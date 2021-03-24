The Temple boys soccer team appeared on track last year to snap a playoff drought when its season was paused and then canceled without a say in the matter.
It was a tough break for the Wildcats, and so many others.
Temple took the field this season again with the goal of returning to the postseason for the first time since an area-round appearance in the Class 5A playoffs in 2016. The Wildcats took care of the business they could control while navigating stiff competition in District 12-6A and the always-present pandemic, and achieved what they were so close to accomplishing a year ago — playoff qualification.
Temple (12-4-5), which finished as the No. 3 seed in district, just one point out of second and four points shy of first-place Belton, opens its 6A playoff adventure at 7 tonight against 11-6A second-seed Mansfield Lake Ridge (19-3-2) at Hewitt Midway’s natural-grass soccer complex.
“When we told them a couple weeks ago that they qualified, they were really excited,” Temple head coach Matt Corley said. “I think last year is back there somewhere in their minds but they were really focused on this year, and it’s always special to get in the playoffs.”
Corley said focus during offseason training was placed on Temple’s defense. That extra attention to detail manifested in consistency from the back line, which, Corley added, was one component to the success the Wildcats had during the regular season. Another integral part was scoring distribution. While Angel Medrano (21) and Eric Ortiz (15) combined for 36 of Temple’s 70 goals entering tonight, six other players contributed at least four more, including Carlos Hernandez Velasquez, who has seven goals, and Jose Medrano, who has six.
The postseason also begins tonight for the Tigers (13-1-6), who fully celebrated their district championship after their chance to gain that feat in undefeated fashion in 2020 was wiped away with two games remaining.
Belton takes on Waxahachie (11-9-1) at 6:30 p.m. inside Midway’s Panther Stadium.
The Tigers, who graduated a large senior class last spring yet managed to maintain their perennial playoff level, got a team-high 11 goals from Cade Wenberg, six assists apiece from Kyle Rimberg and Shire Snell, and a combined 81 saves from goalkeepers Andres Martinez and Ryder Evans.
“I was talking with (Belton) Coach (Ben) Bralley the other day about how much fun the district campaign was this season with the battles each week,” Corley said.
The Temple (8-6-4) and Belton (16-2-2) girls teams played one of the more intriguing 12-6A matches this season in a district race that had the Lady Tigers leading the pack from start to finish en route to an undefeated showing.
Both squads begin the playoffs Friday night. The Tem-Cats, led by second year head coach Sylvester Jallah, take on 11-6A top seed Mansfield (16-5-1) at 5 p.m. in Robinson. The Lady Tigers, one year after having their undefeated league season interrupted, travel to and play Duncanville (18-5-3) at 6:30 p.m.
“With this group of seniors, there are 10 and they’ve been on varsity since they were freshman, it’s good to see that they get another shot at it,” said Belton coach Oscar Bersoza, whose team set a program records with 129 goals scored and five allowed. “These are talented, multi-sport student-athletes, and we’re glad we get a chance to play in the postseason.”
Kirsten Bush paced the Lady Tigers with 31 goals. Makenna Morrow delivered 26 goals and 13 assists, Abby Cargile had 23 goals and 21 assists and Sara Navarro chipped in 14 goals and 10 assists from her defensive midfielder spot.
One of the goals Belton conceded was to Temple in a tight 2-1 Lady Tigers victory on Feb. 27. Temple didn’t lose in regulation again, going 3-0-1 over its final four regular-season games to harness some momentum into the playoffs.
Emily Diaz leads the Tem-Cats with 10 goals. Ariana Jones and Alexys Alley netted three apiece.
“Right now, it’s a lot more mental and just managing emotions, whether it’s going up or down a goal, and when things are not clicking, finding a way,” Bersoza said. “Duncanville is a good team and has a tradition in every sport. They remind me a lot of us, how they play. I hope our play is indicative of all the work we’ve done.”
Speaking of work, the Lake Belton Lady Broncos got a lot done in a hurry.
In its first season, Lake Belton (25-4) finished runner-up to district power Salado and advanced to the playoffs. The Lady Broncos make their debut in a 4A bi-district match at 6 p.m. Friday against China Spring at Midway’s Panther Stadium.
“The biggest thing is since the beginning of the season, the girls played like they had nothing to lose. I think being so young that kind of worked in our favor. But, they definitely don’t play like they are freshmen and sophomores,” Lake Belton head coach Jamie Brown said. “They move the ball so well and move off the ball so well, and just understand the game. And they have a lot of heart.”
Ella Wheeless registered team highs of 37 goals and 12 assists during the regular season for the Lady Broncos, who also benefited from Tristen Oliphant’s 27 goals, 14 from Abrie Orozco and nine from Samantha Grimaldo.
Salado’s soccer teams are no strangers to the postseason, and the Lady Eagles and Eagles have a first-round doubleheader scheduled for Friday against Mexia at Waco ISD Stadium. The girls kick off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys.
Also, the Gatesville girls face host Robinson in a 4A bi-district playoff at 5 p.m. today.