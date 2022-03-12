Temple College knocked off North Central Texas 7-3 in the opener before falling 4-3 in the finale as the teams split their Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader Saturday afternoon.
Catrin Hoffman homered, and Shay Grace struck out a dozen North Central Texas batters while going the distance to fuel the Lady Leopards (17-8, 5-3) in the day’s first game.
Molly VandenBout and Annabel Segoviano hit home runs for TC in the second contest but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Lady Lions. VandenBout started in the circle and worked 2 2/3 innings before giving way to Grace.
Leopards lose a pair
North Central Texas defeated Temple College 11-6 and 17-5 on Saturday in a Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader at Danny Scott Sports Complex.
North Central also swept a doubleheader over TC on Wednesday.
The teams combined for 27 hits in the opener Saturday and 23 in Game 2.
The Leopards are back in action Monday at 1 for two games against non-conference opponent Blinn.