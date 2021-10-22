LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — The connection between Kasey Mraz and Scout Brazeal looks like it’s been fused together for years.
In reality, the two just began to find their chemistry this year but it was more than good enough to help lift the Academy Bumblebees over Rockdale and secure a second consecutive playoff berth.
Mraz found Brazeal on a 16-yard scoring pass with 3 seconds left in the third quarter to break a tie and produce what became the game-winning touchdown in the Bees’ 21-14 victory over the Tigers in a key District 11-3A-I game at John Glover Stadium.
“Our connection is special,” said Brazeal, a junior wideout who caught two touchdown passes and came up with a clutch interception. “I just credit Kasey and Coach (Chris) Lancaster for helping us grow this year. He’s a great quarterback.”
Academy (8-1, 4-1) will have next week off before traveling to Troy for the regular-season finale in preparation for the postseason.
“We struggled early, offensively,” Lancaster said. “We just went down to simplicity. We found a mismatch (for Brazeal) and took advantage.”
The game-winning score was the second time the Mraz-Brazeal duo gave Academy the lead.
With the teams tied at 7-all at halftime, the Bees took the first possession of the second half 70 yards in nine plays, with Mraz throwing to Brazeal in the left corner of the end zone from 27 yards to put Academy on top 14-7.
Rockdale (4-4, 2-2) answered on its ensuing drive by going 67 yards in 11 plays, capped by quarterback Blaydn Barcak banging in from the 2-yard line on fourth down to forge a 14-all deadlock.
Penalties helped propel the Bees downfield on the next possession, with a personal foul on the kickoff and a defensive holding call putting Academy in scoring position for the game-winning points. Mraz went to Brazeal on a play similar to their touchdown earlier in the quarter.
“He’s just reliable,” Mraz, a sophomore, said of Brazeal. “No one can cover him one-on-one. I just have to get the ball to him.”
The two hooked up four times for 64 yards.
Rockdale threatened in the final stages and even had a touchdown called back for a penalty. Darion Franklin stopped Barcak on a fourth-down rush to turn over the ball on downs at the Academy 18 to seal the game.
Four turnovers and 80 yards of penalties were costly to the Tigers, and the Bees were clutch on defense.
“They’ve been that way all year,” Lancaster said of his defense.
Rockdale took the opening kick and went 75 yards in 10 plays for the first score.
The Tigers drove the ball to the Academy 11 but began going backward and were forced to go for a fourth down at the 27. Barcak passed to Wyatt Windham in the corner of the end zone for the TD that put the Tigers up 7-0 at the 7:11 mark of the first.
Academy evened the game after linebacker Carson Costa pounced on a Tigers fumble at the Rockdale 49.
It took the Bees seven plays before Brayden Bartlett cruised around right end on a 17-yard scoring jaunt to make it 7-all with 9:57 to go in the half.
Rockdale had a serious threat taken away late in the first half. The Tigers marched to the Academy 7, but Blake Bundy picked off a Barcak pass to end the drive.
ACADEMY 21, ROCKDALE 14
Rockdale 7 0 7 0 — 14
Academy 0 7 14 0 — 21
Roc — Wyatt Windham 27 pass from Blaydn Barcak (Daniel Romero kick)
Aca — Brayden Bartlett 17 run (Blake Bundy kick)
Aca — Scout Brazeal 27 pass from Kasey Mraz (Bundy kick)
Roc — Barcak 2 run (Romero kick)
Aca — Brazeal 16 pass from Mraz (Bundy kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Roc Aca
First downs 16 16
Rushes-yards 27-214 30-83
Passing yards 118 151
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-12-2 14-17-1
Punts-average 0-0 1-32
Fumbles-lost 3-2 1-0
Penalties-yards 9-80 1-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rockdale: Davioun Scott 16-81, Barcak 18-36, Tristan Galvan 1-32, Kobe Mitchell 6-45, Robert Owens 2-20; Academy: Zane Clark 15-55, Mraz 8-(-5), Bartlett 6-30, Cartier Nealy 1-3.
PASSING — Rockdale: Barcak 8-12-2-118; Academy: Mraz 14-17-1-151.
RECEIVING — Rockdale: Gerren Marrero 2-14, Windham 2-31, Mitchell 3-60, Scott 1-13; Academy: Darion Franklin 6-51, Alex Lawton 1-14, Brazeal 4-64, Bundy 2-14, Nealy 1-8.