Temple and Waxahachie left Wildcat Stadium on Nov. 12, 2021 and went their separate ways — the Wildcats into the second round and the Indians into the offseason.
Nearly one year to the day, the two programs will meet once again on the same stage — for the third straight year, actually — when they clash at 7:30 p.m. Friday for a Class 6A Division I bi-district matchup on Bob McQueen Field.
Temple (7-3), which finished second in District 12-6A and holds the league’s top seed into the DI bracket, defeated Waxahachie, 28-14, in the first round last season, a victory that followed a 38-0 Wildcats win in 2020’s opening postseason contest.
The third installment marks the start of the Wildcats’ 10th consecutive playoff appearance overall and the seventh with head coach Scott Stewart in charge.
“They have a lot of guys returning, I mean, a lot, and there’s no teacher like experience,” said Stewart, whose squad closed out the regular season last week by dispatching Copperas Cove, 69-7 while gaining a season-high 631 yards and allowing a low of 125. “They are a really good football team.”
During head coach Shane Tolleson’s second season at the helm, the Indians (8-2), finished third in 11-6A behind Duncanville and DeSoto and have the district’s No. 2 big-school seed.
The eight victories were the most for the Indians since their 2017 team, which was the program’s last to reach the area round. Waxahachie’s two blemishes were against aforementioned Duncanville (24-7) and DeSoto (42-24), though in 2022, the Indians defeated two teams they didn’t in 2021, have scored 120 more points and allowed 55 less.
“It started in January. It started in the offseason. Walking off the field in Temple with that bad taste in our mouth and understanding that we could’ve played better,” Tolleson said of where Waxahachie’s steps toward improvement started. “It’s a culture thing. It’s a mentally tough thing. You don’t just talk about it. You have to go be about it. So, it started in January.
“A lot of it’s maturity and growing up, and a lot of it is these kids playing in big games. You have to understand that in games, like against Temple, it’s going to be tight. You have to be able to handle it, handle momentum changes and be emotionally focused.”
Stewart said Waxahachie returns four players in the secondary, two linebackers and three defensive linemen from last season’s encounter that was 0-0 after one quarter and 14-14 entering the fourth.
Five-foot-11, 195-pound linebacker LaMarkus Reed anchors Waxahachie’s defense, which is surrendering 19 points an outing, with 61 tackles and four sacks. Fellow linebackers Corey King and Robert Hannah have 110 stops combined, and lineman Jermy Jackson has 10 sacks. The Indians have 21 takeaways on defense, 10 interceptions and 11 fumble recoveries.
Familiar faces line up on offense for the Indians, including quarterback Roderick Hartsfield (56-of-101 passing, 939 yards, 10 touchdowns, six interceptions), running backs Jayden Becks (632 yards, eight TDs rushing) and Iverson Young (482 yards, six TDs), and receiver Keith Abney (19 catches, 396 yards, six scores).
“They like to run the football,” Stewart said of Waxahachie’s approach that has led to 197.7 yards rushing and 37.3 points per game. “Quarterback is a year better, and he looks it. Two kids at running back that look the same, same stats — big, tough. Big offensive linemen, which I think it’s just that way in 6A.”
Temple has won at least eight games since 2012, and one more win would get the Wildcats there again this season and to No. 800 in the program’s storied history.
Senior defensive end Kevin Stockton said the Wildcats are excited for the opportunity yet still are taking the next game for what it is in the simplest terms — the next game.
“The coaches do a great job week in and week out of putting the game plan together so we just have to follow it,” Stockton said. “I’m just taking it as another game — go out there and do what we do.”
What’s next
The winner between Temple and Waxahachie will play Rockwall (9-1) or Garland Sachse (4-6) in the area round at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, the former home of the Texas Rangers.
2021 rewind
Young’s touchdown carry on the first play of the second quarter gave the Indians their first points in five quarters against the Wildcats and a 7-0 advantage. Temple responded with TDs from then-senior Devan Williams and current senior Mikal Harrison-Pilot for a 14-7 lead at the break.
Hartsfield’s TD pass late in the third quarter knotted the score at 14 before now-graduated Samari Howard posted two rushing TDs to send Temple into the second round.
Hartsfield was 9-of-18 for 82 yards and ran for 21 yards. Young had 170 yards rushing, and Becks gained 95 on the ground.
None of that appears significant in 2022.
“In these type games, you can’t go off (last year) because that will get you nowhere. That might get you hyped for a series but reality will set in the next play,” Tolleson said. “You have to go beat the team that they put on the field this year.”
Temple’s regular-season numbers
Temple scored an average of 34.2 points per game and surrendered 22.3.
Senior, Baylor-committed linebacker Taurean York led the defense with 113 tackles, adding 5½ sacks and two caused fumbles. Teryon Williams-Echols, also a senior linebacker, was second with 64 tackles, and senior defensive back Naeten Mitchell (New Mexico State) was third at 46 tackles plus a team-high four interceptions. Senior defensive tackle Kam Carter produced a team-leading six sacks.
Quarterback Reese Rumfield, a junior, completed 114 of 221 passes for 2,036 yards and 18 touchdowns, to six interceptions. Senior running back Deshaun Brundage had 1,013 yards rushing and four touchdowns, Harrison-Pilot corralled 39 receptions for 841 yards (team highs) and is tied at eight TD catches with sophomore Christian Tutson, who caught 24 passes for 584 yards.
Heavy hearts
There have been counselors available to Temple students in recent days after the shooting death of a classmate over the weekend. According to Temple police, a juvenile was in custody last Friday after he allegedly shot a 16-year-old Thursday night near Jones Park.
The tragic news permeated through all corners of Temple’s campus.
“Friday was about raw, pure, unadulterated grief,” Stewart said. “It’s not easy but we have to do it together. Our process is to come closer together, be there for each other and talk about it. There are some life lessons in this.”