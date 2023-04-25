Salado-China Spring baseball

Salado’s Caden Strickland connects for one his two doubles in the Eagles’ 3-1 loss to China Spring in a District 23-4A matchup Tuesday.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

SALADO — Salado matched China Spring nearly step for step in a low-scoring, brisk-moving pitcher’s duel between District 23-4A’s top two teams Tuesday at overcast Eagle Field.