BRYAN — As the first week of fall camp in August got underway, head coach Brad Talbert wasn’t sure what he had in Holland this season. After the Hornets lost their opener to Burton, linebacker Klay Pursche remembers thinking, “We didn’t know what we were getting into.”
What they didn’t know then became forever clear Friday night, even in defeat. Grit, guts and good coaching can go a long way.
“To see these guys turn into better young men, that’s what it’s about. We lost tonight but I promise you, their journey won. The journey won, right there,” said Talbert, the Hornets’ 10th-year coach. “They did everything I asked. They made this football season enjoyable — the little stuff, showing up on time, working hard. It was probably my best and most enjoyable season.”
Centerville used its size to control the trenches in a hard-hitting Class 2A Division I Region III semifinal, and Holland’s third trip to the third round of the playoffs since 2017 ended with a 28-0 loss to the Tigers at Merrill Green Stadium.
Centerville (12-1) advanced to face Timpson (11-0) in a state quarterfinal next week. It’s the Tigers’ first appearance in the fourth round since 2017, which followed a state semifinalist campaign in 2016.
Holland finished 9-4, winning a district title and a pair of playoff games while playing at least 13 contests for the third time in five seasons. The Hornets did all that after replacing a bevy of starters when the season began.
“Our motto this year was ‘tough people win,’” said Pursche, with bleeding cuts on his knuckles, elbow and knee. “We just channeled that and everybody was looking the same direction. That’s how we got here.”
The Tigers got by the Hornets on Friday with a ball-control offense and stifling defense. Running back Paxton Hancock, who entered with 1,912 yards rushing, posted a game-high 158 yards on 24 carries as the Tigers accumulated 321 yards on the ground. Andrew Newman added 138 yards and two scores rushing.
“Just a great effort. Holland’s got such a great program over there. They are a good bunch of kids and play so stinking hard,” said 17th-year Centerville head coach Kyle Hardee, whose team lost to Holland in the 2020 bi-district round. “Just proud of our offense for being able to control the ball, control the clock. Proud of our defense. I felt like we played really well up front and came up with some big stops.”
The Hornets were in uphill-climb mode almost from the outset, losing two-way starter Dawson Haney to an ankle injury on their third play from scrimmage when the senior — who entered as the team’s second-leading rusher with 691 yards — was tackled at the end of a catch and run.
“That hurt. We lost Dawson and we lost (receiver/defensive back) Trey (Grinnan), and that took away some of our explosion,” Talbert said. “(The Tigers are) just junk yard dogs. You saw exactly what they’re about. We had to play tough. We gave it our best shot. It just didn’t work out for us.”
Freshman Christian Michalek intercepted Sully Hill to end the Tigers’ opening possession, but the Hornets couldn’t cash in the turnover and it was all Centerville the rest of the first half, during which Holland managed just one first down and was outgained 239-35.
Newman, lined up as the upback, sprinted 73 yards to the end zone for the Tigers’ 7-0 lead with 34 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Hancock took a toss on a sweep left and followed blockers down the sideline for a 51-yard touchdown at 9:42 of the second quarter for a 13-0 lead after the point-after kick was missed.
The Tigers went up 20-0 when Newman found the edge on a toss right and sprinted to the right pylon for an 11-yard score that capped a 12-play, 67-yard drive with 1:37 to go before halftime.
Hill scored on a 1-yard keeper and the Tigers converted a 2-point pass to make it 28-0 at 10:59 of the fourth quarter.
“In anything, and you know this, it’s not how you start but how you finish. We preach that every day, and that this is our football family,” Talbert said. “If you get a family, anybody’s family, looking the same direction, you can do things. They have things to be proud of.”
CENTERVILLE 28, HOLLAND 0
Holland 0 0 0 0 — 0
Centerville 7 13 0 8 — 28
Cen — Andrew Newman 73 run (Jake Pineda kick)
Cen — Paxton Hancock 51 run (kick failed)
Cen — Newman 11 run (Pineda kick)
Cen — Sully Hill 1 run (Ethan Flori pass from Trayce Schwab)
TEAM STATISTICS
Hol Cen
First downs 5 17
Rushes-yards 29-77 50-321
Passing yards 17 18
Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-6-0 1-4-1
Punts-average 4-41.5 1-41
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0
Penalties-yards 3-15 1-5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Holland: JC Chaney 10-39, Clayton Baggerly 7-20, Christian Michalek 6-12, Patrick Coats 2-8, Javier Hernandez 2-3, Desi Cantu 1-3, Klay Pursche 1-(-2), team 1-(-3); Centerville: Hancock 24-158, Newman 13-138, Levodrick Phillips 5-22, Tyrese White 4-13, Hill 3-11, Pineda 1-(-21).
PASSING — Holland: Cantu 4-6-0-17; Centerville: Hill 1-4-1-18.
RECEIVING — Holland: Hernandez 2-6, Dawson Haney 1-6, Cole Ralston 1-5; Centerville: Newman 1-18.