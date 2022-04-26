BELTON — TJ Johnson added another first to his resume.
In a school year full of success, Belton’s standout multisport athlete, who was District 12-6A’s most valuable player on the basketball court, landed on all-academic teams, was named homecoming king and signed a college scholarship to NCAA Division I Lipscomb.
Facing Killeen Shoemaker on Tuesday in Belton’s home finale, however, Johnson did something he hadn’t done when he connected for a pair of two-run home runs in consecutive at-bats in the Tigers’ 13-3, six-inning victory.
“I’ve never hit multiple home runs in a game,” he said. “It felt amazing. To hit one home run is super exciting as a player, and to hit two in one game is really exciting.
“Since I was little, this is the kind of senior year I was dreaming about. I set a bunch of goals for myself as a kid, and to see them play out in real life is neat for me.”
Belton (15-8-1, 11-2) never trailed, producing 10 runs during the first three innings.
Tigers second baseman Mason Ramm led off the first inning with a double, setting the stage for Johnson to send a pitch over the left-field wall in the ensuing at bat. Moments later, Caleb Lamm’s RBI single sent Tanner Conroy across home plate for a 3-0 lead.
Johnson’s second home run also scored Josh Westbrook, extending Belton’s advantage to 5-0 through two innings. In the third, Jacob Estrada’s three-run home run highlighted a five-run showing.
The Grey Wolves responded in the fifth inning with Josh Ortiz, Jomar Rodriguez and Dominick McCarly each scoring, but it was not enough as the Tigers secured the run-rule victory with a three-run sixth inning.
Johnson finished with three hits, including a double, while Estrada had three hits and four RBIs for Belton, which finished with a dozen hits, but the performance was bittersweet, according to Tigers head coach Mark Krueger.
“I loved the first three innings,” he said. “But then we got a little lackadaisical with some stuff. Our pitching and fielding kind of fell apart, and at the plate, we didn’t have a good approach.
“So, the middle innings were tough on us, but it was good to see the guys hit the ball in the end.”
The outcome inflated Belton’s winning streak to four games heading into Friday’s regular-season finale at Killeen. And while the Tigers’ postseason berth is secure, there is still much for which to play.
Belton is locked into second place in the standings, but doesn’t know its first-round playoff opponent yet.
Johnson believes the Tigers simply need to focus on themselves for now.
“We started off the season rough this year, but we have really come together as a team,” he said. “We are all really close both inside and outside of baseball, we are all close friends and we have all played together for a long time.
“That chemistry is what is making us successful right now.”