In a variety of ways, 2021 mirrored the debacle that was 2020. At least when it came to high school sports in Texas, cancellations and forfeits were fewer and farther between. Athletic seasons started and ended on time, with a full slate of games. Those were niceties we used to take for granted.
It was a year in which, once again, teams and athletes were able to seek and accomplish goals that may have been their expectations but not the general public opinion. Or, perhaps, they met aspirations that hadn’t been seen before by their athletic program, or not for an exceptionally long time.
We’ll close out 2021 by highlighting a few of those teams.
——
Lake Belton opened its high school in 2020, with its first graduating class more than two years away from walking the stage. A school comprised solely of freshmen and sophomores is not typically one that can readily vie for varsity district championships much less knock on the door of a state berth.
The Lady Broncos’ softball team didn’t adhere to that conventional wisdom, largely in the image of their coach Matt Blackburn, who doesn’t do much conventional. The long-time Belton High coach, who moved over to the new high school to start the Lady Broncos’ program, felt his collection of underclassmen was ready to reach the heights of Class 4A competition. It wasn’t just empty rhetoric.
Blackburn knew from the beginning that he didn’t have a novelty act or Cinderella story. The Lady Broncos made for an improbable storyline, but their storied stampede to the Region III finals was legitimate. They missed reaching the state tournament by a run.
Lake Belton, paced by ace pitcher Shelby Schultz along with a cast that included her shortstop sister Casey, Autumn Holman, Madison Lux, Elaina Herrerra and Zakayia Frederick among others, went 32-8. The Lady Broncos rolled to a district title, three playoff sweeps and a tense three-game ousting of defending champion Huffman Hargrave before bowing out in another classic three-game series to 2018 titlist Liberty in Navasota, a 5-4 heartbreaker in eight innings in the series finale.
There will never be another first time, but the beauty of having all underclassmen is that everyone is back in 2022. And they’ll all be back again in 2023 when they will play at the 5A level. Only this time, they won’t catch anybody by surprise.
——
A local boys basketball team reaching the state tournament has only occurred sporadically over the last century. When they have in recent decades, Academy is typically involved.
The Bumblebees won the Class 2A title 19 years ago and took a mighty shot at a 3A crown last March. Coach James Holt guided a Bees team that had its share of veterans mixed with youth in Kollin Mraz, Jaylin McWilliams, Tyler Lambert, Darion Franklin, Jerry Cephus, Chris Preddie, Trae Rambeau and Scout Brazeal among others to a return spot in the 3A state tournament. The Bees posted a 22-8 mark in a reduced schedule because of pandemic protocols still hanging over into the winter of last year.
Academy dominated its district opponents and most of the postseason with the exception of a narrow 70-69 win over New Waverly in the Region III semifinals.
The great ride ended in the state semifinals with a 59-50 loss to San Antonio Cole, but the Bees re-established their position as an athletic program with a strong basketball reputation.
——
While Academy has quietly been known as a basketball school, the football program brought back reminders of a golden era in the late 1950s and early 1960s with the Bees’ best season in 60 years and arguably ever.
A fourth-place pick to slip into the playoffs, the Bees posted their first double-digit win season since 1962. The 11-2 campaign in 2021 was the first 13-game season in school history. (The Bees went 12-0 in 1959 and 1961 as a Class B school when that level could only advance to regionals at the time). The only demerits on the Bees’ record were from fellow district opponent and eventual state champion Lorena, 34-17, and a heartbreaker to Diboll, 37-34, in the regional semifinals.
Coach Chris Lancaster’s team retooled its offense into a pass-oriented attack led by sophomore quarterback Kasey Mraz with his favorite target Brazeal, now a junior, ringing up monster aerial numbers. In the meantime, the Bees still played the hard-nosed defense they always had been known for since their heyday under John Glover.
Given the opportunity, there always will be teams and athletics that accomplish goals beyond expectations. Hopefully, those opportunities won’t be taken away again.