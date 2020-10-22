— District 12-6A —
BRYAN at TEMPLE
Wildcat Stadium
Records: Bryan Vikings 2-0, 1-0; Temple Wildcats 3-1, 1-0
Last week: Bryan 28, Harker Heights 21; Temple 55, Copperas Cove 21
Vikings to watch: QB Malcom Gooden, RB DuWayne Paulhill, RB Tason Devault, WR Hunter Vivaldi, WR/QB Nico Bulhof, DB Mekye Kao.
Wildcats to watch: QB Humberto Arizmendi, RB Samari Howard, WR AJ McDuffy, WR Luke Allen, WR/QB Mikal Harrison-Pilot, WR Tr’Darius Taylor, DT Cody Little, DT Jayven Taylor, DE Tomas Torres, DE Eric Shorter, LB Taurean York, DB Keon Williams, DB Carlton Mack, K Aaron Wagaman.
Note: Temple and Bryan were district foes in what was 18-5A from 2016-17. The Wildcats won both of those meetings — 37-34 in ’16 and 42-7 in ’17 — as part of their 4-1 record against the Vikings since 2010. Temple moved up to 6A in 2018, and Bryan followed suit this season. Howard rushed for more than 100 yards each of the last three weeks. McDuffy averages 13.9 yards per reception and has a team-high four touchdown catches, and Harrison-Pilot leads the way with 18 receptions. Temple’s defense allowed a season-low 188 yards last week. Little has a team-high three sacks, and fellow linemen Taylor and Shorter each have 21 tackles to rank second behind York (35). Gooden had a breakout game for the Vikings a week ago, accounting for 303 yards, and the sophomore also had a hand in four TDs. Temple’s 55 points last week were the most scored by any team in 12-6A.
COPPERAS COVE at BELTON
Tiger Field
Records: Copperas Cove Bulldawgs 1-3, 0-1; Belton Tigers 1-3, 1-0
Last week: Temple 55, Copperas Cove 21; Belton 33, Killeen 26
Last year’s meeting: Belton 62, Copperas Cove 40
Bulldawgs to watch: QB Shane Richey, RB Brandon Ortega, WR Russel Cochran, LB Kendal Parker, LB Benny Shumaker, TE/DL Ayden Paquette, DB Zacheus Carter.
Tigers to watch: QB Ruben Jimenez, RB Maurice Reed, DL Malik Jackson, OL Thomas Bowman, DB Trent West, LB Joe Sniffin, TE Bryan Henry, WR Kanyn Utley, S BJ Thompson, DL Charles Williams III.
Note: Belton is at home tonight after three straight road games in which the Tigers traveled more than 750 miles. Belton won its district opener last week with a last-minute TD run by Jimenez, who has passed for 516 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 333 yards and four scores. Reed’s 193-yard rushing performance last week increased his season total to 525 yards. The Tigers average 25 points and 383 yards per game while allowing 31 points and 313 yards per game. The Belton defense produced three interceptions and four sacks last week, when it held Killeen to 12 first downs and 52 yards rushing. Copperas Cove will be eager to avoid an 0-2 start to district. The Bulldawgs average 21 points per game and yield 37. Richey enters tonight with 373 yards passing and two touchdowns in addition to 204 yards rushing and four scores. Ortega has two touchdowns receiving and one rushing.
— District 9-4A-II —
GATESVILLE at WACO CONNALLY
Mac Peoples Stadium
Records: Gatesville Hornets 2-4, 1-2; Connally Cadets 4-3, 2-1
Last week: Gatesville 17, Robinson 6; Connally 56, Jarrell 22
Last year’s meeting: Connally 50, Gatesville 21
Hornets to watch: QB Luke Mullins, RB Jason Delong, OL Evan Hanson, LB Zach Bates, DB Aveyn Sarinana, DB Hayden Mooney, WR Carson Brizendine, WR Parker Allman, WR Trevor Smith, WR Logan Edwards.
Cadets to watch: QB/DB Kavian Gaither, RB/DB Tre Wisner, RB/LB Jamarie Wiggins, OL/DL Torri Pullen, TE/DL Jack Johnston.
Note: After picking up its first district win last week, Gatesville is tied with Jarrell in the battle for 9-4A-II’s final playoff berth. The Hornets rely on a balanced offensive attack that features Delong (670 yards rushing, five TDs), Mullins (72-of-128 passing for 951 yards and 10 TDs) and a group of receivers led by Brizendine (23 catches, 318 yards) and Allman (17 catches, 203 yards). Gatesville will have to limit the production of Gaither, Wisner and a Connally offense that averages 28 points per game.
SALADO at JARRELL
Cougar Field
Records: Salado Eagles 7-1, 3-0; Jarrell Cougars 1-7, 1-2
Last week: Salado 28, China Spring 14; Waco Connally 56, Jarrell 22
Eagles to watch: FB Noah Mescher, RB Caden Strickland, LB Peyton Miller, LB Kofi Stoglin, DB Nolan Williams, C Bryce Dobbins, OL Gavyn Keyser, RB/DB Wrook Brown, RB Reid Vincent.
Cougars to watch: QB Aden Edgar, RB Derrick Warren, WR Joseph Crathers, WR Martin Torres, OL/DL Brennam Wilson.
Note: After locking up a playoff spot last week — their fourth in five seasons under head coach Alan Haire — the Eagles can secure at least a share of the district title and the top seed for the playoffs with a win tonight. The Cougars are still in the playoff hunt, with their fate likely to be determined next week against Gatesville. Meanwhile, tonight’s game features a bevy of skilled running backs in Salado’s Mescher (137 carries, 1,167 yards, 15 TDs), Vincent (78-788-5), Brown (42-463-10) and Strickland (65-445-9), and Jarrell’s Warren (172-1,122-10).
— District 11-3A-I —
ACADEMY at ROCKDALE
Tiger Stadium
Records: Academy Bumblebees 6-2, 2-2; Rockdale Tigers 4-3, 2-1
Last week: Academy 48, Caldwell 22; Rockdale, idle
Last year’s meeting: Rockdale 53, Academy 7
Bumblebees to watch: QB/DB Jerry Cephus, RB Darion Franklin, WR/DB Jaylin McWilliams, WR Jayden Simmons, QB/DB Kollin Mraz, RB Xavier LeBlanc, RB Trenton Flanagan, OL/DL Wyatt Gardner, LB Lane Ward.
Tigers to watch: RB Cam’ron Valdez, WR/DB Kesean Raven, DL Ty Mayberry, LB Enrique Rivera, QB/WR Kobe Mitchell, LB Chase Mayfield; WR Anthony Dansby.
Note: A third district win for either team would be huge, though not a guarantee of a playoff spot. On the other hand, a loss this week won’t eliminate either team from postseason contention. However, a third loss could be detrimental for the Bees, who are idle next week and close the season against current district co-leader Troy. After losing to McGregor in the district opener, the Tigers bounced back by beating rival Cameron Yoe by 33 points and Caldwell by 29 before being idle last week. Cephus (95-of-152 passing for 1,229 yards and 14 TDs) returned for Academy last week after injury and regained his spot atop the area’s season passing leaders.
LORENA at CAMERON YOE
Yoe Field
Records: Lorena Leopards 4-2, 2-1; Yoe Yoemen 4-3, 2-2
Last week: Lorena 41, McGregor 14; Troy 21, Yoe 20 (OT)
Leopards to watch: QB Ben Smedshammer, RB/LB Reed Michna, RB Cayden Madkins, RB Kasen Taylor, WR Jadon Porter, LB Callan Weaver, DB Daylan Browder, LB Cason Pitts, OL Kylan Bernardi.
Yoemen to watch: WR/DB Za’Korien Spikes, DL Eduardo Gil, LB Fabian Salomon, WR/DB Pharrell Hemphill, QB/LB Zane Zeinert, RB Keshon Johnson, LB Colton Barbo, RB Phaibian Bynaum.
Note: Twice already this season, Yoe responded with victories following losses. The Yoemen would do themselves a big favor by making it 3-for-3 tonight against Lorena, which enters Week 9 as one of three district teams at 2-1. A third league loss doesn’t doom Yoe, but it would make getting one of the four playoffs spots out of tightly packed 11-3A-I a lot more difficult. Smedshammer, Porter and Michna anchor the Leopards on offense. Zeinert is second in the area among quarterbacks with 1,223 yards passing and 15 TDs, though the Yoemen offense clicks best when it can get the rushing attack on track.
TROY at CALDWELL
Hornet Field
Records: Troy Trojans 4-3, 2-1; Caldwell Hornets 2-5, 0-3
Last week: Troy 21, Cameron Yoe 20 (OT); Academy 48, Caldwell 22
Trojans to watch: RB Zach Hrbacek, LB Kadin Workman, OL Brady Mays, OL Zach Westbrook, FB/LB Hunter Martin, DL Joel Ramos, RB Xavier Hernandez, QB Jace Carr.
Hornets to watch: QB Ryan Roehling, RB/DB Jamar Hewitt, WR/DB Dontavien Johnson, RB/WR/DB Zach Heaton, WR/DB De’Autre Burns, OL Ryan Broaddus, LB Hayden Vollentine.
Note: After falling 58-57 two weeks ago, Troy played in a second consecutive game decided by one point but ended up on the right side of the close call last week, edging Yoe for a key district win. Hrbacek crossed the 2,000-yard rushing mark last week and checks in at 2,010 yards (with 32 TDs) entering tonight’s game against the Hornets, who’ve yielded 49 points per game during district play. Martin is second for Troy with 342 yards rushing. The Trojans are coming off their most impressive defensive showing of the season. It followed three games in which they gave up at least 41 points in each.
— District 13-3A-II —
ROGERS at RIESEL
Fair Park Field
Records: Rogers Eagles 3-5, 2-2; Riesel Indians 2-5, 0-3
Last week: Rogers 33, Lexington 27; Riesel, idle
Eagles to watch: RB/DB Christian Riley, RB Christian Watkins, RB RJ Cook, QB Riley Dolgener, RB/LB John Hill, WR/DB Ben Hutka, WR Jacob Glasgow, OL/DL Ty Sebek, OL/DL Jayce Jones.
Indians to watch: QB/LB Kyson Dieterich, RB/DB Austin Searcy, WR Cade Amber, WR/DB Stash Stewart, OL/DL Tyler Jeske, OL/Dl Dalton Hamilton.
Note: Rogers is tied with Clifton in the battle for the district’s final two playoff berths with two games remaining, including tonight’s contest against a Riesel squad that lost its first three 13-3A-II matchups. Riley averages almost 9 yards per carry and is the Eagles’ top ground gainer with 792 yards rushing, but Hill, Dolgener, Watkins and Cook also can tote the mail. The favorite targets of Dolgener (47-of-100 passing for 546 yards and five TDs) have been Hutka (17 catches, 187 yards) and Glasgow (14 catches, 141 yards). The Indians give up an average of 39 points per game.
— District 12-2A-I —
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY at MOODY
Bearcat Stadium
Records: Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 1-5, 0-3; Moody Bearcats 1-6, 0-3
Last week: Thorndale def. Bruceville-Eddy, forfeit; Rosebud-Lott 34, Moody 27
Last year’s meeting: Bruceville-Eddy 34, Moody 7
Eagles to watch: QB Trapper Ensor, WR Levi LaFavers, WR Pablo Rubio, WR Colby Tolbert, DL/WR Caleb Pate, OL/LB Cameron Fouts, OL Noah Cano.
Bearcats to watch: QB Ryder Hohhertz, OL/DL Jayce McBride, CB/WR Donovan Jarzynkowski, RB Trent Curry, LB Hunter Mach, WR Kobe Kirven, WR/QB Cooper Staton.
Note: The season hasn’t gone as planned for either team, but the winner of the Battle of FM 107 rivalry could stay alive for a playoff berth, though a lot still has to happen for that to become a reality. Moody was down 34-6 last week before making a comeback that fell short. That momentum could carry over tonight against the Eagles, who had to forfeit last week’s game because of COVID-19 issues.
ROSEBUD-LOTT at HOLLAND
Hornet Field
Records: Rosebud-Lott Cougars 3-4, 1-3; Holland Hornets 5-2, 2-1
Last week: Rosebud-Lott 34, Moody 27; Holland, idle
Last year’s meeting: Holland 59, Rosebud-Lott 0
Cougars to watch: QB Jamarquis Johnson, WR/RB Breon Lewis, QB/LB John Paul Reyna, WR Jordan Landrum, OL Easton Fulton, OL Nolan Kahlig, OL Jackson Hughes, WR Steven Buhl.
Hornets to watch: QB Ayden Tomasek, WR/LB Josh Evans, OL/DL Marshall Mays, FB/LB JC Chaney, FB/DL Ethan Mann, OL/DL Lenny Lopez, OL/DL Seth Hallbauer, RB/WR Ethan Botts.
Note: Rosebud-Lott will look to make it two straight district wins after earning a much-needed victory last week but faces a stern challenge from a Holland defense that leads the area by limiting opponents to only 230 yards per game. Tomasek leads the Hornets in yards passing (524) and rushing (525), and Holland has five players — Evans (330), Blaze Wooley (242), Mann (221), Chaney (211) and Tomasek — who have rushed for more than 200 yards. The Cougars average 24 points per game for the season but just 12 in district play. Johnson (791 yards passing, 493 rushing) leads their offense, and Lewis, Landrum and Reyna give Rosebud-Lott three more play-making options.
— District 13-2A-II —
SNOOK at BARTLETT
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Snook Blue Jays 3-4, 3-1; Bartlett Bulldogs 1-5, 0-3
Last week: Snook 30, Somerville 7; Bartlett, idle
Last year’s meeting: Snook 40, Bartlett 12
Blue Jays to watch: QB/DB Garrett Lero, RB/DB David Davila, WR/DB Justin Supak, OL/Dl Cody Noriega, OL/DL David Toler.
Bulldogs to watch: RB Levonta Davis, QB Jared Cooper, TE/DB Ja’Viere Polynice, LB/WR Jeremey Craig, OL Jason Barrera, OL Kenneth Smith.
Note: Much of the 13-2A-II schedule has been shuffled because of the coronavirus. After trying to register its first district win tonight against Snook, Bartlett will visit Somerville in a mid-week game Wednesday. The Bulldogs surrendered 33 points per game through their first six outings but might match up well with a Blue Jays team that averages only 20 points a contest.
BURTON at GRANGER
Lion Stadium
Records: Burton Panthers 1-5, 1-1; Granger Lions 6-1, 4-0
Last week: Burton, idle; Granger 43, Iola 16
Panthers to watch: RB/LB Carter Callahan, TE/LB Cooper Lucherk, OL/DL Weston Hinze, OL/DL Waylon Hinze.
Lions to watch: QB/DB Thomas Rhoades, RB/LB Donnie Cantwell, WR/DB Johnny Ryder, RB/LB DJ McClelland, OL/DL Dwayne Gaida, WR/DB Michael Selucky.
Note: Granger has already locked up a playoff berth and can clinch at least a share of the district title with a win tonight against Burton. The Lions have a bevy of playmakers on offense, including Rhoades (959 yards passing, 521 rushing), Cantwell (476 yards rushing, 233 receiving) and Ryder (29 catches, 433 yards). Their defense is stout as well, limiting opponents to only 256.4 yards per game — the second best average in the area.
— District 14-1A-II —
DIME BOX at BUCKHOLTS
Jim Hauk Field
Records: Dime Box Longhorns 3-1, 0-0; Buckholts Badgers 2-4, 0-0
Last week: Dime Box 38, Emery-Weiner JV 18; Buckholts, idle
Longhorns to watch: QB Blake Scott, RB Masyn Spacek, RB Tyrese Patterson, RB Jer’perion Gilbert, WR CJ Slaughter.
Badgers to watch: QB Zach Hafley, RB/DB Thomas Maldonado, WR/DB David Lansford, TE/DE Luis Torres, WR/LB Fabian Baez, RB Nathaniel Plumley, WR Chevo Luciano.
Note: This is the first district football game in the history of the Longhorns, who played an independent schedule in their inaugural season last year. Of Dime Box’s three victories, one was over winless Prairie Lea and another was against a junior varsity squad. Buckholts’ three losses were against teams that have combined to win 12 games. Hafley has thrown for 882 yards and nine TDs, Plumley has scored 12 TDs, and Maldonado, Luciano and Lansford have more than 200 yards receiving each.
— Non-district —
LAKE BELTON vs. KATY JORDAN
Cougar Field, College Station
Records: Lake Belton Broncos 6-1; Jordan Warriors 3-1
Last week: Lake Belton 42, San Antonio Central Catholic JV 2; Jordan 53, Houston Stratford JV 0
Broncos to watch: QB Connor Crews, RB/LB Tristan Robin, RB/LB Daniel Hardin, WR/DB Micah Hudson, WR Connor Bartz, TE/LB Connor Brennan, OL/LB Christian Kunz.
Note: The Broncos posted their fifth straight win last week and can make it a half-dozen with a win tonight over the Warriors, who fell 65-33 to Lake Belton last month. Crews is 66-of-128 passing for 1,015 yards and 17 TDs to go with 584 yards rushing and nine scores. Hudson has 360 yards rushing and two TDS while leading the Broncos with 362 yards receiving and four TD receptions.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN at MARBLE FALLS JV
Mustang Stadium
Records: CTCS Lions 3-1
Last week: CTCS 55, Schertz John Paul II 14
Lions to watch: RB/DB Ryan Turley, QB/DL Alec Gonzalez, OL Tim Marwitz, LB/FB Connor Ling, WR/DB Andrew Lange, RB/LB Charlie Hudson, OL/DL Johnny Luevano.
Note: The Lions have won two straight and look to keep things rolling tonight. CTCS averages 39 points and 400 yards per game while limiting opponents to 22 points and 243 yards. Turley leads the Lions with 709 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing. Gonzalez was 14-for-18 passing for 260 yards and four TDs last week, when he also had two scores on the ground. Ling remains the Lions’ most productive receiver with 11 catches for 236 yards and a TD.
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC at LUCAS CHRISTIAN
Lucas Christian Academy Field
Records: Holy Trinity Celtics 3-1; Lucas Christian Academy 1-3
Last week: Austin Veritas 42, Holy Trinity 26; Denton Calvary 35, Lucas Christian 30
Celtics to watch: WR/DB Guido Zecca, RB/DB Zaylin Blackwood, RB Patrick McKenna, LB David Thang, QB Jace Martin, OL Neri Navarro, OL/DL Trent Lockhart, RB/DB Patrick Weisbruch.
Warriors to watch: RB Jaxon Hardy, QB Coby Martin, RB Evan Woodburn, WR Judah Stoltfus.
Note: With a playoff spot secured after TAPPS declared that all teams will make the postseason this year, Holy Trinity takes a break from district play. Blackwood has 288 yards rushing and six TDs, Martin has passed for 470 yards and nine scores, and McKenna has a team-high 170 yards receiving and five TDs for the Celtics. The Warriors have only one win despite averaging 55 points per game.