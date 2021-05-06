AUSTIN — The Cameron Yoe girls got their hands on the team trophy Thursday, Jarrell’s Joseph Shamburger finally had a golden prize around his neck, and the Salado boys closed the night with an exciting performance in the final event.
All in all, it was a productive running session for the area’s Class 3A and 4A athletes to cap the opening day of the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Yoe’s Yierra Flemings totaled 28 points in her four individual events, teammate Brandi Drake accounted for eight more over two events, and that duo plus Lauren Harris and Brittani Drake tacked on 20 with a relay victory. It all added up to 56 points and the 3A girls team championship for a tired bunch of Lady Yoe.
“My legs are sore. It was hard,” said Flemings, who started Yoe’s day with a bronze medal in the long jump and a fourth-place showing in the triple jump.
The Lady Yoe began the evening running session in style, stepping on the track as the top seed in the 4x100-meter relay and living up to their billing. The foursome of the two Drakes, Harris and Flemings got the baton around in 48.04 seconds to win the gold medal by a half-second over runner-up Daingerfield (48.58) and bronze medalist Bushland (48.59).
“Being the favorites made us want to work harder, and today everything was very smooth and very fast,” Harris said. “We were confident in what we could do because of all the work we put in.”
Next up, Flemings secured the silver medal in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.19 – behind only the 3A meet record of 13.66 by winner Makenzie Hale of Huntington – before finally finishing a long day with her fifth event and a gold in the 400.
Showing no signs of wear and tear in her first trip to the state meet, she won the 400 comfortably in 54.98 – more than 2 seconds ahead of runner-up Makki Hart (57.12) of Shallowater.
“I’ve been nervous, but having so many events has helped calm me down,” Flemings said. “I have to take it one event at a time and focus on one event at a time.”
The freshman knows the bar is set high and she’ll have her work cut out for her next year to follow up on her opening act.
“I’ll just have to work harder and come back next year and try to get all golds,” she said.
Drake tacked on two points with a fifth-place finish in the 100 and capped the Lady Yoe’s scoring with a bronze medal in the 200. After missing the podium in both events the last time this meet was held in 2019, she crossed the line in the 200 in 25.32 behind champion Jayla Franklin (24.24) of Newton and runner-up Jaysa Coney (25.22) of Palestine Westwood.
“It’s pretty exciting because I surprised myself,” Drake said. “I didn’t have that good of a time coming in so I thought, ‘Well, I just have to run. I can’t worry about times. I just have to get out there and run.’ I wasn’t even nervous. I was just running to run.”
The same could said of Shamburger, who was seemingly born to run with silver medals from the 3A boys 300 hurdles as a freshman in 2018 and the 3A 4x200 relay as a sophomore.
After last season was wiped out by the pandemic, the Jarrell senior closed his career in golden fashion with a victory in the 4A 300 hurdles. He led from start from finish, crossing the line in 37.93 – almost a half-second ahead of runner-up Grant Williams (38.36) of Celina – and letting out an exuberant yell.
“I’ve put in a lot of work since my freshman year to get this,” he said. “I’m a lot stronger and faster now. It takes a lot of patience to get to state. You can’t be anxious for it. You have to build up to it. I knew if I just ran my race, I could win.”
Before fans could turn their attention to today’s 5A and 2A events – to be followed Saturday by the 6A and 1A athletes – Salado put on a show in the 4A boys 4x400 relay.
Latrelle Jenkins and Noah Mescher kept the Eagles in the race in fourth place through the first two laps, Wrook Brown moved Salado up a spot into third on the penultimate lap, and Reid Vincent passed Dumas’ Cade Cox on the anchor leg to seal the Eagles’ runner-up finish. They captured the silver medal in 3:17.23 behind winner Waco La Vega (3:16.79).