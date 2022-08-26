SALADO — Everyone knew the Salado Eagles would have a new look this season with Tom Westerberg taking over as the head coach at his high school alma mater.
Not everyone knew they would look this good this fast.
Indeed, Salado came out fast and furious with its revamped air-oriented spread offense and pummeled Fredericksburg 53-17 to make for a jubilant debut for Westerberg in the season opener Friday night.
“It’s been a long time for me,” said Westerberg, a 1982 Salado graduate who stepped off the sideline last year after wildly successful stints at Allen and Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill before returning to his hometown. “I told the players that it’s fun for me and we’re going to have fun.”
What’s fun for Westerberg and the Eagles are throwing the ball a lot and scoring a lot while the defense smothers the opponent.
Junior Luke Law, who returned to Salado after a year in the Temple system, made his debut as the Eagles starting quarterback by completing 14-of-24 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns.
“The first thing the coaches did was grow the team as a family,” Law said. “We spent a lot of time off the field to develop this chemistry.”
Seth Reavis was the biggest beneficiary of the new system Friday as he scored five touchdowns — four through the air and one rushing. He caught six passes for 174 yards with scoring grabs of 53, 42, 75 and 20 yards, respectively.
“Seth had a great game, and it was his night to shine,” Law of the senior. “The other receivers are big threats, too, and they will get their chance.”
Salado scored on its second possession when Law connected with Reavis for a 53-yard touchdown strike and a 7-0 lead 6 minutes into the game.
The scores came rapidly thereafter.
The Eagles needed just two plays on their next possession when Law got together with Brendan Wilson for a 63-yard TD, and Salado took a 14-0 lead into the second quarter.
The Eagles ran off another 21 straight points in the second quarter to build an insurmountable lead by halftime.
The second Law-Reavis scoring tally came in the first minute of the second quarter on a 42-yarder. Moments later, Eagles defensive back Darius Wilson picked off a Battlin’ Billies pass and took it back 35 yards for a touchdown and a 28-0 lead.
Using a short field, the Eagles needed just two plays to go 34 yards, with a 32-yard reception by Kase Maedgen setting up a 2-yard TD burst for Reavis.
Fredericksburg got on the board with a 35-yard field goal by Jovany Alva, and it was a 35-3 game at the break.
Eagles kicker Daniel Chtay booted a 31-yard field goal midway through the third quarter for a 38-3 advantage, before the Billies got in the end zone for the first time on a 20-yard punt return by Weston Herber.
On the ensuing possession, Law found Reavis again for a 75-yard score to put the Eagles up 45-10. The pair added another third-quarter score on a 20-yard strike. A Salado safety at end of the quarter made it 51-10 with 12 minutes to play.
Fredericksburg got its only offensive touchdown in the waning seconds on a 3-yard pass from Reed Spies to Drake Threadgill.
It was a satisfying evening for the Eagles, particularly for an August game.
“We were able to get going early tonight and get off to a hot start,” Westerberg said. “We were throwing and catching and moving up and down the field. Luke was solid. There are still some things we need to work on.
“It’s a good win, but we have higher goals. We just need to keep getting better.”
SALADO 53, FREDERICKSBURG 17
Fredericksburg 0 3 7 7 — 17
Salado 14 21 18 0 — 53
Sal — Seth Reavis 53 pass from Luke Law (Daniel Chtay kick)
Sal — Brendan Wilson 63 pass from Law (Chtay kick)
Sal — Reavis 42 pass from Law (Chtay kick)
Sal — Darius Wilson 35 interception return (Chtay kick)
Sal — Reavis 2 run (Chtay kick)
Fre — Jovany Alva 35 FG
Sal — Chtay 31 FG
Fre — Weston Herber 20 punt return (Alva kick)
Sal — Reavis 75 pass from Law (Chtay kick)
Sal — Reavis 20 pass from Law (kick failed)
Sal — Safety; ball snapped through end zone
Fre — Drake Threadgill 3 pass from Reed Spies (Alva kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Fre Sal
First downs 10 15
Rushes-yards 40-181 22-54
Passing yards 112 361
Comp.-Att.-Int. 5-16-2 15-25-1
Punts-average 4-39.1 3-24.2
Fumbles-lost 2-2 0-0
Penalties-yards 11-115 4-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Fredericksburg: Jesse Leija 18-82, Will Degenhardt 7-38, Jaxon Chenowith 1-2, Sam Seidenberger 4-11, Giovanni Borjas 1-14, Spies 7-26, Charles Johnson 1-3, Threadgill 1-5; Salado: Kase Maedgen 5-18, Law 5-5, Reavis 1-17, Kye Hayes 6-9, Adam Benavides 3-8, Bryton Massar 1-(-3).
PASSING — Fredericksburg: Spies 2-4-0-72, Degenhardt 3-12-2-42; Salado: Law 15-25-1-361.
RECEIVING — Fredericksburg: Layton Beyer 1-5, Johnson 1-8, Threadgill 2-72; Salado: Reavis 7-194, Wilson 2-81, Maedgen 3-49, Massar 1-6, Roman Law 1-13.