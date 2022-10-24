Temple’s Tyson Tamez clocked a time of 15 minutes, 53.84 seconds, finishing 13th in the boys race at the Class 6A Region II meet Monday and punching his ticket for the UIL state championships.
Temple’s Tamez, Salado girls highlight cross country state qualifiers on first day of regionals
- Staff reports
