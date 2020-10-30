BRYAN — The Belton Tigers needed to convert one or two first downs late in the fourth quarter in order to leave Merrill Green Stadium with their perfect District 12-6A record intact. Instead, Belton stalled on its penultimate possession and was forced to punt the ball back to the Bryan Vikings.
Bryan, however, found no issues moving the ball during the closing minutes.
The Vikings regained possession with 2:15 left in the game trailing by five, and backup quarterback Nico Bulhof capped the drive when he scored on a 5-yard TD run with 25 seconds left as Bryan stole a 34-33 victory from Belton on Friday night.
Belton (2-4, 2-1) reached its 42-yard line with 1 second remaining, but senior quarterback Ruben Jimenez’s final pass of the evening fell incomplete near the goal line, sending the Vikings onto the field in celebration.
“We were down five starters for a number of different reasons, so that didn’t help us tonight,” said first-year Belton head coach Brett Sniffin, whose team returns home next week to host Harker Heights. “Once those guys started going, they played well, but we still had lapses at times. We had blown coverages and just didn’t play as well as we are capable of.”
Jimenez finished 21-for-29 passing for 297 yards and a TD to go along with a game-high 128 yards rushing and touchdown runs of 46 and 1 yards. Senior running back Maurice Reed added 105 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Junior tight end Bryan Henry had seven catches for 119 yards, including a 28-yard TD pass from Jimenez.
Reed’s 4-yard TD run with 5:44 left in the third quarter gave Belton its first lead at 21-19. The Tigers expanded their advantage on their next possession with a 46-yard TD run by Jimenez to end the third up 27-21.
Bryan (3-1, 2-1) responded with a 4-yard TD run by Du’Wayne Paulhill that pushed the Vikings back on top 28-27 with 9:20 remaining. Again, Belton responded when Jimenez led the Tigers 64 yards in more than 3 minutes to score on a 1-yard keeper and put Belton back in the driver’s seat at 33-28 with 6:06 left.
Bryan reached the Belton 39 on its next possession but punted with 3:47 left. The Tigers needed to convert a handful of first downs in order to secure the outcome, but the Vikings yielded just 5 yards over the next three plays, and Belton punted to set up Bryan near midfield for its drive for the 5-yard touchdown by Bulhof — who took over under center when starter Malcom Gooden left the game in the second quarter because of an injury — and the exciting finish.
“We have to continue to take better care of the football,” Sniffin said. “I thought we were able to move the football and put some points on the board, but we continue to shoot ourselves in the foot. We have to be better taking care of the ball, and we have to be better on special teams.”
Belton finished with 25 first downs and 531 yards compared to Bryan’s 382 yards. The Tigers turned the ball over three times, with two fumbles and an interception.
Trailing 21-13, Belton’s first two drives of the second half ended with fumbles at the Bryan 21- and 8-yard lines. Belton junior defensive back Aaron Bain then recovered a Bryan fumble to set up first-and-goal from the 8, which set up Reed’s TD run two plays later.
BRYAN 34, BELTON 33
Belton 7 6 14 6 — 33
Bryan 14 7 0 13 — 34
Bry — Kenny Collins 78 pass from Malcom Gooden (Nico Bulhof kick)
Bel — Maurice Reed 8 run (Zach White kick)
Bry — Hunter Vivaldi 33 pass from Gooden (Bulhof kick)
Bry — Tason Devault 2 run (Bulhof kick)
Bel — Bryan Henry 28 pass from Ruben Jimenez (kick failed)
Bel — Reed 4 run (run failed)
Bel — Jimenez 46 run (Jack Tabat pass from Jimenez)
Bry — Du’Wayne Paulhill 4 run (Bulhof kick)
Bel — Jimenez 1 run (pass failed)
Bry — Bulhof 5 run (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Bel Bry
First downs 25 17
Rushes-yards 40-234 33-131
Passing yards 297 251
Comp.-Att.-Int. 21-29-1 13-24-0
Punts-average 3-37.67 6-41.5
Fumbles-lost 4-2 1-1
Penalties-yards 11-108 8-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Belton: Jimenez 15-128, Reed 23-105, Seth Morgan 2-1; Bryan: Bulhof 8-45, Devault 12-35, Gooden 6-24, Tate Schneringer 6-23, Paulhill 1-4.
PASSING — Belton: Jimenez 21-29-1-297; Bryan: Gooden 4-5-0-160, Bulhof 9-19-0-82.
RECEIVING — Belton: Henry 7-119, Kanyn Utley 5-82, Reed 4-57, Morgan 4-37, Wriley Madden 1-2; Bryan: Vivaldi 6-98, Collins 1-78, Aleks Kalaouze 1-37, Tate Allen 2-20, Devault 1-9, De’Marion Johnson 2-9.