Temple football notebook

Temple’s Taurean York carries the ball last week against Copperas Cove. The Wildcats open the Class 6A-I playoffs Friday vs. Waxahachie.

 Ray Swindle

Temple and Waxahachie left Wildcat Stadium on Nov. 12, 2021 and went their separate ways — the Wildcats into the second round and the Indians into the offseason.

