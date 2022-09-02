BELTON — Durand Hill showed up at Mary Hardin-Baylor in August of 2021 as a quarterback, spent four games as a running back on the junior varsity then appeared in 10 varsity games as a special teams player and backup linebacker.
His whirlwind year picks up more speed with his first college start tonight, when No. 1 UMHB hosts No. 11 Muhlenberg in the season opener for both teams.
“There’s always pressure playing at a school like this,” said the sophomore middle linebacker, who had 17 tackles — including a sack — and a fumble recovery last season as the Crusaders won the NCAA Division III championship for the second time in program history. “I would say there’s a lot more pressure when you’re a starter.”
The pressure on Hill and fellow first-year starting linebacker Johnny Smith-Rider, another sophomore, is ratcheted up when considering who they replace in the lineup.
Jacob Mueller and Akeem Jackson were stars at the linebacker spots for multiple years and were UMHB’s top two tacklers last season. They set the bar high for Hill and Smith-Rider.
“It’s going to be difficult to fill those guys’ shoes. I learned a lot from them. They taught me a lot,” Hill said. “It’s going to be difficult to do what they did, but I feel like I’m capable of being close to that level.”
This time last year, the thought of chasing down ball carriers had never entered Hill’s mind. He was more accustomed to having the ball in his hands — the hunted instead of the hunter.
“I had never played linebacker before. It was a shocker because I never thought I’d play that position, but then I embraced it and ran with it,” the 6-foot, 200-pound Buda Hays product said. “It took a little bit of time to get adjusted to all the hits and the physical part of it. I’ve always been the type of player who likes to be aggressive, though.
“Sometimes I miss throwing around the ball as a quarterback, but I’ve embraced being a linebacker and I love it.”
Switching positions and getting up to speed quickly takes a sharp mind, a large dose of athleticism and a work ethic to do whatever it takes to keep climbing the depth chart.
Hill has all of those things.
“I knew everybody has their time, and the beginning of last season wasn’t my time yet,” he said. “Getting moved up to varsity was awesome, getting to learn from the older guys.
“I tried to make sure I did a lot more of the little things so I’d get noticed, like going in and watching extra film, spending extra time on drills and getting extra reps. It was all to show that this is what I really want to do.”
And what Hill wants most this season is to be an integral part of another title-winning team.
“Our expectation is to be 1-0 every week and go win another national championship,” he said. “For me personally, my name wasn’t out there last year. This year is my time to prove myself and show what I’m capable of. I feel like I’m prepared for it.”