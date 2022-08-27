MCKINNEY — Temple’s offense flashed its potential during Saturday afternoon’s lightning-delayed season opener against McKinney but never quite found its footing. The Wildcats’ defense, however, stood its ground plenty and added some boom before, during and after the rain.
Temple stopped the Lions on fourth down four times, the last with less than 4 minutes to play in the fourth quarter of a seven-point ballgame, and Josh Donoso’s interception with 19 seconds to go sealed Temple’s gritty 17-10 victory at sometimes sunny, sometimes rainy and always humid McKinney ISD Stadium.
“We came out pretty slow but made the adjustments we needed to make to finish,” said Donoso, one of seven defensive players who made their first varsity starts for the Wildcats. “We played calm and we were told not to hesitate, so we did not hesitate one bit.”
Newcomers in defensive lineman Kevin Stockton and defensive backs O’Ryan Peoples and Steven Jackson — who played at Troy a year ago — were credited with eight tackles apiece. Veteran Naeten Mitchell also had eight stops.
Bryan Jackson needed 26 carries to account for 108 of McKinney’s 143 yards rushing. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound running back’s 4-yard touchdown run with 10:12 left in the fourth quarter got the Lions — who lost starting quarterback Keldric Luster to injury midway through the second quarter — within 17-10.
McKinney started its next possession on the Temple 38-yard line, with eyes on at least tying the contest. Facing fourth-and-6 at the Wildcats 22, backup signal-caller Owen Fann rolled to his left to avoid the rush from Temple’s Ka’Morion Carter and threw incomplete.
“I was really proud of our defense,” said Temple head coach Scott Stewart, whose squad surrendered 234 total yards. “We gave up 55, 60 pounds a man. For them to hold that kind of crew, I was really proud of how they stood up against that running game.”
McKinney, which held a 15-minute advantage in time of possession, had the ball one final time, but Donoso jumped an out-route to come up with the clinching interception.
“They’re a power offense. They like to run it down people’s throats,” Donoso said. “That wasn’t something we could let happen and we made some adjustments to that, too.”
Temple quarterback Reese Rumfield finished 5-of-13 passing for 147 yards and a touchdown. Four of his five completions went for at least 18 yards. His 1-yard sneak across the goal line put Temple up 17-3 with 1:33 remaining in the third.
Mikal Harrison-Pilot’s 33-yard TD reception in the second quarter went toward his four catches for 75 yards. Deshaun Brundage managed a team-high 47 yards rushing on an otherwise difficult day running the ball for the Wildcats, who tallied 219 total yards.
“We won. It was a sloppy win, but we got the job done,” Rumfield said. “Our offense can be better. We showed, once we clicked and got rolling, what it can do.
“I’m proud of the win but we have a lot more potential in us. We’ll get there.”
The Wildcats offense faced tough sledding for a majority of the first half when they were held to minus-4 yards in the first quarter and just three points through the first 23 minutes.
But because Temple’s defense forced a pair of punts and made two fourth-down stops, it gave the offense time to find its rhythm through early rain drops. Eventually lightning struck, in more ways than one.
The Wildcats doubled their first-half yardage total on their final drive of the half, traveling 80 yards in seven plays and 2 minutes. Harrison-Pilot had a 15-yard carry and a 22-yard reception to march Temple into McKinney territory before Rumfield tossed a seeing-eye pass to the senior receiver, who tumbled into the end zone down the left sideline for the 33-yard score.
It was the burst the Wildcats needed and was followed by lightning in the vicinity with 1:05 to go before halftime that prompted what amounted to a 1-hour stoppage that served as the halftime break.
When play resumed, Temple added Garcia’s extra point for a 10-0 lead.
After time expired in the second quarter, the game immediately moved to the third period. Linebacker Taurean York made an appearance on offense and had his number called on two consecutive running plays on Temple’s first drive of the second half, fumbling the second carry. McKinney’s Xavier Filsaime picked up the loose ball and returned it 49 yards to the Wildcats 11.
The Lions managed just Luke Watkins’ 21-yard field goal to make it 10-3.
“We put ourselves in some horrible situations. We’ve got a lot of work to do, both sides of the ball. We have to figure out who we are and what we are. The kids played hard enough, but we’ll work on it,” Stewart said. “These kids want to be successful. We have to clean some stuff up. I challenged them to have a better focus and a higher intensity at practice. We didn’t practice bad, just wasn’t enough focus.”
On the legs of Luster — who was seen after halftime with his right hand taped — and Jackson, McKinney opened the game with a 12-play drive that stalled mostly because of an offensive facemask penalty.
Temple’s defense then proceeded to stuff running back D’Kedrion Abrams on fourth-and-1 from the Lions 48, hold Dylan Rhodes to 10 yards on fourth-and-22 at the Wildcats 29 and force a punt on McKinney’s next possessions.
In between, Jeremiah Lennon’s 72-yard catch-and-run set up Garcia’s 28-yard field goal that gave Temple a 3-0 lead at the 9-minute mark of the second quarter.
“Got a win and I used to not appreciate those,” said Stewart, who made sure the players and coaches remained on the sideline to watch Temple’s band perform postgame. “My old man chastised me quite a bit for that because I’d be fussy or whatever. He was like, ‘Hey look, you’re never going to have enough wins, so enjoy the ugly ones and the pretty ones.’”
Temple next hosts its home opener at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Willis at Wildcat Stadium.
TEMPLE 17, MCKINNEY 10
Temple 0 10 7 0 — 17
McKinney 0 0 3 7 — 10
Tem — Marcos Garcia 28 field goal
Tem — Mikal Harrison-Pilot 33 pass from Reese Rumfield (Garcia kick)
McK — Luke Watkins 21 field goal
Tem — Rufield 1 run (Garcia kick)
McK— Bryan Jackson 4 run (Watkins kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Tem McK
First downs 9 11
Rushes-yards 29-72 43-144
Passing yards 147 90
Comp.-Att.-Int. 5-13-0 8-16-1
Punts-average 6-31.8 3-42.7
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 10-75 5-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Temple: Deshaun Brundage 14-47, Harrison-Pilot 3-19, Rumfield 5-10, Rymond Johnson 4-(-7), York 2-8, team 1-(-5); McKinney: Jackson 26-108, Khali Best 3-30, D’Kedrion Abrams 6-16, Keldric Luster 2-12, Sincere Blakely 1-5, Owen Fann 2-(-27).
PASSING — Temple: Rumfield 5-13-0-147; McKinney: Luster 8-11-0-90, Fann 3-5-1-18.
RECEIVING — Temple: Harrison-Pilot 4-75, Jeremiah Lennon 1-72; McKinney: Myles Elam 4-38, Dylan Rhodes 3-50, Jackson 1-2.