker, 10:33.69.
GIRLS
Team — (through seven events) 1. Lake Belton, 80; 2. Killeen Shoemaker, 34; 3. Killeen Chaparral, 30; 4. Belton, 25; 5. Killeen, 19; 6. Killeen Ellison, 15; 7. Waco 13.
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Uzzell, Lake Belton, 34-4; 2. Batey, Lake Belton, 33-3; 3. Wilson, Chaparral, 32-6; 4. Ackee, Ellison, 32-05; 5. Bailey, Lake Belton, 32-4½; 6. Robinson-Thompson, 32-4.
Discus — 1. Robinson-Thompson, 110-9; 2. Lux, Lake Belton, 107-0; 3. Daniels, Shoemaker, 106-9; 4. Pearson, Lake Belton, 103-8; 5. Bell, Killeen, 100-9; 6. Watson, Waco, 97-0.
Long jump — 1. Brown, Chaparral, 17-11¼; 2. Watson, Lake Belton, 17-9¾; 3. Barnes, Killeen, 17-7¼; 4. Hasty, Chaparral, 16-9½; 5. Edwin, Shoemaker, 16-7; 6. Cartwright, Lake Belton, 16-4½.
Triple jump — 1. Watson, Lake Belton, 37-0; 2. Brown, Chaparral, 36-9½; 3. Armstrong, Shoemaker, 34-9¼; 4. Hill, Waco, 33-10; 5. Edwin, Shoemaker, 33-9½; 6. Miller, Lake Belton, 33-6½.
High jump — 1. Gonzalez, Shoemaker, 5-2; 2. Turnbull, Waco, 5-1; 3. Cartwright, Lake Belton, 5-0; 4. Zachary, Ellison, 4-10; 5. Smith, Chaparral, 4-10; 6. Banes, Ellison, 4-8.
Pole vault — 1. Rydberg, Lake Belton, 12-0; 2. Love, Lake Belton, 9-6; 3. Gauntt, Belton, 9-6; 4. Page, Belton, 8-6; 5. Cory, 8-0, Lake Belton.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Brillhart, Belton, 11:55.03; 2. Hunting, Shemaker, 12:37.53; 3. Dombkowski, Ellison, 13:01.42; 4. MacDonald, Belton, 13:07.76; 5. Cavazos, Lake Belton, 13:26.19; 6. Nelson, Belton, 13:26.19.