BELTON — In a contest filled with runs, it was third-seeded Mary Hardin-Baylor that went on the game-deciding surge in the fourth quarter to knock out sixth-seeded Concordia Texas 78-64 on Tuesday night at Mayborn Campus Center in a first-round game of the women’s American Southwest Conference tournament.
The Lady Crusaders (19-7) advanced to face No. 2 seed East Texas Baptist (19-6) in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Friday at Hardin-Simmons’ Mabee Complex in Abilene. ETBU swept the regular-season series with UMHB, winning 66-59 on Dec. 10 in Marshall and 67-61 on Jan. 26 in Belton.
The Tornados (10-15) erased a four-point deficit early in the fourth quarter Tuesday to go out front 59-58 with 5:43 remaining, but it was all Lady Crusaders from there.
Arieona Rosborough’s pull-up jumper started UMHB’s 16-3 run that included four more points from Rosborough and five from Lauren Baker, propelling the Lady Crusaders to a 74-62 lead with 1:46 left and they cruised from there.
“It’s tournament play, and everybody is going to bring their best because nobody wants to go home,” said UMHB interim head coach Kendra Foreman, whose team won for the fifth time in its last six outings. “We decided to play some defense in the fourth quarter. We got a lot of stops and were able to get down the floor and get some layups.”
Chelsea Cogburn and Madi Maxwell had 14 points each for Concordia, which shot 51 percent (26-of-51) from the field but committed 24 turnovers and was beaten on the boards to the tune of 23 offensive rebounds for UMHB that led to 17 points. Havyn Perez and Jordan Bravo added 10 points apiece for the Tornados, who lost to the Lady Crusaders for the third time this season.
Ashley Faux recorded a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds to anchor UMHB.
“Me and Coach Kendra have talked about it, letting my defense and rebounds generate my offense,” the junior forward said. “That’s really been working for me.”
Rosborough finished with a game-high 24 points, and Baker chipped in 10 for the Lady Crusaders.
Concordia was up by as many as seven early but settled for a 20-18 lead after both teams used the opening quarter to settle in.
The Lady Crusaders were the first to surge, putting together a 10-0 run that included two putbacks by Faux and four points from Rosborough to build a 32-24 lead midway through the second.
The Tornados responded with a matching 10-0 spurt — sparked by two 3-pointers from Bravo — to go up 34-32, but UMHB posted the half’s final five points on Weade Adeleke’s three-point play and a Faux layup to take a 37-34 lead into the break.
The Lady Crusaders went ahead by 10 after a 7-0 run early in the third. Concordia responded with a 9-0 surge, and it was close for the next 8 minutes until UMHB’s fourth-quarter run decided the outcome and sent the Lady Crusaders into the semifinals.
Friday’s other semifinal in Abilene will pit top-seeded and eight-ranked Hardin-Simmons (23-2) against No. 4 seed Texas-Dallas (16-9). The championship game is slated for 6 p.m. Saturday, with the winner earning an automatic berth in the women’s NCAA Division III Tournament.