ROGERS — The murky middle of the District 19-3A volleyball race just got a little murkier.
In typical fashion of many of the league’s matches, the Rogers Lady Eagles outlasted Cameron Yoe in a five-set slugfest 25-19, 24-26, 17-25, 25-21, 15-13 on Tuesday to throw the middle of the district into a battle for second to start the last half of the slate.
“Our girls found their fight,” Rogers coach Stacy Andel said. “We just stayed mentally tough after losing those two sets.”
The Lady Eagles (16-11, 4-3) have grown accustomed to playing long, five-set matches and are thriving. It was their third straight victory in a five-set match coming off two last week against Giddings and Academy.
Rogers and Yoe (21-16, 4-3) are in a tie for second, a half-match ahead of Academy and three matches behind district leader Lexington.
There was never a moment in the match in which either team got comfortable with a lead. It appeared the Lady Yoe would pull away with the decisive fifth set by taking a quick 5-2 lead.
However, the Lady Eagles answered with a Liz McCormick block and consecutive aces by Savannah Tuerck to tie the set at 5, and the jockeying continued from there.
Ainsley Driska delivered one of her match-high 18 kills to give Yoe an 11-9 advantage.
Tuerck — Driska’s heavy-hitting counterpart — answered with back-to-back kills on her way to a 15-kill performance, and a Yoe hitting error gave the Lady Eagles a brief 12-11 lead.
Sydni Smith and Driska connected to put the Lady Yoe back on top 13-12.
However, Tuerck blasted an overpass, Joanna Chervenka delivered an ace and an errant Yoe attack ended the match in Rogers’ favor.
“They have a great tradition of winning in Rogers and it’s a great environment,” first-year Yoe coach Maria Alejandra said. “We’re getting great experience and feel for this. I’m proud of our girls.”
Taylor Knox had six kills, Lacie Elkins doled out 16 assists and libero Peyton Smitherman provided 23 digs for Rogers. Kaly White dished out 45 assists for the Lady Yoe and Haley Tucker cranked out 17 kills.