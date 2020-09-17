BELTON — Although it was a wet and delayed start to their first home game in program history, the Lake Belton Broncos were nevertheless triumphant Thursday night at Tiger Field.
The Broncos had ample success through the air and on the ground as they raced past the Cameron Yoe junior varsity 47-10.
The game, originally set for 7 p.m., kicked off 90 minutes late because of a lightning delay prior to the first of the evening’s three games at the stadium. The Broncos (2-1) were undeterred, though.
Lake Belton quarterback Connor Crews threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 67 yards and a score to pace the Broncos, who dominated from the outset.
Lake Belton moved 79 yards in seven plays on its second possession, and Crews connected with Connor Bartz just inside the right, front pylon for a 26-yard touchdown. Cole Jackson added the extra point for the Broncos’ 7-0 advantage at the 4:49 mark of the opening quarter.
Lake Belton went almost as far in much less time for its second score a few minutes later. Crews hit Micah Hudson in stride across the middle of the field, and he raced 67 yards for a touchdown to give the Broncos a 13-0 lead.
On the final play of the first quarter, a partially blocked punt put Lake Belton back in business at the Yoe 25. The Broncos’ drive stalled at the 10, but Jackson kicked a 27-yard field goal for a 16-0 lead in the first minute of the second.
Yoe got on the board with a sustained drive of its own. The Yoemen went 64 yards in eight plays before settling for a 22-yard field goal from Angel Martinez that made it 16-3 with 4:42 to go in the half.
Lake Belton answered by moving 61 yards in seven plays, including two Crews passes that totaled 20 yards and his 19-yard keeper. Crews kept on second down from the Yoe 16 and scampered the distance for a touchdown to put the Broncos ahead 23-3 with 2:25 left before the break.
Yoe answered fast with a big play when JaQuaylen Fields found Trayjen Wilcox behind the Broncos’ secondary for an 82-yard pass-and-run touchdown to close the gap to 23-10, which is how the difference stood at halftime.
The Broncos scored 24 unanswered points in the second half and never allowed the Yoemen any more serious scoring opportunities.
Tristan Robin, who led all rushers with 77 yards on seven carries in the Broncos’ balanced attack, ran for paydirt on successive third-quarter drives.
The Broncos utilized a short field on their first possession of the second half that began at the Yoe 21. Crews kept for 10 yards, and Robin sprinted in from the 11 on the next play for a 30-10 lead.
Another short field led to another Robin touchdown following linebacker Dominick Deleon’s recovery of a Yoemen fumble at the Yoe 37. Soon after, Robin rumbled 34 yards for the score and a commanding 37-10 lead.
Jackson tacked on three more points with a 24-yard field goal near the end of the third for a 40-10 lead.
The Broncos added one more touchdown in the fourth when reserve Daniel Hardin sprinted 53 yards for the final score.