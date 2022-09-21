As much as there was to forget in Temple’s loss last Friday to Arlington Martin, hitting reset won’t do the Wildcats any good, even with District 12-6A starting this week.
There’s just too much to gain from the eye-opening experience to erase the memory of a 53-18 defeat at home to the Warriors.
So, scrubbing the slate completely clean and starting over aren’t options. Re-evaluating, perhaps, or, maybe, just a good, long look in the mirror instead are in order as Temple (2-2) turns the page from non-district action and prepares to go on the road Friday to play Bryan (3-1) at Merrill Green Stadium.
“Opportunities, like (against Martin), come about so that you can really take an internal look at how you are doing things. It’s only failure if you don’t learn from it. You can lose and get better,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said. “(Monday) at practice had a different feel. There was no music, no fluff, no frills.”
It was just football, with an emphasis on unflappable focus, rising to meet standards and expectations, responsibility and attention to detail.
“We just went back to basics and changed the accountability system. We just have to get better at the basics, the fundamentals,” Stewart said. “We spent about 50 minutes (Monday) working just on individual, playing your position. On the O-line, we call it stompin’ the yard. I mean, those dudes are over there tunnel dragging. It’s hotter than fish grease, but do you feel worse right now or when that clock hit zero the other night?
“Because I’m hot and sweaty and really uncomfortable but it’s not anywhere close to how I felt after that game.”
That game against the Warriors started with the visitors recovering an onside kick — for which Stewart said the Wildcats planned — and included a string of 21 points in 22 seconds late in the first quarter and a 2-for-13 showing on third down from Temple’s offense.
It was a second consecutive loss after a 2-0 start but stood out more for the potential of a lasting impact on how the young Wildcats approach the remainder of the season, a six-game stretch that will determine not only if Temple can make it three straight league titles but also a 10th playoff appearance in as many years.
“My first message to the team was, ‘This is what we have been talking about.’ The fact that I have to squawk at you all day long about hustling,” Stewart said. “That’s exactly what we’ve been talking about. Some of these guys have been successful their whole career. They’ve been bigger and faster than everybody else. OK, you weren’t bigger and faster the other night and you got your butt put in a blender. Right? When you’re not bigger and faster, you have to do the little things better. You have to do everything right.
“Well, we haven’t practiced doing everything right. We don’t practice doing the little things right. I mean, I had guys stand up in the weight room and admit they skipped reps. Well, what do you think is going to happen? So, that was the message on Saturday. You can skip reps. It doesn’t show up in the weight room. It shows up on Friday night, because that mentality of letting yourself cut corners, there’s nowhere to hide that under the lights.
“It was a different attitude on Saturday, and (Monday) was the best practice we’ve had all year. So they know.”
Familiar face in Bryan
Ricky Tullos was hired in January as head coach of the Vikings after Ross Rogers was in charge for 10 years.
Tullos arrived from Pearland where he led the Oilers to a 33-11 record and four playoff appearances from 2018-21. Before that, though, Tullos served as Richmond George Ranch’s first head coach, guiding the Longhorns to a 57-17 mark — including a 1-1 record against the Wildcats.
Temple and George Ranch met twice in the Class 5A Division I playoffs with Temple winning a state quarterfinal, 28-14, in 2014 en route to the state title game and George Ranch enacting some payback in the same round the following year, 59-46, then winning the state championship two games later in a 16-0 campaign.
Stewart’s ties with Tullos run deeper still. The two were briefly college teammates at Sam Houston State.
“I’ve known Ricky T for 25, 30 years. I know who he is and what he’s about,” Stewart said. “What you get is 100 miles an hour in everything he does. When I turn on (Bryan) film, I see Ricky Tullos. They play hard. They are very, very sound. They look like they know what they are trying to do, and they are trying to do it at a high level and intensity.”
On the Vikings
Temple is 9-1 against Bryan since 2010 (a contest in 2014 was canceled because of weather), including a 49-7 triumph in last season’s district opener that marked the third consecutive time the Wildcats held the Vikings to seven points.
Friday’s matchup will be the second in a row between the old rivals — Temple owns a 50-19-2 record in the series that dates to 1932 — in which starting quarterback Malcom Gooden won’t be available for Bryan.
The senior signal caller didn’t play in last year’s game because of a broken leg suffered in Week 1, and he announced Monday on Twitter that he will be out again after surgery Tuesday. According to the Bryan-College Station Eagle, Gooden was seen in the third quarter last week with his right hand wrapped.
The 6-foot, 190-pound right-hander had boosted the Vikings offense so far this season, completing 45 of 80 passes for 827 yards and 11 touchdowns, with three interceptions, while adding 178 yards and four scores rushing.
Creed Pierce, who replaced Gooden in the second half of last week’s win over Richmond Randle, likely will start for Bryan on Friday.
Offensively, the Vikings, who averaged 51 points in victories over Waller, Brenham and Randle, will lean on running backs Tate Schneringer (45 carries, 327 yards, two touchdowns) and Jevalen Wade (32-200), and receivers Tyson Tuner (12 receptions, 318 yards, six TDs), Terrance Lewis (11-202-three) and Derek Ramsey (nine-175-two).
“Schematically, it’s similar to what George Ranch did and it’s very similar to what we saw last week,” Stewart said. “It’s alignment, assignment key. It’s assignment football for our defense. If you don’t do it, they’ll light you up.”
Linebacker Mason Rice anchors Bryan’s defense.
Wildcats numbers
— Temple is averaging 25.5 points and 302 yards for and allowing 32 points and 354 yards against.
— Wide receiver Christian Tutson’s two touchdown receptions last week gave him at least one scoring catch in three straight outings. The sophomore (12 receptions, 288 yards, five TDs) also has a kickoff return and blocked punt return touchdown this season.
— Cornerback Steven Jackson had a team-high 11 tackles against Martin. Linebacker Taurean York added eight stops for a team-leading 42 this season.
Around 12-6A
The other district-opening matchups this week are Harker Heights (3-1) at Pflugerville Weiss (2-2) tonight, and Hutto (3-1) at Hewitt Midway (0-4) on Friday. Copperas Cove (2-2) is idle.