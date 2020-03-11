McLennan Community College rolled into Temple College on Wednesday and immediately exhibited why the Highlanders are ranked 10th in NJCAA Division I.
McLennan jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning of the doubleheader’s seven-inning first game and eventually built its advantage over the host Leopards to 6-2 on a sunny, windy afternoon at Danny Scott Sports Complex.
Temple’s spirited comeback sliced the MCC lead to one run through four innings, but clutch relief pitching by closer Daniel Cole sealed the Highlanders’ 6-5 win in Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.
McLennan (18-5), which shared last season’s NTJCAC championship and was the Region V runner-up, improved to 4-1 in conference. Temple (12-11), coming off a split of its conference-opening series against Hill last week, moved to 2-3 in league play.
In Wednesday’s nine-inning second game, the Highlanders led the Leopards 11-10 through seven innings at press time. Parker McGrew’s two-run single staked Temple to a 6-5 lead in the third, but MCC responded in the fourth as Brett Squires clubbed a two-run home run against TC reliever Jackson Sioson to give the Highlanders a 7-6 advantage.
In the opener, McLennan did significant damage right away against TC freshman right-hander Ulises Quiroga (2-3). Jalen Battles walked and Caleb Balgaard singled before Garrett Martin’s groundout drove in Battles. Hank Bard sliced a run-scoring double to left field, then Jimmy Crooks hit an RBI single to left for the Highlanders’ 3-0 lead.
McLennan made it 4-0 in the second when Battles — an Arkansas signee — hit an RBI single to center, but Temple answered in its half of the second. With approximately two dozen scouts watching hard-throwing MCC freshman righty Connor Phillips, Andruw Gonzales singled before sophomore Cole Payne launched a two-run homer to left to cut TC’s deficit in half at 4-2.
However, the Highlanders got those runs back in the third. With two outs, Temple center fielder Dylan Blomquist misjudged Crooks’ fly ball to left-center and it sailed over him for a triple.
Miguel Santos then roped a liner to center that a diving Blomquist tried to catch, but the ball got under him and rolled to the fence, scoring both runners on an inside-the-park homer that extended MCC’s lead to 6-2.
Temple got closer in the third as Max Puls reached on a two-out error and Gonzales walked before Raul Aragon stroked an RBI single to make it 6-3 against Phillips (3-1), whose fastball was clocked in the range of 94-97 mph.
Sophomore lefty reliever Diego Fernandez kept Temple’s hopes afloat by pitching four scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
Shaky defense by McLennan helped the Leopards’ cause in the fourth. Blomquist reached on a leadoff error and Seth Stephenson doubled to right-center before a passed ball scored Blomquist, and a Phillips wild pitch brought in Stephenson to make it 6-5. Temple stranded two runners in scoring position.
The Leopards advanced a runner to second base in each of the final three innings but couldn’t score the tying run against Phillips in the fifth or Cole in the sixth and seventh.
Puls singled to right to lead off TC’s seventh and Gonzales bunted Jacob Elizondo to second, but Cole — a sophomore righty from Harker Heights — struck out Aragon before Payne smashed a liner that shortstop Battles snared for the final out of MCC’s one-run win.
Temple jumped on Riggs Threadgill for a 4-1 first-inning lead in the finale, then McLennan scored four against Jack Brinley in the third to lead 5-4 before McGrew’s two-run single pushed the Leopards ahead 6-5.