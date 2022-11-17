The UIL high school football playoffs got off the ground last week with plenty of drama as hundreds of teams across the state — from six-man to Class 6A — competed for the right to move on.
Entering Thursday, 352 teams remained across all classifications as teams fight to extend their respective schedules into the holiday season.
Here’s a glance at tonight’s area-round matches featuring local teams.
Class 4A Division II
Jarrell vs. Port Isabel, 7:30 p.m., Odem
Fresh off its first playoff victory since 2015, the Cougars (5-6) are hungry for more and will get a shot to advance past the second round for the first time since 2000 against the Tarpons (9-2).
“Offensively, we just need to execute,” said second-year Jarrell head coach Marty Murr, whose team trailed District 14-4A-II champ Devine by 14 at the break last week but pitched a shutout from there with a defense that wound up with 15 tackles for loss, led by seniors Matthew Craft’s five and Ethan Martone’s three in a 32-14 triumph.
Jarrell also got a Jalani Price interception to go with fumble recoveries from Craft and Kamari Fisher while quarterback Andrew Knebel led a balanced offense by throwing a pair of touchdown passes and running for a 73-yard score that iced the game.
“I thought our kids came out in the second half and played really well — probably the best half of football since I’ve been here,” Murr said. “I really feel like we’re starting to gel as a team. We’re not coaching any effort. The effort is there every day. And I feel like they understand kind of what it takes now.”
After getting past the Warhorses a week ago, the Cougars now must solve 16-4A-II co-winner Port Isabel, which took care of Ingleside 28-13 last week and averages 31.3 points per game.
With the Tarpons’ ball-control offense, Murr expects third downs — whether it’s getting stops or moving the chains — to play a pivotal role.
“That was big last week,” he said. “First half, we were always third-and-long and second half, I don’t think we had one. So that was really the difference.”
Other offensive standouts for Jarrell last week included JaMarion Nibblett, who rushed for 113 yards and a TD, and Jacques Spradley, who had 102 yards receiving and a score.
The winner of this one will play Wimberley or Orange Grove next week.
3A-DI
Cameron Yoe vs. Orangefield; 7 p.m., Alvin ISD’s Freedom Field
For the first time since 2019, the Yoemen are back in a familiar place — on the winning side of a playoff game — after last week’s 39-28 bi-district dispatch of Yoakum.
Yoe got four TD passes from Braylan Drake, two to Charlie Mayer, and a Trayjen Wilcox kickoff return for a score as it led from start to finish for its first playoff victory since head coach Rick Rhoades’ return a year ago.
“I thought considering conditions — it was a very windy day, I think the weather played into the game — but I thought our kids performed very well,” said Rhoades, who led the Yoemen to five state title games from 2010-15, including three titles, before leaving in 2016 and then returning in 2021, when they dropped a narrow loss to Hallettsville in the opening round.
“Defensively, we made some really big stops when we needed to,” Rhoades continued. “One of the big things we look at is power downs and power downs to us is third- and fourth-down situations where we need to stop them and get them off the field and our defense was outstanding in that category. So, I was very proud of them there.”
Yoe (8-3) now shifts its focus to the Bobcats (9-2), who ran the table in District 10-3A-I and enter tonight on a seven-game winning streak after last week’s 55-12 shellacking of Shepherd.
Rhoades expects Orangefield to try to control the clock with its slot-T offense. As such, getting key stops again will be important.
“There’s no guarantees once you get into the playoffs. It’s one week at a time, so every game that you win your confidence grows,” Rhoades said. “Orangefield’s a good football team. They had a rematch with Shepherd (in the first round) and beat them pretty handily. So it’s going to be a big challenge for us. The team that executes the best and plays the hardest is going to win.”
The winner will play Diboll or Columbus next week.
3A-DII
Rogers vs. Taft; 7:30 p.m., Schertz’s Lenhoff Stadium
The Eagles (8-3) will look to punch a ticket to the regional quarterfinals for the third time in the past five years against District 16-3A-II champ Taft (9-2), which has won eight straight and averages 40.6 points per game.
Much like the theme during the regular season, Rogers was buoyed by a stifling defense last week that limited Van Vleck to 119 yards in a 22-0 shutout, the program’s first in the playoffs since a 69-0 area win over Dilley in 2013.
Eagles’ defenders yield only 248.1 yards per game on average, ranking third among area teams.
“We’re a different team this year than probably we’ve been the last few years,” said sixth-year Rogers head coach Charles Roten, whose team got rushing scores of 2 and 7 yards from quarterback Cooper Sisneroz and a 12-yard TD run from Garrett Wolfe last week.
“Offensively, we’re not quite as explosive as we have been, so we’ve been able to drive the ball more, which I think in turn has helped the defense,” Roten continued.
Roten said his team altered its defense this season from mostly zone coverage to man in the secondary and also added a few more three-man fronts to switch up the line look on occasion.
“The coaches have done a really good job,” Roten said. “It was a new defense, so it took the players a second to pick it up. But now they’ve definitely picked everything up and we’re playing really well right now.”
Led by quarterback JJ Acosta (3,687 yards passing, 34 TDs; 1,418 yards rushing, 12 TDs), the Greyhounds figure to offer Rogers’ new-look D a challenge.
“They’re a good team,” Roten said. “Going back through 11 games, I can’t recall somebody I’ve been more impressed with than their quarterback. He’s a real good player. He will be one of the best, if not the best, quarterback we’ve played all year. He can run it and he can throw it, so it’s going to be a challenge for us defensively, especially.”
The winner advances to play Poth or Boling.
2A-DII
Granger vs. D’Hanis; 7 p.m., Floresville
After racking up eight playoff wins in the past four-plus years, Granger hopes this year’s run is just getting started.
“It’s just another step towards what our ultimate goal is, so the consistency is definitely a big factor and our kids have the confidence but also understand that we need to play well in order to get where we want to get,” said third-year Lions head coach Stephen Brosch, whose team easily took care of Somerville, 60-13, last week when senior DJ McClelland rushed for 106 of his team’s 332 yards on the ground, pushing his season total to 1,510 yards rushing.
Isaac Lizardo, Jose Valverde, Nate Tucker, Chase Edwards, Evan Hutka and Joseph Sifuentes also recorded touchdowns for Granger (9-2) in the bi-district rout.
McClelland is one of 10 seniors — also including quarterback Tucker, tight end Tripp Wilke, receiver Hutka and linemen Daryl Stefek, Jordan Rhoades and Brooks Terry, among others — who have totaled six career postseason victories and put up a 19-1 record at home during their four years.
In order to reach a seventh playoff win, they must find a way to get past D’Hanis, which surprised district champ Bruni with a 12-0 silencing last week.
“They’re a really well-coached football team,” Brosch said of the Cowboys (7-4). “If you look at their first-round game, when you’re a four seed and you knock off a one seed, you do it because of a reason. They run the football very well. I think they do a good job of scheming people up from a formation standpoint.”
Brosch said establishing the run and staying true to assignments will be key factors.
“Offensively, I feel like we can run the ball against them,” he said. “Our offensive line, there’s a lot of combined starts between those guys, especially when you look at the seniors we have up front. So, we think we’ll be able to hopefully take advantage of that experience and that strength there to jump on them early in terms of here’s the football, we’re coming right at you. You have to stop it.”
Tonight’s winner will play Sabinal or Falls City next week.
TAPPS D-IV
Central Texas Christian vs. Lubbock Christian; 7 p.m., Abilene
Now in its 10th year as an 11-man football team, Central Texas Christian has put together one of the best showings its program has seen this fall.
Their 54-14 takeout of Dallas First Baptist last week not only gave the Lions a win in their first home postseason game, but it also helped them to their program-best eighth triumph of the season.
“That’s a big deal for these seniors. They have done an incredible job,” said head coach Leif Johnston, whose team features 11 seniors, including — among others — Reagan Ragsdale, who has rushed for an area-best 1,559 yards, Cayden Stringfellow, who had a 50-yard TD last week to go with his team-high sixth interception of the year, and Luke Chiles who had two 60-plus yard scores last Friday.
The Lions (8-3) did all that despite playing without starting quarterback Cooper Smith and two starting linemen who each were lost to injuries going into the playoffs.
“We had some adversity pop up throughout the week as far as injuries were concerned,” Johnston said. “Our backup (quarterback) stepped in and played fantastic. And we were without two of our better linemen in that game as well, so backups stepped up, which was huge.”
Michael Graeff, who had thrown just one pass before last week, completed all five of his attempts for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
The Lions — whose defense has ranked among the best in the area all year while allowing only 237.3 yards per game — now turn their attention to Lubbock Christian (9-1), which has put up 50.7 points per game this year while giving up only 17.3.
Quarterback Bax Townsend leads the Eagles offensively.
“For a better part of the year, they’ve been the No. 1-ranked team in our division,” Johnston said. “They’re a well-coached team. They’re sound offensively and defensively. Their quarterback is a pretty explosive threat with his feet and arm as well.
“But we feel like we have a great opportunity to move on to the next round as well. We like what we’re able to do on the offensive side with running it. It controls the tempo of the game. And then defensively, we have confidence for sure. We know that they’re a good opponent, but the kids are definitely not backing down from that challenge.”