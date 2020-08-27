Tonight’s Games
— Non-district —
GATESVILLE at LLANO
Llano Stadium
2019 records: Gatesville Hornets 0-10; Llano Yellow Jackets 7-5
Hornets to watch: QB Wesley Brown, QB Luke Mullins, RB Jason Delong, OL Evan Hanson, LB Zach Bates, DB Aveyn Sarinana, DB Hayden Mooney.
Yellow Jackets to watch: WR/DB Quincy Prince, QB Case Kuykendall, WR Jared Beasley, QB Maddox Green, OL/DL Cade Ligon, RB/LB Mason Baker.
Note: The Hornets seek their first win since 2018 when they kick off their second season under head coach Luke Howard tonight. Gatesville, which is more experienced after starting a large group of sophomores last year, had an open competition throughout fall camp between Brown and Mullins for the quarterback’s job. Whoever is behind center will guide an offense that looks to improve on last season’s average of 208.6 yards per game. Bates, Sarinana and Mooney will help anchor a Hornets defense that must contain Prince (1,173 yards receiving, 19 TDs last season) and Beasley (797 yards receiving, nine TDs). The Yellow Jackets, who averaged 36.5 points a year ago, also had a quarterback competition between Kuykendall — a running back and wide receiver last season — and Green, who was last year’s QB on the junior varsity.
JARRELL at BURNET
Bulldog Stadium
2019 records: Jarrell Cougars 5-5; Burnet Bulldogs 6-4
Cougars to watch: QB Aden Edgar, RB Derrick Warren, WR Joseph Crathers, WR Weston Miller, OL/DL Brennam Wilson, WR Joseph Shamburger.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Jaxson Denton, RB Marcus Escamilla, RB Ethan Wolfe, WR Devonte Miller, DB/LB Jesse Laidler.
Note: The Cougars make their debut in Class 4A against the Bulldogs, who are eager to begin in a campaign they hope lead to their first playoff berth since 2016. Second-year Burnet coach Jerod Rye has indicated his team’s lack of a ground game hurt last year, so he hopes to go heavy on the run. That should provide a good test for Amos Davidson’s Cougars, who have several starters without varsity experience but also some playmakers in Warren (1,005 yards rushing last season), Crathers (26 catches for 488 yards) and Shamburger.
SALADO vs. TROY
Crusader Stadium, Belton
2019 records: Salado Eagles 8-4; Troy Trojans 12-2
Last year’s meeting: Troy 28, Salado 14
Eagles to watch: RB/DB Wrook Brown, RB Reid Vincent, FB Noah Mescher, LB Peyton Miller, LB Kofi Stoglin, C Bryce Dobbins, OL Gavyn Keyser, DL Kory Walker.
Trojans to watch: RB Zach Hrbacek, LB Kadin Workman, OL Brady Mays, OL Zach Westbrook, FB/LB Hunter Martin, DL Joel Ramos, RB Xavier Hernandez.
Note: Each team is allotted 1,000 tickets in order to comply with UIL attendance guidelines, and those who get in should be treated to another action-packed opener between the Trojans and Eagles. Both offenses hinge on the rushing attack, with returning all-state running back Hrbacek — who’s committed to play for Sam Houston State — leading the Troy charge, and Brown and Vincent back to sturdy Salado’s Slot-T. Whichever defense can get the opposing offense out of rhythm increases its chance of victory in this one. Miller was voted a pre-season MVP in District 9-4A-II by Texas Football magazine, Workman posted 156 tackles and 7½ sacks a year ago, and both should be very active tonight.
ACADEMY at ROGERS
Merk Field
2019 records: Academy Bumblebees 2-8; Rogers Eagles 11-2
Last year’s meeting: Rogers 55, Academy 45
Bumblebees to watch: QB/DB Jerry Cephus, QB/WR/DB Kollin Mraz, RB Darion Franklin, RB Trenton Flanagan, WR Jaylin McWilliams, OL/DL Wyatt Gardner, LB Lane Ward.
Eagles to watch: RB/LB John Hill, RB/DB Christian Riley, WR/DB Logan Hare, WR/DB Ben Hutka, WR/DB Alex Vargas, OL/DL Ty Sebek, OL/DL Jayce Jones.
Note: As is the custom, the Bees and Eagles open the season tonight in the next installment of this Bell County rivalry. Rogers holds a 66-21-2 lead in the overall series that has run continuously since 1960. The Eagles won the last two meetings and will try to make it three straight. New starting quarterback Riley Dolgener will helm a Rogers offense that likes to run the ball with Riley (829 yards rushing, 10 TDs last season) and Hill behind the blocking of Sebek and Jones. The Bees — under the direction of first-year Academy head coach Chris Lancaster — will debut a new two-back offense featuring Franklin and Flanagan. Cephus will start under center, and the Academy quarterback will have a reliable, big-play receiver in McWilliams (34 catches for 466 yards and nine TDs).
CAMERON YOE at MEXIA
Blackcat Field
2019 records: Yoe Yoemen 11-2; Mexia Blackcats 7-4
Last year’s meeting: Yoe 34, Mexia 21
Yoemen to watch: WR/DB Za’Korien Spikes, DL Eduardo Gil, LB Fabian Salomon, DB Pharrell Hemphill, QB/LB Zane Zeinert, WR Jaidyn Sanchez, OL Garfield England.
Blackcats to watch: RB Jarrell Wiley, DL JeJauan Wright, WR Trey Holman, WR/DB Le’Marion Miller, QB/WR Prince Banks.
Note: A Yoe team that head coach Tommy Brashear figures is the school’s youngest in nine years gets a stern test out of the gates, on the road at Class 4A Mexia. The Blackcats feature returning running back Wiley, who tallied 20 touchdowns last season. Spikes is the Yoemen’s most experienced offensive returner (37 receptions, 904 yards and 10 TDs). He’ll also play in the secondary for a defense that is anchored by Gil and Salomon. Yoe originally was scheduled to play Lago Vista tonight but plans changed back in July when Lago Vista was briefly affected by county limitations on high school extracurricular activities.
ROCKDALE at LA GRANGE
Leopard Stadium
2019 records: Rockdale Tigers 8-3; La Grange Leopards 8-4
Tigers to watch: RB Cam’ron Valdez, QB Jace Robinson, WR/DB Kesean Raven, DL Ty Mayberry, LB Enrique Rivera, WR/DB Kobe Mitchell, LB Chase Mayfield.
Leopards to watch: QB/RB/DB Matthew Johnson, RB DJ Taylor, DE Grant Juno, WR Alijah Grant.
Note: Jacob Campsey makes his head coaching debut tonight for Rockdale against a proven La Grange program. Johnson is a versatile athlete who will spend time at quarterback, running back and cornerback for the Leopards. The Tigers will need to keep him contained to be successful. Rockdale also has big-play athletes — including Valdez (1,695 yards rushing, 27 TDs last season), Robinson (2,471 yards passing, 33 TDs) and Raven (42 catches for 911 yards, 11 TDs) back for an offense that averaged 442 yards per game in 2019.
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY at MILLSAP
Bulldog Stadium
2019 records: Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 9-2; Millsap Bulldogs 4-6
Eagles to watch: QB Trapper Ensor, RB Chad Pate, WR Levi LaFavers, DL/WR Caleb Pate, OL/LB Cameron Fouts, OL Noah Cano, WR Pablo Rubio, WR Colby Tolbert.
Bulldogs to watch: WR Nathan Sykes, RB Basey Mitchell, RB Waylan Dunn, QB Lawson Naim, LB Wesley Rogers.
Note: The Eagles find out tonight what life is like without all-state and 2,000-yard rusher Nathan Quattlebaum in the backfield as they look to carry over momentum from a successful 2019. Head coach Kyle Shoppach is eager to see how Chad Pate does in the running back role that will complement the experience of Ensor, who threw for 1,665 yards and 19 touchdowns to just five interceptions as a junior last season. The Bulldogs, who return eight players on offense and six on defense, were predicted to finish fifth out of six in District 5-3A-II.
BURTON at HOLLAND
Hornet Field
2019 records: Burton Panthers 6-5; Holland Hornets 13-1
Panthers to watch: OL/DL Weston Hinze, OL/DL Waylon Hinze, TE/LB Cooper Lucherk, RB/LB Carter Callahan, WR/CB Tanner Gore.
Hornets to watch: WR/LB Josh Evans, OL/DL Marshall Mays, FB/LB JC Chaney, FB/DL Ethan Mann, OL/DL Lenny Lopez, OL/DL Seth Hallbauer, OL/DL Ethan Rendon.
Note: Holland and Burton square off in a season opener for the first time since 2017, when the game came down to the wire. The Hornets scored 19 unanswered points that year and won on a touchdown pass with 15 seconds left. Holland was 33-6 over the last three seasons, including a program-best 13-1 record last year that resulted in the program’s first trip to the Class 2A Division I state quarterfinals. Many of the Hornets’ playmakers from last season graduated, but a new offensive scheme and key returners on defense should keep Holland competitive. Burton comes off a disappointing season that ended in the first round of the playoffs after going 37-7 from 2016-2018.
MOODY at HAMILTON
Kooken Field
2019 records: Moody Bearcats 3-7; Hamilton Bulldogs 6-5
Last year’s meeting: Hamilton 56, Moody 14
Bearcats to watch: QB Ryder Hohhertz, OL/DL Jayce McBride, CB/WR Donovan Jarzynkowski, RB/LB Gavin Green, LB Hunter Mach, WR Kobe Kirven.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Colby Bailey, WR Denver Poe, OL/NG Xander Ceresini.
Note: The Bearcats are likely to come out throwing the ball as new head coach Lonnie Judd likes what he has in sophomore QB Hohhertz and his receiving corps. Moody’s size up front should be beneficial against the undersized line of the Bulldogs, who have several key skill players back from last year’s win over the Bearcats.
ROSEBUD-LOTT at JEWETT LEON
Cougar Field
2019 records: Rosebud-Lott Cougars 0-10; Leon Cougars 3-8
Rosebud-Lott players to watch: OL Easton Fulton, OL Nolan Kahlig, OL Jackson Hughes, WR Steven Buhl, FB/LB John Paul Reyna, QB Jamarquis Johnson, LB Colby Coker.
Leon players to watch: RB/WR/CB Tyson Cornett, QB/LB Jacob Robinson, RB/LB Luis Guillen, OL/DL Trey Weller, LB Nate Pedigo.
Note: The Brandon Hicks era begins for Rosebud-Lott tonight as the new head coach hopes to bring a winning culture to the program. Hicks spent the past five years as the offensive coordinator at George West, helping the Longhorns to a 46-14 record. Rosebud-Lott is ready to put last year in the rearview mirror and hopes to rely on a strong offensive line led by Fulton, Kahlig and Hughes. Johnson, a dual-threat quarterback, will get the start, and Hicks said the freshman has shown his talent despite being so young. Robinson leads the offense for Leon. He threw for 2,383 yards and 24 touchdowns last year.
BARTLETT at HUBBARD
Jaguar Field
2019 records: Bartlett Bulldogs 0-10; Hubbard Jaguars 5-5
Last year’s meeting: Hubbard 36, Bartlett 6
Bulldogs to watch: QB Jared Cooper, RB Levonta Davis, TE/DB Ja’Viere Polynice, LB/WR Jeremey Craig, OL Jason Barrera, OL Kenneth Smith.
Jaguars to watch: WR/DB Justin Johnson, LB Brian Stroud, OL Sebastian Olvera, OL/DL Cody Green, DB Shelby Noppenney, WR/DB Kevin Whitworth.
Note: The Bulldogs open their second season under head coach Brian Kozma with an experienced quarterback in Cooper, a talented runner in Davis and some size up front, where the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Smith mans the trenches. Davis ran for more than 1,000 yards last season and will be part of a Bartlett offense that has added a spread component to its Slot-T scheme. Hubbard counters with a squad led by Johnson, the Jaguars’ most versatile athlete who had 40 catches, 75 tackles and two interceptions last season. The biggest question mark for the Jaguars is behind center, where they have to break in a new quarterback.
AXTELL at GRANGER
Lion Stadium
2019 records: Axtell Longhorns 1-9; Granger Lions 9-4
Longhorns to watch: QB/DB Kolby Hollingsworth, RB Jayme Wooley, OL/DL Landon Klein, RB/WR Trevor Benner, OL/DL Cohen Hackman, TE/DL Eaen Royal.
Lions to watch: QB/DB Thomas Rhoades, RB/LB Donnie Cantwell, WR/DB Johnny Ryder, RB/LB DJ McClelland, OL/DL Dwayne Gaida, WR/DB Michael Selucky.
Note: Tonight’s season opener doubles as the debut for Lions head coach Stephen Brosch, who takes the helm of a Granger squad that is back in action after advancing to the third round of the Class 2A Division II playoffs last year. Rhoades, Cantwell, McClelland and Ryder combined for 1,650 yards rushing and 27 TDs on the ground a year ago, when Rhoades also threw for 986 yards and nine scores. Granger’s defense was stingy last season, allowing only 259 yards per game, and faces an Axtell offense that posted just 8.9 points per outing in 2019. Hollingsworth (726 yards, six TDs through the air; 220 yards, three TDs on the ground last season) is the Longhorns’ most productive player.
BUCKHOLTS at CHEROKEE
Indian Stadium
2019 records: Buckholts Badgers 3-7; Cherokee Indians 2-8
Badgers to watch: QB Zach Hafley, RB/DB Thomas Maldonado, WR/DB David Lansford, TE/DE Luis Torres, WR/LB Fabian Baez.
Indians to watch: RB/DB Tristian Arkansas, LB Jesse Sterling, QB Isaac Graves, DB Zane Porch.
Note: Kyle Hauk begins his second stint as the Buckholts head coach, hoping to turn around the Badgers’ fortunes. Seniors Hafley, Maldonado and Lanford are the leaders for Buckholts, which had only 10 players begin fall camp. The Indians’ last winning record was in 2012, and one of last year’s two victories was by forfeit. However, Cherokee has its entire team back from last season as it looks to break the string of losing campaigns.