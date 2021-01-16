BELTON — The action inside Mayborn Campus Center on Saturday afternoon was a microcosm of the 2020-21 college basketball season. There were lots of pauses in play and very little flow.
Welcome to hoops during a pandemic.
“It’s a lot different than the last three years because of everything that is going on,” Mary Hardin-Baylor senior guard Brooke Elliott said. “It’s the team that adapts and handles the change that will win.”
That team was UMHB on Saturday, when the Lady Crusaders refused to let all the turnovers and fouls frustrate them on their way to a 75-63 victory over Belhaven.
UMHB (6-2, 2-1 American Southwest Conference) got point production from 12 players — with only junior center Allaira Jones posting double figures with 10 — and kept plugging along for all four quarters on an afternoon when the teams combined for 49 turnovers, 52 personal fouls and 71 free throw attempts.
“We’ve played eight games. Usually our eighth game comes before Christmas,” Lady Crusaders coach Mark Morefield said. “It’s hard to get in a flow. It is what it is.”
A mostly sloppy first quarter by both teams — the Lady Crusaders led 14-6 after the initial 8 minutes — gave way to some offensive fireworks in the second.
Two 3-pointers by UMHB’s A’Lexiss Benton and one each from Belhaven’s Mariah Collins, Sydney Martin and Kei Honey set the tone early for a second quarter in which the Lady Crusaders went up by nine just a minute in, only to have the Blazers rally to within 24-21 about 5 minutes later.
UMHB answered with an 11-4 surge over the final 4 minutes of the half, using 3s from Ashley Faux and Bethany McLeod along with inside buckets by the Kollmorgen sisters — Kaitlyn and Taylor — to take a 35-25 advantage into intermission.
“There’s going to be some nights we’re not so good in transition but better in the half-court, and other nights that are the other way,” said Morefield, whose team scored only eight points on the fast break. “It’s hard to find that rhythm because night in and night out, you don’t know who’s going to play well or even if you’re going to play at all.”
The third quarter turned into a free throw exhibition for the Lady Crusaders, who scored eight of their first 10 points of the period from the line and limited the Blazers (2-4, 0-2) to only two points over the first 4 minutes of the second half to stretch the lead to 45-27.
The gap widened to as many as 19 points with 5:58 remaining in the game, and Belhaven got no closer than nine the rest of the way.
Janae Collier scored 15 points, Ladedra Bryant 12 and Mariah Collins 11 for the Blazers, who were outrebounded 52-40.
Elliott finished with nine points and 12 rebounds, and McLeod also scored nine for UMHB. Benton had eight points, and Olivia Champion and Kaitlyn Kollomorgen added seven each as the Lady Crusaders smothered Belhaven with production from the majority of their roster.
“We have more depth than we’ve had in the past, and we’ve become more consistent defensively,” said Morefield, whose team hits the road to face Hardin-Simmons on Thursday and McMurry next Saturday. “We have 11 girls in the rotation, and all 11 girls are not going to tank it on a given night.”
Mary Hardin-Baylor 75, Belhaven 63
BELHAVEN (2-4, 0-2)
Martin 3-10 2-4 9, Johnson 1-8 0-0 2, Collins 2-6 6-10 11, Pugh 1-7 0-0 2, Collier 4-10 6-7 15, Lipscomb 1-7 0-0 2, Bryant 3-5 6-7 12, Lee 2-6 0-0 5, Lovelace 0-0 0-0 0, Stephens 0-0 0-0 0, Honey 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 19-62 20-28 63.
UMHB (6-2, 2-1)
Eggleston 2-5 0-0 4, Jones 4-10 2-2 10, Martin 1-4 1-2 3, Elliott 2-7 5-6 9, Benton 3-6 0-0 8, Champion 1-3 5-9 7, McLeod 2-5 4-8 9, Hinton 0-1 0-0 0, T.Kollmorgen 2-5 2-2 6, Faux 1-5 2-2 5, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, K.Kollmorgen 2-5 3-4 7, McCoy 1-2 3-6 5, Bonilla 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 21-59 29-43 75.
Belhaven 6 19 17 21 — 63
UMHB 14 21 19 21 — 75
3-point Goals—Belhaven 5-25 (Honey 1-2, Collins 1-3, Martin 1-4, Lee 1-4, Collier 1-5, Pugh 0-1, Lipscomb 0-6), UMHB 4-15 (Benton 2-4, Faux 1-2, McLeod 1-3, Martin 0-1, Elliott 0-1, Hinton 0-1, McCoy 0-1, Eggleston 0-2). Fouled out—Collins. Rebounds—Belhaven 40 (Martin 12), UMHB 52 (Elliott 12). Assists—Belhaven 8 (Collins 3), UMHB 16 (Eggleston, Elliott 3). Total Fouls—Belhaven 28, UMHB 24.