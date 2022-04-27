There are plenty of factors that contributed to Temple’s turnaround season. The obvious among them are that the Tem-Cats hit better, pitched better and played defense better in 2022.
They’ve also managed to have a good time through the daily grind of a months-long, demanding campaign, too, incorporating team-bonding props in the form of big, bulky and bedazzled necklaces — one shaped as a blue ‘T’ and the other a softball — designated for standout plays or performances, and a crown for a player who hits a home run that is placed on said person’s head in ceremony-like fashion at the plate.
Discussing what else spurred the Tem-Cats’ rise from last year’s second-to-last showing in District 12-6A to a scintillating surge to the league’s second seed into the playoffs this season, senior second baseman Alena Salazar said composure, and pointed to a very recent outing as an example.
Last Friday, Copperas Cove posted five runs in the second inning to take a 5-2 lead in the teams’ regular-season finale. Temple simply shook off the early barrage, outscored the Lady Bulldawgs 17-1 the rest of the way and notched a 19-6 win.
“Last year, we would have that one inning and fall apart. This year, we are strict about staying composed,” Salazar said Tuesday. “They got a couple runs on us and we were like, ‘No. We got this. We’re not going to lose this game.’ We came back and won.”
With a head of steam and a four-game victory streak in tow, the Tem-Cats (19-10) now aim to harness the fundamentals, fun and competitive fire that got them into the postseason for the first time since 2019 when they open a Class 6A best-of-three bi-district series at 6 tonight against host Waxahachie (19-8).
Game 2 is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday at Tem-Cat Field with Game 3 to follow, if necessary. The winner plays Wylie or Mesquite Horn in the area round next week.
“We’re hungry and super excited. We are just eager to get on the field and play. We are eager to hit the ball,” Salazar said. “We’re just ready.”
The Tem-Cats were getting ready Tuesday by practicing on the Wildcat Stadium turf in preparation for the playing surface they’ll encounter tonight while facing a Lady Indians group that finished third in 11-6A behind Hewitt Midway and district champion Mansfield Lake Ridge.
Junior Kadin Vire enters the series with a team-high 36 RBIs and sophomore Bryten Burns’ .554 batting average (41-of-74) is tops for Waxahachie, which hit .347 as a team.
“They are going to be a great team. They are really fast. They put the ball in play very well. For us, our game plan is to go in there open minded, and just be ready for anything,” third-year Temple head coach Le-Net Franklin said. “They do have five lefties in the lineup so they’ll be able to do a lot of different things, but we just have to make sure we play Tem-Cat softball.”
Senior center fielder Chloe Prentiss knows exactly what doing that can lead to in the playoffs. Prentiss was a freshman on the last Temple team to qualify, one that picked up a bi-district series win over Longview before bowing out in the area round.
Prentiss and Salazar, who also was on the team that season, have doled out nuggets of advice in the buildup to tonight’s opener, when the Tem-Cats likely will have at least four freshmen — pitcher Maddison Ruiz, infielder/pitcher Brooke Knox, outfielder Kaegan Yepma and catcher Jordyn Valdez — in their starting lineup.
“Me and Alena, we’ve really tried to get them prepared,” Prentiss said. “I’ve told them just go in there and play your game. Don’t try to overdo it because it’s playoffs, because if we go in there and play our game and stay focused we can be successful.”
Ruiz, who also plays first base, went 7-0 in the circle and struck out 127 during district action when junior shortstop Lily Wiser popped eight of her team-high 14 home runs and drove in 32 runs. Wiser’s 30 hits in 12-6A led the way for Temple. Prentiss had 29 hits and stole 32 bases while Salazar had 27 hits in district for an offense that averaged nearly eight runs a game overall during the regular season.
Wiser and Prentiss both hit above .600 in district, when Temple as a team recorded a .459 average.
“We had a better want and drive to get where we wanted to be this year,” said Wiser, who certainly wore the crown and those necklaces a fair amount this season. “Defensively, these girls don’t hold their mistakes on their chest. They make an error and get over it. That helps us later on in the game. Offensively, we just hit the ball. We hit it hard on the ground, in the air, anywhere.”
Where the Tem-Cats next would like to hit is in Waxahachie tonight.
“They’ve put in the work, trusted the process and earned it,” Franklin said. “I’m proud of them and happy for them.”