BELTON — Chances of completing every District 12-6A football game as originally scheduled were slim during the COVID-19 pandemic, and reality set in Tuesday when Belton High postponed this week’s contest against Harker Heights because of positive virus cases and quarantines resulting from contact tracing.
As of Tuesday, there were 10 active cases involving students, faculty and staff on the Belton High campus, and the number of those — along with other quarantines — affecting the football team caused the Tigers to hit the brakes on Friday’s home game against Heights.
The 12-6A District Executive Committee is set to meet today to determine a date when the game can be played.
“The whole purpose of this is to get control of (the spread) with quarantines through the contact tracing,” said Belton ISD athletic director Sam Skidmore, who declined to give the number of football players in quarantine. “We have to err on the side of caution.”
The affected athletes will quarantine for 14 days in accordance with Bell County guidelines, which brings into question Belton’s game next week against rival Temple. As of Tuesday, though, only this week’s matchup with the Knights has been postponed.
“We have done all the cleaning,” Skidmore said. “We will have practice as usual this week. The kids are upset because they’re ready to play the game. After everything that went on over the spring and summer, they were excited to get back to some kind of normalcy, and now this. But there are lots of other schools across the state dealing with this, too.”
The logical makeup date for the Belton-Heights game would be Dec. 4 — the final Friday night of the regular season and the previously scheduled open date for all 12-6A members.
If Belton is forced to postpone another matchup, a more radical plan involving games in the early portions of the remaining weeks — such as contests on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday nights —would have to be put in place in order to play a complete district schedule.
“We would have to go with a five-day schedule, with games every five days, and revamp the entire district schedule,” Skidmore said.
He hopes it doesn’t come to that, though.
“We want to give our kids every chance we can to play and keep them safe at the same time,” he said.