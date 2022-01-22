The creation of a sports Hall of Fame for a local high school serves the dual purpose of honoring the stellar who have come and gone while at the same time inspiring those who are just coming along.
That certainly was the thought process behind Lampasas’ football Hall of Fame that was birthed in 2015.
“Their plaques are in the fieldhouse and in the gym,” said Kirk Whitehead, who helped spur the effort as a member of the Lampasas Quarterback Club at the time. “The current players can walk by and see them and think if (former 1970s Badgers star) Garry Milligan can play for Texas A&M maybe I can, too.”
The most recent addition to the Hall was Ken Wiginton, who coached the Badgers during a successful run in the 1980s and still makes his home there at age 83.
Committee members who nominate and ultimately determine the inductees have been very judicious in their selection process. The list has only reached 11, even though the beginnings of the Badgers’ football program date back to 1904.
Wiginton joined a group that includes inaugural members such as Olympic gold medalist sprinter and New York Jets receiver Johnny “Lam” Jones, Baylor star and Houston Oiler Albert Witcher and 1940s, ’50s coaches Sam Fowler and Curtis Bozart. Later, Dale “Heavy” Walker, an all-stater in the 1950s, former West Texas A&M quarterback Keith Null, who had a short NFL career, Milligan, former Naval Academy football player and war hero Newton Key, current top Dallas Cowboys trainer Britt Brown and former coach Rodney Hudson were inducted.
Inductees aren’t added lightly and Wiginton’s inclusion in what is a specifically football honor isn’t either in spite of the fact that he was the Badgers’ head coach for just one year. His impact on players and students as an assistant, plus work in other sports increased his reach and the endearment players had for him.
“He’s had an effect on everybody he’s been around,” said Van Berry, who manages the Hancock Park Golf Course in Lampasas and played under Wiginton as well as with him for many rounds of golf. “He was a football guy. That’s the first thing he wants to talk about. But he wasn’t just about how you played. He wanted to make sure everybody did right in life, to be good young men in life.”
Wiginton, a Ballinger native, arrived in Lampasas in 1982 as part of the coaching package with Hudson after a stint in Cleburne. Hudson already had a successful run as a head coach in the area. Hudson led Rosebud from 1967-73 during the consolidation transition with Lott and took the Cougars to the Class 2A state title game in 1971. Wiginton was his offensive coordinator at Lampasas where things got off to a rough start. The Badgers won just one game their first two years.
After a break-even 1984, the Badgers went on an unprecedented and to date unmatched run of five straight district titles. Lampasas won 44 games in the last five years of that decade, including an 11-3 mark in 1986. Tragically, Hudson died in the spring of 1989 at 52 after a short illness. Wiginton never cared to be the head coach, but he did so in 1989 to steady the ship. The Badgers responded with a 9-3 campaign during the only year Wiginton ever served as a head coach. He stuck around a few more years as an assistant — 12 overall — and later left for Bastrop to get back to being an offensive coordinator. He retired in 1999 after 36 years of coaching. He led the Badgers’ 1988 basketball team to the regional tournament along the way.
“He had a very big influence on everybody,” Berry said. “He just cared a lot about everybody regardless of whether they were the star of the team or not the star of the team. There were guys who didn’t have a good home life that he took care of.”
Wiginton’s son, Lee, a former Badger, is the head football coach at Midlothian Heritage and is the current president of the Texas High School Coaches Association.
Just a few years ago, the elder Wiginton penned a memoir of his coaching career with the straightforward title: “If It’s Worth Doing, It’s Worth Doing Well.”
By all accounts, Ken Wiginton has done very well.