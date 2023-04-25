SALADO — Salado matched China Spring nearly step for step in a low-scoring, brisk-moving pitcher’s duel between District 23-4A’s top two teams Tuesday at overcast Eagle Field.
The Cougars broke a longstanding tie in the sixth, though, and held serve from there to record a hard-fought 3-1 win that solidified their league title by marking their 17th straight victory.
The loss kept Salado (15-8-2, 6-3) from a shot at claiming the crown when the teams meet again Friday at China Spring (25-3-1, 9-0) to close the regular season. The Eagles, who entered Tuesday a game ahead of Robinson for second place, already have their postseason spot in hand for a 19th straight year.
“China Spring is a great test for us and where our program is. As far as today goes, I was really pleased to see how our kids handled it,” said Salado head coach Emery Atkisson, whose team got a run in the first off Cougars starter Jayden Honey, who shut down the Eagles after that to pick up the complete-game win during which he struck out nine and surrendered four hits.
“I thought our kids fought really hard,” Atkisson continued. “Finishing district play against a team like China Spring helps us polish some things we need to in order to be successful moving on to the third season of the year, which is the postseason, and we’re fortunate to have the chance to continue playing.”
Salado’s Logan Flores was equally effective, striking out eight and scattering five hits in a complete game, but the Cougars regrouped for a run in each of the sixth and seventh innings to claim the upper hand after Flores retired 15 straight from the first through fifth frames.
Knotted in a 1-all deadlock since the first, China Spring took the lead for good when Mason Kirk reached on an infield single and scored on Jase Garrett’s sacrifice fly in the sixth. The Cougars added a run in the seventh when Trevor Blake worked a leadoff walk — the only free pass Flores issued — and touched the plate on Kirk’s two-out double to left.
Kirk finished 3-for-4 with two runs to lead China Spring. He tallied the game’s first run after knocking the second Flores pitch he saw for a double that straddled the line in left. JC Hughes followed with an infield single that allowed Kirk to score when Drew Bird’s throw sailed wide of first.
Flores recovered by striking out Braxton Bowers and Brennan Daniel with runners on second and third to escape further trouble.
The Eagles quickly knotted the game at 1 in their half of the first when Bird drew a walk, advanced to third on Caden Strickland’s double then scored on Flores’ ground out.
Strickland went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles to pace Salado’s offense.
After weathering the first during which China Springs’ first three batters reached, Flores — a lefty who pitched for Lake Belton last year — found his groove and retired 15 straight Cougars.
The Eagles couldn’t muster any run support, though, leaving a pair of runners on in the second and third frames.
The Cougars committed two errors in the second but escaped unscathed when Hughes snagged a Kase Maedgen liner and stepped on third to double off Lane Heath for an inning-ending unassisted double play. Salado then left Bird (single) and Strickland (double) in scoring position in the third when Honey struck out Flores and coaxed BJ Amann into a flyout to left.
Amann’s two-out single in the bottom of the sixth broke a streak of 10 straight retired by Honey, but the righty quickly recovered by getting Heath to ground out on the next pitch.
Salado got a two-out walk from Maedgen in the bottom of the seventh, but Honey struck out Brody Naegele for the game’s final out.