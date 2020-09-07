Sophomore linebacker Taurean York popped out of a locker room door with a noticeable pep in his step that showed no signs of the few-hours long practice he and the rest of the Temple Wildcats just went through.
Last season’s District 12-6A co-defensive newcomer of the year looked up with an ear-to-ear smile and said, “Feels good to be back.”
Isn’t that the truth.
Class 5A and 6A football programs officially were back underway Monday, a month after their 1A-4A counterparts kick-started the 2020 season as part of a staggered beginning to Texas high school athletics put in place by the University Interscholastic League.
So, on a hot, muggy morning at Wildcat Stadium, the Wildcats said so long to summer strength and conditioning sessions and put on helmets for the first time since last November — a span that felt at times never ending in part because spring practice was canceled during the height of what now is a lingering pandemic and the uncertainty that’s swirled since March.
“You can tell the energy has changed to, football is getting closer,” said fifth-year Temple head coach Scott Stewart, whose team is coming off an 8-3 season that included a co-district championship but also a second straight first-round playoff exit.
And speaking of energy, Stewart said he appreciated the level the Wildcats put forth Monday.
“If we’ve got to go out there and coach — the kids call it juice — if we have to go out there and coach enthusiasm, then you really don’t appreciate what you have, you don’t appreciate the opportunities that the good Lord has given you and stuff like that,” Stewart said. “So, I was really fired up about the energy. I thought the kids went out there really bopping around. It was a long practice, it was humid, but I was proud of the guys for that.”
Even though Temple has been hard at work since June 8 within those summer programs allowed by the UIL, there still is plenty to iron out in a short amount of time. One such item on the agenda for Stewart and his coaching staff is picking a starting quarterback between frontrunners senior Humberto Arizmendi and sophomore Mikal Harrison-Pilot.
Arizmendi was the JV Blue signal caller last season while Harrison-Pilot started at safety for the Wildcats varsity team. Both showed they are capable candidates during the offseason, Stewart said, and whoever emerges as the starter will be Temple’s fourth straight first-year starting quarterback, dating to T.J. Rumfield in 2017 on a list that also includes Jared Wiley and Vance Willis.
“I hope there is a clear decision. I would like to have a designated starter. I just think you get a (better) feel for the game. I’m not a switch-every-series guy. We’ll, obviously, do what’s best for the Temple Wildcats,” Stewart said. “You can see (Harrison-Pilot) starting to see the picture. Got to get more consistent with the deep ball but he’s electric on his feet. But, obviously, you won’t see that until we put the pads on.
“And, then, I’ve just been really proud of Humberto. He’s a senior, he’s played that position and you could see there is probably a little bit more comfortability right now. But, I’ve been real impressed with both of them.”
Harrison-Pilot and Arizmendi both hummed passes to receivers, while offensive and defensive linemen on both ends of Bob McQueen Field were busy fine-tuning technique. And with music playing through the stadium’s speakers, whistles signaling drill rotations and instructions doled out at varying decibel levels, all felt about right Monday.
“Just getting the helmet on, it feels like back to normal now,” said running back Samari Howard, a junior coming off a season in which he rushed for 966 yards and 13 touchdowns and earned the league’s offensive newcomer of the year award. “The emotions are high. We were super excited coming out here. It’s fun. It doesn’t feel like we’re on quarantine anymore. It feels like we’re playing football.”
It’s going to feel even more real in a hurry, too. As the back of the Wildcats’ practice jersey’s suggested: It’s time to go “Full Tilt.”
Shoulder pads go on Wednesday, full pads and contact are allowed Saturday, and Temple hosts College Station on Sept. 17 for the teams’ lone scrimmage before Week 1, when the Wildcats battle 2018 6A Division II state champion Longview on Sept. 25 as part of a televised doubleheader at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Temple’s opener is scheduled for an 8 p.m. kickoff, following the 4 p.m. matchup between Arlington Martin and Denton Ryan.
The Wildcats’ tantalizing non-district slate also includes a road game against Magnolia West on Oct. 1 and their home opener Oct. 8 versus Martin, before 12-6A commences Oct. 16 at Copperas Cove.
“By the time we get to district, if we can stay healthy, we will know exactly what we have, with the cats we’re playing,” Stewart said. “And we’ll find out exactly what we don’t have.”