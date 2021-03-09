Called third strikes occurred frequently during the Temple Tem-Cats’ District 12-6A opener against Bryan on Tuesday night but, more often than not, the strikeouts resulted when Temple was in the batter’s box. And the Lady Vikings starting pitcher Jessica Adams only got stronger as the game progressed.
Adams threw a shutout and allowed four hits while striking out 13 as Temple lost 13-0 at Tem-Cat Field to begin district competition.
Cameryn Stewart hit a double and Alena Salazar followed with a base hit in the second inning, but Temple registered just a single in each of the third and fifth innings the rest of the way.
“Our girls stuck to the game plan that we discussed pretty well. They didn’t try to over swing. We understood what (Adams) was going to be doing,” Temple head coach Le-Net Franklin said. “Next time, we’ve just got to find a way to push more.”
Temple (6-7-1, 0-1) put two runners on base with two outs in the second and fifth frames, but Adams struck out Nadia Frausto in the second and Kayla Quinteros in the fifth to end each rally unscathed. Chloe Prentiss, Stewart and Salazar each went 1-for-3. Esmeralda Marenco added a third-inning single to center field.
“Jess did a great job. She’s a four-year starter for us and is No. 2 in total wins in our school history,” Bryan head coach Enrique Luna said. “Her sister is behind the plate calling pitches and between both of them, they did a great job.”
Frausto took the loss for Temple after yielding five runs on seven hits through three innings. Alexis Ares finished the game and allowed eight runs on 12 hits. Bryan tallied six extra-base hits but failed to push the ball over the outfield wall on a night when the wind was a factor.
Temple finished with seven errors, one that led to a run after Alexis Rodriguez hit a triple to right field and an off-course throw from the outfield got by third baseman Abby Hannon, allowing Rodriguez to trot in for the score.
“We’ve just got to clean it up,” said Franklin, whose squad committed an error in all but the sixth inning. “If you take away the errors, it’s kind of a different game. But at the same time, we just can’t have those. I think we know that and we’re very aware and we’re confident enough to be able to fix it.”
Bryan (10-5, 1-0) scored four runs in the third, three in the fourth and led 9-0 after five innings before adding four in the seventh. Jacque Adams and Kylie Hernandez each went 3-for-5 with a double.