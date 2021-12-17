BELTON — With their two main post players in foul trouble, struggles at the free throw line and trailing a team that had already won its first two District 12-6A basketball games, the Belton Lady Tigers had a lot going against them as the minutes ticked away at Tiger Gym on Friday night.
But what they had going for them was bigger than everything they had against them: a group of players determined not to leave senior night on a sour note.
Senior Anna Beamesderfer, who picked up her fourth foul early in the third quarter, scored 17 points and the Lady Tigers edged Killeen 38-34.
“Amazing,” Beamesderfer said of handing the Lady Kangaroos their first district loss. “It was very intense, very stressful. Knowing that I had four fouls in the fourth quarter was very stressful.”
Beamesderfer as well as fellow senior post Lillian Small both picked up their fourth fouls with plenty of time left in the third, forcing first-year Belton coach Eric Regier to put in a younger and somewhat smaller lineup against the physical Lady Roos.
“When your two posts, who are seniors and starters, get four fouls, yeah it changes the game a little bit,” Regier said.
Beamesderfer went to the bench with the Lady Tigers (6-9, 2-1) down 24-20 with just over 4 minutes left in the third.
Just over a minute later, Small joined her when she, too, picked up foul No. 4, and Belton went into the final frame down 27-24, hoping to just keep it close for the two starters to re-enter.
After senior Ayanna Jones hit two free throws to cut the lead to 27-26, fellow senior Esperanza Moreno picked up her fourth foul, and Regier reinserted Beamesderfer, who made a quick impact.
She pulled in a rebound on a missed shot by Killeen, then on the offensive end gave the Lady Tigers a 28-27 lead with a hook shot in the paint.
The Lady Tigers did trail again, even with three players on the verge of fouling out the rest of the way.
“It’s something different for our girls, they are starting to change the narrative,” Regier said. “We get down, they are no longer ‘Well, there goes the game.’ They are expecting to fight back and win. And that’s something huge, a big mentality change for our girls.”
Belton stretched the lead to 32-27 midway through the fourth, before Killeen went on a 5-0 run — with a 3-pointer by Arianna Jennings and free throws by Taleiyah Gibbs— to tie it at 32 with 2:41 to play as the Lady Tigers played a bit less aggressively.
But Beamesderfer fought back by drawing a foul, hitting both free throws then forcing a turnover on defense that led to a free throw by Jones to put the lead back at 3 with under two to play. Jones missed her second free throw and Beamesderfer got the rebound, allowing the Lady Tigers to slow the pace down, and make the Lady Roos (10-9, 2-1) start fouling. That allowed Belton to seal the win at the free throw line.
“It’s real nice,” Regier said. “You can see how excited they were. It meant a lot to them and the seniors stepped up big. But the younger players played well. Everyone who entered the game had a positive impact on it.”