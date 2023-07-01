On this day 60 years ago, Willie Mays hit a walk-off home run in the 16th inning off of Warren Spahn to give the San Francisco Giants a 1-0 victory over the Milwaukee Braves in Candlestick Park.
We might see a similar situation occur once in a blue moon. It happened for the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series last fall when Jeremy Pena hit a solo shot in the 18th to eliminate the Seattle Mariners.
What we will never see again, as we did in the summer of 1963, was two pitchers going the distance for 16 innings. Neither Spahn nor Giants ace Juan Marichal gave an inch in what could be the greatest pitching duel of all-time.
The two future Hall of Fame pitchers couldn’t have been more different. Marichal was a 25-year-old high-kicking right-hander entering the prime of his career. Spahn was a wily 42-year-old left-hander who could still throw hard but relied on the guile of sliders and screwballs. Marichal had many more years left to throw and Spahn pitched two more years.
This wasn’t exactly two pitchers tying up lightweight lineups. The Giants had future Hall of Famers in Mays, Willie McCovey and Orlando Cepeda. The Braves featured all-time greats Hank Aaron, Eddie Mathews and Joe Torre.
Marichal threw 227 pitches that night and the crafty Spahn threw 201, the last of which was a screwball he hung that Mays drove into the chilly San Francisco air to end it after midnight. Braves manager Bobby Bragan never bothered to visit the mound. Giants manager Alvin Dark called it the greatest game he’d ever seen pitched by two pitchers.
The game didn’t blow out Marichal’s or Spahn’s pitching arms or render them useless for a long stretch. Marichal and Spahn won 25 and 23 games, respectively, that year.
That linescore is time capsule material. Modern hurlers seldom pitch complete nine-inning games, much less into extra innings, and are held to certain pitch counts. The likes of a Spahn-Marichal classic wouldn’t even be allowed to happen again.
Why is that?
“Now, everything is much more about velocity, which puts more stress on the arm,” said Temple College baseball coach Craig McMurtry, who pitched for the Braves, Rangers and Astros in the 1980s and 1990s. “Before, it was more about finesse and pitchers changed speeds a lot.
“Throwing in the 80s now (at the Major League level) is unheard of,” he said. “You have to have several guys on the staff who throw in the mid-to-upper 90s, breaking balls in the 90s. You have to throw in the 90s for (scouts) to even be interested. Something’s got to give with your muscles when you try to throw that hard.”
Pitchers in this era are on stricter pitch counts than those of a generation before. Modern pitchers are looking to be shut down in and around the 100-pitch mark unless a no-hitter is in the balance and even then, that’s no guarantee. The combination no-hitter is more in vogue these days. Nolan Ryan didn’t share any of his seven no-hitters.
The pitch count for the greats of the 1960s and ’70s was more like 135. Complete games were routine and time on the disabled list was less common.
A look at the top 100 complete-game pitchers in Major League history finds names such as Tom Seaver, Ferguson Jenkins, Bob Gibson, Bert Blyleven, Phil Niekro, Gaylord Perry, Steve Carlton and a host of others hurled well over 200 complete games. The leader of the active complete-game list is 41-year-old Adam Wainwright with 28, 40-year-old Justin Verlander with 26 and 35-year-old Clayton Kershaw with 25.
The committee style of specialty pitchers rules the day. Weight training and diet are more sophisticated now, but the stamina to go the distance isn’t there or even required. When the velocity trends down a bit it’s time to trot out a fresh arm to speed it back up rather than the starter adjusting his mechanics.
McMurtry cited a contemporary of his, Greg Maddux, who was known more for craftiness than overpowering speed. He managed to win 355 games in 23 years. He averaged 229 innings per season.
“There’s not any Greg Madduxes anywhere anymore,” McMurtry said. “He said, ‘I could have thrown harder, but why would I? I don’t have to throw hard.’”
Gone are the days from the mid-20th century when some managers might only take three or four pitchers on a weekend road trip as the legendary Connie Mack was known to do when he managed the Philadelphia A’s the entire first half of the 20th century.
“The game has changed completely,” McMurtry said. “You have to have specialty guys in the bullpen so your starter can go 100 pitches in six innings. Maddux throwing in the 80s or 90s was still efficient at 110 pitches.”
While the basic elements of baseball give it an enduring, timeless appeal, it’s played in a vastly different way — especially on the mound. You can argue forever whether it’s better or worse, but it’s certainly different.
The game Spahn and Marichal executed on July 2, 1963, will never be duplicated by one pitcher much less two.