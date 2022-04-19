BASEBALL
DISTRICT 12-6A
Belton 9, Temple 6
Belton 224 001 0 — 9 10 2
Temple 011 211 0 — 6 8 3
Estrada, Johnson (5) and Norwood. Mitchell, Ojeda (3), Hickman (6) and Ramos. W—Eastrada. L—Mitchell. 3B—B: Bain. 2B—B: Estrada 2, Tingle, Shirkey; T: Hickman.
Records — Belton 13-8-1, 9-2; Temple 7-15-1, 5-6.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 7, Rockdale 6 (9)
Rogers 000 510 001 — 7 7 3
Rockdale 204 000 000 — 6 4 5
Guzman, Dolgener (6) and Hoelscher. Casarez, Crawford (7) and SanMiguel. W—Dolgener. L—Craford. 3B—Rog: Hoelscher. 2B—Rog: Massar; Roc: Stewart.
Records — Rogers 15-6-1, 6-4; Rockdale NA, 1-8.
DISTRICT 27-2A
Holland 14, Thrall 4
Holland 002 163 2 — 14 18 4
Thrall 021 100 0 — 4 6 1
Pursche and Arzola. Watson, McAllister (4), Stefek (5) and Clark. W—Pursche. L—Watson. HR—H: Pursche. 2B—H: Cole, Grinnan; T: Hammack.
Records — Holland 12-13, 7-3; Thrall 13-8-1, 6-4.
Tuesday’s Other Scores
Lake Belton 4, Jarrell 2
Cameron Yoe 13, Florence 0
Moody 8, Crawford 2
Academy 9, Caldwell 7
SOFTBALL
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 17, Killeen 0 (4)
Killeen 000 0 — 0 2 4
Temple 287 x — 17 8 1
Lake, Bell (3) and Maneafaiga. Knox, Ruiz (4), Prentiss (4) and Valdez. W—Knox. L—Lake. HR—T: Wiser. 3B—T: Wiser, Gandera. 2B—K: Jurewicz.
Records — Killeen 0-13 district; Temple 18-10, 10-3.
Belton 13,
Killeen Shoemaker 3 (5)
Shoemaker 201 00 — 3 2 5
Belton 321 34 — 13 13 2
Wolf and Luna. Reyes and Holman. W—Reyes. L—Wolf. HR—B: Holman. 2B—S: Crenshaw; B: Rodriguez 2, Gaines.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 10, Rockdale 0 (5)
Rogers 101 44 — 10 7 1
Rockdale 000 00 — 0 1 5
Mucha and Borgeson. Rubio, Cardona (4) and Delgadillo, Jackson (4). W—Mucha. L—Rubio. HR—R: Watson. 2B—R: Alonzo 2.
Records — Rogers 12-7-1, 9-3; Rockdale NA.
Tuesday’s Other Scores
Lake Belton 10, Burnet 0
Gatesville 15, Stephenville 11