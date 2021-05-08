SALADO — Golf coach Scott Ringo would like to take a mulligan on 2020.
In his mind, it was the best opportunity for his Salado girls team to claim gold at the state tournament since last winning the title in 2013.
“We felt like from just finishing four strokes out of third place and nine out of second that we were right there in 2019,” Ringo said. “Only graduating one person off that team, we felt pretty good about our chances (in 2020).”
The COVID-19 pandemic turned that optimism into heartbreak.
“It was such a disappointment because we would have had a really good team last year,” senior Priscilla Torczynski said.
Torczynski and Madeline Holt-Bourland were on the 2019 squad and, along with sophomores Cooper Meyer and Lydia Borgeson and freshman Reese Rich, hope to at least contend for a medal at this year’s Class 4A state tournament that begins Monday morning at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle.
While Ringo is excited about this year’s squad, he’s also realistic and knows that all five players would likely have to have their best career performances in order for the Lady Eagles to contend for the title this year.
“I think our kids understand, here’s what we are capable of shooting and here’s what everybody else is shooting,” Ringo said. “Knowing that (a medal) maybe is not attainable, we can post a goal of trying to get into the top six or something like that. We have nothing to lose”
That’s exactly how the Lady Eagles are approaching the tournament. They have, after all, already accomplished their one big goal in winning the regional meet and are much more relaxed heading to state.
“I feel like, honestly, regionals was probably more stressful than state because we knew we could get first,” said Torczynski, who had a 193 total at state in 2019. “We didn’t want to lose that opportunity. Whereas at state, we are probably not going in thinking we are going to win it.”
Salado won the Region III tourney by 25 strokes and had three golfers (Holt-Bourland 91-91—183, Torczynski 88-99—187, Meyer 95-94—189) finish in the top 10. Reese was 13th.
While the Lady Eagles know medal contention will be tough, there are reasons other than winning at regionals that have them optimistic.
For example, Reese is the only player on the team who has never played Plum Creek. Those who have played it, feel the course fits them well.
“I remember a few holes (at Plum Creek) clearly,” Meyer said. “But I think regional was a much tougher course.”
Plus, with last season cut short, there are not a lot of players who have experienced the state tournament. Having Torczynski and Holt-Bourland, who shot 167 in 2019 and 172 the year prior, is very beneficial.
At the beginning of the year, Holt-Bourland was not on the team. She had decided not to play this year to focus on academics and completed the Texas Bioscience Institute Middle College program at Temple College. She decided to rejoin the team in December. While her teammates were happy to see her back, she admits her game is a bit rusty.
“I think my freshman to sophomore year, my game improved,” she said. “But I took kind of a year off so it’s about the same as it was my freshman year now. But now I don’t stress about it that much anymore.”
Torczynski also said she is much more relaxed, saying that she used to struggle to overcome bad shots because she would get mad at herself and it took her a while to recover.
“My sophomore and freshman years were kind of stressful,” she said. “My game’s improved a lot, and I definitely don’t stress about it as much.”
The mental game and dealing with nerves are things the two seniors have been able to help the younger players handle.
“It was the same boat when we were younger,” Torczynski said. “We put so much pressure on ourself at those tournaments because it means something. I think they understand that, and we just try to give them confidence.”
Added Holt-Bourland: “That first tee is always nervous because everyone is watching you. But once you get going, you’re fine.”
All of the underclassmen said they know they will have butterflies on their first tee box when their name is announced. They just hope it goes well after that.
Successful in golf is a tradition at Salado, with the girls program owning six state titles and making its fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament.
Rich’s older sisters, Jamie and Taylor, both went to state, as did Cooper’s older brother, Cayden.
“I’m the oldest sibling,” Borgeson said with a smile. “So I’m just setting the bar high.”
There will be no mulligan for 2020, but the Lady Eagles believe they’ll take away some good memories from 2021.
“I feel like (we want to do well for the seniors) not because they didn’t get to play, but because they won’t play anymore,” Meyer said. “We made it to state as a team, and that’s a good memory to have as they go to college.”