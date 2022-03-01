While Temple was helped mightily early on with some Elgin miscues, the Tem-Cats helped themselves as well with timely hits and lock-down pitching from Maddison Ruiz.
Ruiz blanked the Lady Wildcats with dominant two-hit pitching with 18 strikeouts in the Tem-Cats’ 7-0 victory Tuesday night in their home opener as well as the debut of the team’s new blue-front, white-back pants much like its football brethren.
Temple (4-5) posted four runs in the first on just one clean hit.
Chloe Prentiss came across with the game’s first run by jarring loose the ball on a tag attempt by Elgin catcher Camryn Davis on a throw from third after a Lily Wiser grounder. Alena Salazar and Wiser scored soon after on a passed ball and another dropped exchange at the plate for a 3-0 advantage, and Elise Munoz doubled home courtesy runner Abby Hannon for the 4-0 lead.
The Tem-Cats tacked on one in each of the next two innings.
Prentiss led off the second by reaching on an error, stole second and went to third on a groundout. She scored when Brooke Knox sliced a single to right field.
In the third, Munoz got aboard on a throwing error and moved along with a perfect bunt single from Zalya Cannon. Munoz scored from third when Prentiss reached on an error that pulled Elgin first baseman Mackenzie Farris off the bag to make it a 6-0 game.
The Tem-Cats pushed across their final run in the sixth. Prentiss slapped a lead-off double to right, was moved to third by Salazar and scored her third run when Wiser singled for the 7-0 difference.
Threats from Elgin (3-4) were few and far between. Aubrey Gonzales led off the game by getting on base on an error and made it to third but was stranded when Ruiz struck out the next three batters. Another threat in the sixth was turned away on the sheer force of Ruiz’s arm. Kelsea Calhoun led off with a bunt single and Isabella Ramirez added a one-out single to put two runners aboard. Ruiz fanned the next two batters to end the inning and struck out the side in the seventh to close it out.