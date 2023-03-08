Energy was the common theme for Temple College’s softball team as it opened conference play with a sweep of Cisco after piling up close to 20 wins during the non-conference portion of its slate.
Third baseman Kennan Nunamaker, whose two-run homer to left started the scoring in a 14-0 run-rule win in the end-cap — which followed a 4-0 victory in Game 1 — cited her team’s lead-up to North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action as a reason for the hot start Wednesday at a warm but pleasant Danny Scott Sports Complex.
“I feel like our energy was really there today. We came out for our first conference game and we wanted to dominate, coming in with a very good preseason,” said Nunamaker, a freshman who finished 2-for-3 in Game 2 to lead a 10-hit attack that saw all 12 of the batters Temple College sent to the plate reach base safely at least once.
The five-inning victory followed an opener during which TC starter Lauren Tetreault struck out 13 in a complete game.
“I just feel like we’ve been putting in a lot of work in practice and stuff, and it just really came together,” Nunamaker continued, echoing the thoughts of head coach Kadie Berlin-George, who also spoke on the Lady Leopards’ attitude as league play approached.
“We had a lot of energy, a lot of good team camaraderie and chemistry going on,” said Berlin-George, whose team outscored the Lady Wranglers 18-0 to mark its fourth and fifth straight wins as it heads into a Saturday doubleheader at Cisco before a four-game stretch against nationally ranked Grayson next week.
“We’re just ready for conference,” Berlin-George continued. “We’re ready to fight. We’re ready to be violent in the box and just let it all come together.”
It all came together on both ends of the field for Temple College (20-4, 2-0) on Wednesday, a day in which it totaled 23 hits and no errors. In addition to their 10 hits in Game 2, the Lady Leopards also drew nine walks and one hit by pitch.
Freshman Hannah Wiggins led the way there, drawing three walks to go with a two-run single during a six-run fourth in which TC sent 11 batters to the plate.
Earlier, Nunamaker started things with a bang when she lifted a Madalyne Martinez pitch deep to left for a two-run lead just three batters into TC’s 12-batter first inning.
The Lady Leopards created a more sizable edge later in the frame with the help of two run-scoring, extra-base hits and two Cisco (16-10, 2-4) throwing errors.
Channing Lipe’s flare double into shallow right plated Kate Moala and Allie Cruz after Alyssa Brister’s throw from right sailed over the infield and along the backstop.
Autumn Bell promptly followed by lining a hard triple down the first-base line and into the right corner for a 5-0 lead. TC added its final pair of tallies in a seven-run first after Lady Wranglers shortstop Ella McLean uncorked a high throw to first on a Bre Jackson grounder.
“Once the lead starts going and we start off strong like that, I feel like it just flows and it makes it easier to play relaxed, comfortable and just play our game,” said Game 2 starter Shaylann Grace, who kept Cisco’s hitters off balance the rest of the way as TC continued to add to its lead with runs in each frame but the second.
“We definitely like to feed off each other, so it just boosted our self-esteem,” continued Grace, who fanned six to pick up the win in four innings before ceding to Audrie Sayas, who kept the Lady Wranglers off the board to solidify the win in the fifth.
Tetreault struck out 14 in Game 1, including all three outs in the seventh, to seal a complete-game shutout. She threw 71 of her 103 pitches for strikes and scattered six hits, just one of which went for extra bases.
Temple College scratched out a lead on Nunamaker’s hard RBI single to right field that scored Jackson in the first inning. Grace’s two-out long ball to left then made for a 2-0 edge in the third, and the Lady Leopards completed their scoring with a pair of runs in the fifth on a Grace sacrifice fly and a run-scoring knock from pinch hitter Darby Hickey.
Jackson, Wiggins, Grace and Moala all went for two hits apiece in the opener.
Tetreault, who sat down 10 straight Cisco hitters from the first through fourth innings, pitched around two two-out singles in the sixth, getting Belton graduate Bethany Sherwood to fan on three pitches for the final out of the sixth. Tetreault later got Lorena Rodriguez to offer on a check swing on a riseball for the game’s final out.
“We’ve played well but I’m not sure if we’re where we need to be yet,” Berlin-George said.