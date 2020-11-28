ROBINSON — For a game that produced a first half highlighted by a 92-yard kickoff return, 50-plus-yard touchdown throws and just one punt, the third and fourth quarters of the playoff contest between the Central Texas Christian Lions and Waco Reicher Catholic Cougars followed vastly different scripts than the opening quarters.
After CTCS and Reicher combined to score 42 points in the first 24 minutes, just one scoring drive was orchestrated in the second half, and it proved to be the difference.
The Lions led 22-20 at halftime, but the Cougars went ahead on a 45-yard pass from Jack Boozer to Eli Cummings less than a minute into the third quarter and shut out CTCS in the second half to secure a 27-22 win Saturday in a TAPPS Division IV state quarterfinal at Rocket Field.
“Things could have gone differently and I know I made some mistakes out there, but we tried our hardest and it just came down to two really good teams playing in the rain,” said running back Ryan Turley, who scored all three of the Lions touchdowns and finished with 161 yards rushing to give him 1,559 for the season and 30 rushing scores. “We really hadn’t faced speed like we did today, but I think we improved and made adjustments.”
CTCS (7-2) put itself in position to take the lead in the late going but couldn’t answer Reicher’s go-ahead score after the teams exchanged points for most of the first half. The Lions drove to the Cougars 24-yard line, where quarterback Alec Gonzalez connected with Andrew Lange for a touchdown that was wiped out because of a CTCS penalty. Gonzalez then moved CTCS to the Reicher 14 but was intercepted by Corey Long with less than 6 minutes left in the game.
The Lions forced Reicher to punt and got premium field position at the Cougars 35 with 3 minutes left. CTCS against reached the Reicher 14, but the Cougars produced another key defensive stop when Gonzalez’s fourth-down throw on the run was incomplete.
Cummings — who led Reicher with 129 yards rushing, 102 receiving, a touchdown run and a TD reception — finalized the outcome with a 19-yard run that gave the Cougars their final first down with less than 45 seconds remaining.
“This group of men came out and fought and there’s nowhere else I’d rather be than leading them,” CTCS head coach Jeremy Calahan said. “This is a relentless and resilient group. They never had a moment where they thought they weren’t going to win.”
Reicher opened the second half with a touchdown, but the Lions defense yielded little else after that. The Cougars turned over the ball on downs and punted on their next two possessions, with the punt giving CTCS the ball for the final time with 3:02 left.
“I really didn’t think that touchdown (in the third quarter) would be the last score of the game,” Reicher head coach Tyler Holcomb said. “I thought we might get the ball a few more times, but the defense was terrific. We knew CTCS is a big, physical football team, and I think our linebackers came out and met the challenge. The defense played huge.”
Turley returned the game’s opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown and ran in the 2-point conversion to stake CTCS to an early lead, before Long got Reicher on the board by catching a 56-yard pass from Boozer — who finished 10-of-15 passing for 269 yards and three touchdowns — that made it 8-7 with less than 3 minutes left in the opening frame.
The Lions responded, going 60 yards in 10 plays and Turley’s 6-yard plunge was enough to move CTCS back in front at 15-7 with 11:33 to go in the second quarter.
The teams exchanged scores over the next three possessions. Reicher pulled within two points on Cummings’ 60-yard breakaway to the end zone, and CTCS extended its lead to nine with another Turley run from 4 yards out.
After Boozer found Mekhi Rice for a 74-yard catch-and-run TD with 5:12 left in the half, Sir John Strain intercepted a Gonzalez pass on the Lions’ next drive. Reicher reached the Lions 4 with 2 seconds remaining to set up a 21-yard field goal attempt, but Cesar Betancourt’s kick hit off the left upright to keep the score at 22-20 heading into intermission.
“This is now the standard here. You win in the first round and try to get rolling. That’s our goal from now on,” Calahan said. “We didn’t get it done here today, but there are a ton of kids in the program that got to watch this game. It’s just another step in building a great culture.”
WACO REICHER CATHOLIC 27,
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 22
CTCS 8 14 0 0 — 22
Reicher 7 13 7 0 — 27
CTCS — Ryan Turley 92 kickoff return (Turley run)
Rei — Corey Long 56 pass from Jake Boozer (Cesar Betancourt kick)
CTCS — Turley 6 run (Charlie Hudson kick)
Rei — Eli Cummings 60 run (kick failed)
CTCS — Turley 4 run (Hudson kick)
Rei — Mekhi Rice 74 pass from Boozer (Betancourt kick)
Rei — Cummings 45 pass from Boozer (Betancourt)
TEAM STATISTICS
CTCS Rei
First downs 16 15
Rushes-yards 54-206 25-184
Passing yards 64 269
Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-6-2 10-15-0
Punts-average 1-47 1-5
Fumbles-lost 3-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 7-50 7-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CTCS: Turley 34-161, Alec Gonzalez 18-43, Hudson 1-3, team 1-(-1); Reicher: Cummings 14-129, Sir John Strain 3-64, Blaine Reynolds 4-4, Boozer 4-(-13).
PASSING — CTCS: Gonzalez 3-6-2-64; Reicher: Boozer 10-15-0-269.
RECEIVING — CTCS: Hudson 1-36, Turley 1-15, Andrew Lange 1-13; Reicher: Cummings 4-102, Long 5-93, Rice 1-74.