Temple-McKinney

Temple’s Jeremiah Lennon outruns McKinney’s Kam Oliver (15) and Myles Elam (3) in the Wildcats’ season-opening win Saturday.

 Kevin Bartram/buzzphotos.com

MCKINNEY — Temple’s offense flashed its potential during Saturday afternoon’s lightning-delayed season opener against McKinney but never quite found its footing. The Wildcats’ defense, however, stood its ground plenty and added some boom before, during and after the rain.

jweaver@tdtnews.com

Tags