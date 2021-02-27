After seeing their sport’s season vanish a year ago as the unknown of the COVID-19 pandemic hit, some track and field coaches and their athletes believe their sport is getting the short end of the baton once again.
While other spring sports are moving forward with some semblance of normalcy, track is feeling the squeeze from the University Interscholastic League under the guise of caution. Those involved, however, just want a fair shake.
“If you can do it for one sport, you can do it for all spring sports,” Rockdale track and field coach Lewis Edmondson said. “Let’s do our best to accommodate all sports. It’s fair across the board, but in this case, is fair good?”
Among the issues are the recent UIL mandates that limit the number of teams that can participate in a track meet and, beyond that, how many athletes can qualify for post-district competition.
Under the latest guidelines, no more than eight total schools may be involved in a meet and no more than one level of competition be it varsity, junior varsity or freshmen. If a junior varsity division is included, then the meet must limit itself to no more than four schools. This has forced some host schools to scramble to either shed teams from their meets or split out separate days to accommodate sub-varsity athletes.
The Rockdale Relays, for instance, is annually one of the largest host meets in the area. Edmondson, who believes strongly in building his program through the junior varsity, has opted to cut his meet to just four schools to allow for both varsity and junior varsity divisions.
District meets must now have varsity compete on one day and junior varsity on another, creating more logistical issues with school days and multi-sport spring athletes.
It seems a bit of an overreach for a sport that takes place outside with little to no physical contact. Compare that to football with 22 players in close contact with each other on every play. Or to basketball, which is indoors with 10 players in constant contact.
Edmondson and his cohorts counter that it would be simpler to install the proper safeguards in track as with other sports. He went to a recent meet at Texas A&M and witnessed that it’s very doable.
“We love our sport. No one is in close proximity,” he said. “We have to go back to the drawing board on what we were dealt.”
Also at issue is individual qualifiers from district and beyond. District meets still allow for qualifying four representatives in each event to advance to area. But at area only two may move on to regional, which is half from the previous years. The top two per event move from regional to state.
The area meet was instituted years ago to allow more of the best to reach regional and compete against the best that section of the state has to offer. It allows room for an off meet.
“It’s going to get to the point where we’re pulling kids from a meet because they are better at softball or something else,” Edmondson said. “(The loss of) two spots does a lot of damage.
“Kids train differently. They now have to have the mentality that this could be their last race.”
As great as the state meet always has been, Edmondson contends, it has never constituted all of the best from each event. Some regions may be heavy on top-flight sprinters, for example, while others aren’t. Athletes who might otherwise be in the mix for a medal based on their statewide times or jumps, or throws, simply aren’t there because they were nosed out at regional.
(Last year, while there was still a glimmer of hope that the track season could be saved, this space promoted the idea of going back to the days of no area meet and just the top two advancing in an of effort to salvage the season and preserve the grand state meet. This time we are better armed with information.)
With the advent of other popular team sports, year-round play and, conversely, the draw of a sedentary teenager lifestyle of video gaming, track and field has had to fight for the attention it used to enjoy naturally. The athletes putting in the work to represent their schools should get every opportunity to do so.
“So many kids got robbed last year through no fault of their own,” Edmondson said. “Let’s give these kids a shot.”