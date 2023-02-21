UMHB Foreman

Ray Swindle/Telegram file

With interim coach Kendra Foreman in charge, the UMHB women’s basketball team hosted an ASC tournament quarterfinal Tuesday.

 Ray Swindle

BELTON — In a contest filled with runs, it was third-seeded Mary Hardin-Baylor that went on the game-deciding surge in the fourth quarter to knock out sixth-seeded Concordia Texas 78-64 on Tuesday night at Mayborn Campus Center in a first-round game of the women’s American Southwest Conference tournament.

